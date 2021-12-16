ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Best Lifestyle Habits for a Healthy 2022

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ls0hn_0dO7UDAP00
source: freepik

New Year, new you! In 2022, you can really make this cliché sentence work by changing just a few habits and replacing them with some healthy ones. Keep in mind that healthy habits take a lot of time to form, so if you don’t succeed to stick to them right away, be persistent and they will stick. If you want to improve your life but don’t know how, here are a few lifestyle habits that will make your 2022 healthier and better:

Cook more

Eating more whole foods and cooking meals at home is one of the best lifestyle changes you can make in 2022. Whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fish are rich in nutrients and can reduce heart disease risk factors, body weight, blood sugar levels and risk of diabetes type 2. And if you’re not used to eating whole foods and cooking, you can set small goals and create a habit very gradually. For instance, you can set a goal to cook on Sunday or eat a serving of veggies with every meal.

Skip Starbucks

Many drunks at Starbucks contain over 300 calories, so they don’t do anything good for you, your focus, your weight and your wallet. If you rely on coffee to keep you awake in the morning and throughout your day, surprise yourself with a French press or any other coffee machine and start making beverages at home. You can find a plethora of recipes for healthy iced coffee or homemade vanilla latte, all of which can be made with much less sugar and fewer calories. Quitting sugary drinks is hard, especially if you go cold turkey, but if you gradually minimize your intake, you will cut the sugary drink habit from your life forever.

Give your business to health stores

No matter how strong your character is, when you hit a supermarket and see all the sweets and carbs, it’s hard to resist sticking to your healthy diet. That’s why it’s smart to limit your visits to these stores that sell unhealthy foods and give your business to stores and eCommerce businesses that focus on healthy foods. Being exposed to only healthy products will remove all the distractions, allow you to stick to your shopping list and maintain your eating goals. And even if you slip up and buy something that’s not on your list, you will end up with a healthy product in your basket.

Spend more days in nature

Camping and hiking are still the best alternatives to going out and spending time with people (COVI-19 is still relevant), but even if the pandemic dies out in 2022, it’s still a great habit to spend more time in nature. And for one-day hikes and overnight hikes, you don’t need much equipment. A trusted switch blade knife is a must for cutting through bushes, making shelter, tailoring clothes, preparing food and keeping your party safe from intruders. With a good knife in your pocket, you just need some water and food, a tiny tent and warm clothing for evenings—you’re ready for an overnight forest or mountain adventure. Make it a habit to include more of these outdoor activities into your life in 2022—at least once a month.

Try yoga

If you’re already hitting the gym regularly and if you’ve never exercised in your life—in both instances, you can benefit from yoga. This activity is great for your physical state and your mental state since it activates both your body and soul. And it’s very easy to practice at home. All you need to start yoga is a mat, one or two props and a yoga app that will guide you through the movements and poses. If you’re free to attend group classes, you can join a yoga course and learn all you need about it from experts that will guide you through the process.

Sit less

Many of us have extremely sedentary jobs that require just sitting and staring at the screens. And even if you don’t have an office job, the chances are you’re sitting more than you should. This is not good because sitting has various negative effects on your health, some even as serious as increased risk of mortality. Making a new year’s resolution to sit less can easily be done with only a few habit changes. For instance, if you work an office job, you can take a 15-minute walk at lunch. You can also get a Pomodoro timer and take a walking and stretching break every hour.

Read a book

In 2022, it’s very important to expand your mind and leave time for the improvement of your brain. The easiest way to do that is to make a list of books you want to read (5 to 10), put them on your shelf or your eReader and dive into these magical worlds whenever you have time. It’s much better to read before bed than spend time on your phone—you’re guaranteed more enrichment and a healthier sleep schedule. You can even track your progress on websites like Goodreads, share experiences with other readers and discover new titles to add to your to-read list. If you’re too busy to read or prefer to listen to stories, you can find audiobooks to add to your playlist and enjoy while commuting, walking or exercising.

No matter how small some of these changes are, you can introduce them to your life and notice many benefits. Plus, if you manage to stick to at least one of these healthy activities for a year, you will feel like a champion!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Whole Foods#Cooking#Freepik New Year#French
shefinds

The Worst Coffee Mistakes For Weight Loss, According To A Registered Dietitian

Drinking black coffee has more health benefits than we can count on one hand, including several for weight loss alone. “It can be beneficial by providing the body with antioxidants, acting as a diuretic, and improving bowel movements in those with digestive issues,” registered dietitian Trista Best explains. Additionally coffee can help increase energy which is a necessary factor in exercise (which can, in turn, lead to weight loss). So, why isn’t your coffee working for you? Well, you’re probably not drinking it black!
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Recipes
LiveScience

How does sleep affect weight loss?

