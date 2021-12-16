ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

No CTC Thursday for Hanover Area students after bus fight

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QO5eW_0dO7SqMe00
Students from Hanover Area High School who usually attend classes part of the day at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center will not be heading to the Plains Township school Thursday following a fight on a bus Wednesday morning. File photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HANOVER TWP. — Students from Hanover Area High School who usually attend classes part of the day at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center will not be heading to the Plains Township school Thursday following a fight on a bus Wednesday morning.

The decision was made “to assure no further instances occur” and to provide time to “gather information with many witnesses involved,” CTC Administrative Director Anthony Guariglia said via email.

Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett sent out an alert late Wednesday afternoon to CTC families advising that “students will not be attending Wilkes-Barre Area CTC Thursday, Dec. 16.” The CTC takes students for career training either in the morning or in the afternoon, with the other half of the day spent taking other classes at the home school district. Wilkes-Barre Area CTC serves five districts: Hanover Area, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Pittston Area and Crestwood.

Guariglia said the fight broke out among students as it was returning to Hanover Area from the CTC Wednesday morning. Both Hanover Area and the CTC are investigating. The decision to not bring Hanover area students to the CTC by bus Thursday was made “until we are comfortable that students riding the bus from Hanover Area are safe, and we identify all students who may have information or were involved.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Wyoming Seminary student organizes drive to benefit Toys For Tots

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Owen Sweitzer ‘22, Shavertown, recently organized a toy drive at Wyoming Seminary Upper School to benefit Toys For Tots, a program run by the United State Marine Corps Reserve. Sem students, faculty and staff donated a new toy or made monetary contributions and were treated to a dress down day. In addition to the toys that were collected, $660 was also raised for the Toys For Tots campaign. Local Marines and Sweitzer gathered the gifts from Sprague Hall on Sem’s Upper School campus on Dec. 15. Shown from left are SSgt. Salvatore Dely, Sweitzer, and Sgt. Adam Vasquez.
WYOMING STATE
Times Leader

Crestwood School Board votes 4-3 to make masks optional

WRIGHT TWP. — With two members absent, and following comments pro and con, the Crestwood School Board voted 4-3 to let parents decide if their children wear masks in school. The motion makes the choice available for high school students beginning Dec. 17, and makes choice available in the elementary schools beginning Jan. 18.
EDUCATION
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy