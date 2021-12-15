ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Expectations And Possible Surprises From The Fed Meeting

By Editor's Picks
 4 days ago

Tonight’s FOMC commentary and Powell’s press conference will kick off a series of outcomes and comments from the world’s biggest central banks. The SNB, Bank of England, and ECB will present their decisions on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday morning. The concentration of...

What does the surprise BOE and less dovish ECB mean for the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

The Bank of England surprised markets AGAIN on Thursday with a hike in interest rates to 0.25%. (Recall at their last meeting they left rates unchanged when a hike was expected.) In addition, the ECB was slightly less dovish as Christine Lagarde announced that the central bank would end PEPP as scheduled. In addition, the ECB will still buy bonds under APP at the pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. It would then maintain bond purchases at EUR20 as deemed necessary. The Great British Pound and Euro make up nearly 70% of the DXY. Therefore, decisions made by these central banks will affect the value of the US Dollar Index!
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Stock Market Rallies After Fed Meeting, But Not For Long; Adobe, Rivian, Eli Lilly In Focus: Weekly Review

The stock market rally struggled to start the week but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq staged follow-through days on Wednesday as bulls rushed in following the Fed meeting, even as policymakers sped up the bond taper and forecast three rate hikes next year. But techs immediately sold on Thursday. Adobe tumbled on weak guidance. Rivian skidded on production constraints. But Eli Lilly leapt on raised targets, citing strong Covid-related revenue.
Fed policymakers make case for rate hikes after end of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that’s nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it...