Does sleep affect weight loss? It's an important question, especially If you are dieting and exercising in a bid to shed some pounds. Good sleep is just as vital as moving and fueling our bodies, as it gives us time to rest and reset. Professionals say that we should be...
WEIGHT LOSS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Eating healthy is for sissies

As a youngster, I often heard my father say things that later turned out not to be on the true side of the table. So I guess that is a father's prerogative, and I probably have done the same thing many times. But I don’t want to research that aspect of my life right now.
FOOD & DRINKS
mckinneyonline.com

How to encourage healthy eating habits during the holidays

The festivities and treats of the holiday season can make it difficult for your child to maintain good eating habits that they have established earlier in the year. On average, people gain 1-3 pounds during the six weeks from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While this may seem insignificant, extra pounds can add up over time and eventually lead to health issues such as:
FITNESS
psychreg.org

4 Healthy Habits Everyone Should Adopt

Everyone wants to live a long and happy life. However, in pursuing career growth and success, many cut corners when it comes to their health. As a result, they wind up developing ailments and conditions that significantly affect their quality of life. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be this way. While many live demanding and stressful lives, you can keep yourself more productive and healthier with a few adjustments to your overall lifestyle. And we’ll discuss some of the healthy habits that you must incorporate into your daily life. Continue reading if you want to learn more.
RECIPES
The Independent

9 best food steamers for quick, easy and healthy meals

For quick, easy and healthy meals, it’s hard to beat steaming. Thanks to the gentle cooking process and the moist cooking environment, vegetables are able to retain more of their nutritional value, while meat and fish stay tender and juicy.Traditionally, steamers have been inserts that go over a pan of boiling water, but there are now smart machines that can take care of all the timings for you so you can just set it and forget it. As they come in a huge range of sizes and price points, the type you get will depend on what you plan to...
RECIPES
kiss951.com

Most Americans Are Writing Off Their Healthy Eating Habits For The Holidays

It’s hard to believe 2021 is almost over, and it’s pretty apparent that most people have given up when it comes to staying healthy this year. It’s pretty hard to not give in to all the yummy, fattening foods during the holiday season, and it sounds like a lot of folks aren’t even going to try. I know I’m not. It’s too difficult to juggle dinner parties and delicious treats.
LIFESTYLE
livingbetter50.com

The Best Seasonal Meals for Healthy Women Over 50

It is the most wonderful time of the year. A time filled with family and friends, and most often around a table with food! Some seasonal meals like roasted turkey may be traditional, but if you are looking for something else to serve up, there are many great options. Cook...
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

4 Lifestyle Habits the Longest-Lived People on the Planet All Have in Common

When it comes to designing a wellness routine, decision fatigue is all too common. There are loads of workouts, mental health practices, and eating plans to choose from, all with their own corresponding benefits. But for anyone wishing to the best practices of the longest (and healthiest) living people on the planet, there are four longevity lifestyle habits that truly move the needle when it comes to fighting disease (and provides fulfillment along the way), according to Dean Ornish, MD, and author Anne Ornish—a couple who research and write about which behaviors improve chronic diseases like diabetes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
houmatimes.com

Healthy Eggnog: Best and Worst Picks

Eggnog is a love-it-or-hate it holiday tradition – and those who love it really love it. If you enjoy it here and there throughout the holidays, just sip and savor your favorite variety. But be aware that a single cup can pack in 400 calories and 40 grams of sugar. So, if eggnog is a daily indulgence throughout the holiday season, it pays to find a better-for-you nog that you truly enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
theeverygirl.com

10 Ways To Feel Healthier by Tomorrow

I am no stranger to forming a few healthy habits, getting in a solid routine, and then falling off of the boat after a few weeks due to a plethora of reasons (past offenders being seasonal depression, falling in love with a new Netflix show that monopolizes far too much of my time, entering into busy season at work—the list goes on). When I first started prioritizing health and wellness tips and would find myself off track after a few days, weeks, or months of staying on top of things, I’d often find myself discouraged AF, which made returning to healthier patterns feel out of reach.
HEALTH
Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

60
Followers
124
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy