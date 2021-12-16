Best Lifestyle Habits for a Healthy 2022

New Year, new you! In 2022, you can really make this cliché sentence work by changing just a few habits and replacing them with some healthy ones. Keep in mind that healthy habits take a lot of time to form, so if you don’t succeed to stick to them right away, be persistent and they will stick. If you want to improve your life but don’t know how, here are a few lifestyle habits that will make your 2022 healthier and better:

Cook more

Eating more whole foods and cooking meals at home is one of the best lifestyle changes you can make in 2022. Whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fish are rich in nutrients and can reduce heart disease risk factors, body weight, blood sugar levels and risk of diabetes type 2. And if you’re not used to eating whole foods and cooking, you can set small goals and create a habit very gradually. For instance, you can set a goal to cook on Sunday or eat a serving of veggies with every meal.

Skip Starbucks

Many drunks at Starbucks contain over 300 calories, so they don’t do anything good for you, your focus, your weight and your wallet. If you rely on coffee to keep you awake in the morning and throughout your day, surprise yourself with a French press or any other coffee machine and start making beverages at home. You can find a plethora of recipes for healthy iced coffee or homemade vanilla latte, all of which can be made with much less sugar and fewer calories. Quitting sugary drinks is hard, especially if you go cold turkey, but if you gradually minimize your intake, you will cut the sugary drink habit from your life forever.

Give your business to health stores

No matter how strong your character is, when you hit a supermarket and see all the sweets and carbs, it’s hard to resist sticking to your healthy diet. That’s why it’s smart to limit your visits to these stores that sell unhealthy foods and give your business to stores and eCommerce businesses that focus on healthy foods. Being exposed to only healthy products will remove all the distractions, allow you to stick to your shopping list and maintain your eating goals. And even if you slip up and buy something that’s not on your list, you will end up with a healthy product in your basket.

Spend more days in nature

Camping and hiking are still the best alternatives to going out and spending time with people (COVI-19 is still relevant), but even if the pandemic dies out in 2022, it’s still a great habit to spend more time in nature. And for one-day hikes and overnight hikes, you don’t need much equipment. A trusted switch blade knife is a must for cutting through bushes, making shelter, tailoring clothes, preparing food and keeping your party safe from intruders. With a good knife in your pocket, you just need some water and food, a tiny tent and warm clothing for evenings—you’re ready for an overnight forest or mountain adventure. Make it a habit to include more of these outdoor activities into your life in 2022—at least once a month.

Try yoga

If you’re already hitting the gym regularly and if you’ve never exercised in your life—in both instances, you can benefit from yoga. This activity is great for your physical state and your mental state since it activates both your body and soul. And it’s very easy to practice at home. All you need to start yoga is a mat, one or two props and a yoga app that will guide you through the movements and poses . If you’re free to attend group classes, you can join a yoga course and learn all you need about it from experts that will guide you through the process.

Sit less

Many of us have extremely sedentary jobs that require just sitting and staring at the screens. And even if you don’t have an office job, the chances are you’re sitting more than you should. This is not good because sitting has various negative effects on your health, some even as serious as increased risk of mortality. Making a new year’s resolution to sit less can easily be done with only a few habit changes. For instance, if you work an office job, you can take a 15-minute walk at lunch. You can also get a Pomodoro timer and take a walking and stretching break every hour.

Read a book

In 2022, it’s very important to expand your mind and leave time for the improvement of your brain. The easiest way to do that is to make a list of books you want to read (5 to 10), put them on your shelf or your eReader and dive into these magical worlds whenever you have time. It’s much better to read before bed than spend time on your phone—you’re guaranteed more enrichment and a healthier sleep schedule. You can even track your progress on websites like Goodreads, share experiences with other readers and discover new titles to add to your to-read list. If you’re too busy to read or prefer to listen to stories, you can find audiobooks to add to your playlist and enjoy while commuting, walking or exercising.

No matter how small some of these changes are, you can introduce them to your life and notice many benefits. Plus, if you manage to stick to at least one of these healthy activities for a year, you will feel like a champion!