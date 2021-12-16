No CTC Thursday for Hanover Area students after bus fight

Students from Hanover Area High School who usually attend classes part of the day at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center will not be heading to the Plains Township school Thursday following a fight on a bus Wednesday morning. File photo

HANOVER TWP. — Students from Hanover Area High School who usually attend classes part of the day at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center will not be heading to the Plains Township school Thursday following a fight on a bus Wednesday morning.

The decision was made “to assure no further instances occur” and to provide time to “gather information with many witnesses involved,” CTC Administrative Director Anthony Guariglia said via email.

Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett sent out an alert late Wednesday afternoon to CTC families advising that “students will not be attending Wilkes-Barre Area CTC Thursday, Dec. 16.” The CTC takes students for career training either in the morning or in the afternoon, with the other half of the day spent taking other classes at the home school district. Wilkes-Barre Area CTC serves five districts: Hanover Area, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Pittston Area and Crestwood.

Guariglia said the fight broke out among students as it was returning to Hanover Area from the CTC Wednesday morning. Both Hanover Area and the CTC are investigating. The decision to not bring Hanover area students to the CTC by bus Thursday was made “until we are comfortable that students riding the bus from Hanover Area are safe, and we identify all students who may have information or were involved.”