Internet

Building a Decentralized Web Infrastructure w/ John Carvalho

cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

In this episode of the To The Moon podcast, host Lawrence Ray interviews...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Social Tokens: A Series Insights

Kevin Kelly, co-founder of Delphi Digital, and Real Vision CEO and co-founder Raoul Pal reflect on Web 3.0 and community-driven social tokens. Recorded on November 23, 2021.
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

ConsenSys’ Update on Ethereum’s Merge to Proof of Stake

ConsenSys Software recently conducted a brown bag session on the Ethereum roadmap and “The Merge,” which will see the network switch to proof of stake. ConsenSys employees Ben Edgington, product manager at Teku, Mikhail Kalinin, researcher, and Sajida Zouarhi, product manager for Hyperledger Besu, break down the roadmap, architecture, and what The Merge will mean for Ethereum node runners and developers.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Polygon & Reddit Co-Founder Go For Web 3.0, Career Moves + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Polygon (MATIC) and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six announced they have created a USD 200m initiative that will back projects at the intersection of social media and Web 3.0. "The motivating force behind Web 3.0 is that a better version of the Internet is possible, one which empowers users over platforms. It is a response to a pervading sense that the current instantiation as represented by the social media giants has strayed too far from the early Web’s open source ideals," they said.
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Rolls Out Metaverse Roadmap, Working To Develop ‘Identity On-Ramp’

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is laying out its future roadmap for developing metaverse-related projects. The exchange aims to develop an “identity on-ramp” into the metaverse, according to a new blog post from Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong and Alex Reeve, the company’s identity product lead. Armstrong...
MARKETS
#Infrastructure
Mac Observer

Here’s What Coinbase and Intel Think About the ‘Metaverse’

“The Metaverse” has been hyped in the news recently by companies such as Facebook/Meta. Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, as well as Raja Koduri, Senior vice president and General manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel, both recently shared their thoughts.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

DFINITY CEO on Web3 & Moving Away From Cloud

DFINITY Founder and CEO Dominic Williams joins Taylor Riggs on Bloomberg Technology to talk about the Internet Computer blockchain's latest upgrade pushing into emerging areas like SocialFi and GameFi to build out a fully decentralized metaverse. The segment aired on December 10, 2021.
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Eyeing Up Metaverse and Virtual World Ecosystem

The CEO of crypto exchange Kraken says that it’s working on creating a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform as it monitors the blossoming metaverse sector. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Kraken chief Jesse Powell says that the rising popularity of NFTs and virtual worlds this year is something the exchange has noticed and plans to get ahead of.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Understanding Multisig Security

In this panel, Bitcoin educators Ben aka BTC Sessions, Bitcoin Mechanic, Tone Vays and Stephan Livera explain the ins and outs of a bitcoin multisignature wallet setup. Recorded on October 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

The Cantillon Effect and Bitcoin w/ Sahil Bloom

Investor and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom talks with Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, about what the Cantillon Effect is and how it's important to the global economy. The episode premiered on December 9, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Why DeFi? The Importance of Decentralized Finance

In this video, Al Morris, Founder and CEO of Koii Network, Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MyEtherWallet, Mattison Asher, DeFi Market Strategist at ConsenSys, and Barney Mannerings, CEO of Vega Protocol, discuss the importance of decentralized finance. Moderated by Mattison Asher, Founder of ConsenSys. Recorded at Decentral Summit which took place...
MARKETS
psu.com

Web 3.0-focused altcoins on the rise as decentralized finance comes to the mainstream

The internet has evolved since its inception. There has truly been a shift in how people interact with it, first passively, then actively, and as growth would have it, we will soon interact with the internet in a decentralized manner, a term called Web 3.0. Web 3.0 is a new and somewhat vague concept, but we will try to break it down into bits and explain how the crypto market fits in the picture.
MARKETS
investing.com

Forward Protocol Raises $1.25 Million to Build Web 3.0 Toolkits for a Value Driven Economy

Forward Protocol has raised $1.25 million across two series of funding rounds, attracting investment from leading blockchain projects and venture capital groups such as Bitcoin.com, CVVC, AU21, X21, and GDA Capital. Additional capital came from MEXC, Stakez Capital, Magnus Capital, MarketAcross, Basics Capital, CRT Capital, Polygon Studios, Master Ventures, BlackDragon,...
INTERNET
CoinDesk

What Kickstarter Going Decentralized Means for Web 3

Kickstarter going decentralized is the latest boon to the Web 3 narrative, the idea that cryptocurrency and other decentralized tools are reinventing the internet as we know it. On Wednesday, the crowdfunding site announced it will embark on an ambitious technical overall of its core business. Details are scant, but...
CELEBRITIES
coinspeaker.com

L2Y Raises $3.7 Million to Build GameFi Infrastructure and Trading Platform

L2Y.com, the first GameFi Infrastructure and Trading Platform, received $3.7M in seed capital from a group of investors led by Hack VC, A&T Capital, and Kenetic Capital, Protocol Labs. Fenbushi Capital, NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Collinstar Capital, FBG Capital, Foresight Ventures, DoraHacks, Starboard also joined the raise. L2Y.com platform officially...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized gaming app plans to challenge PayPal and Stripe with blockchain payment infrastructure

Millions of companies—from startups to large enterprises—have unfair access to payments. As a result, they have little choice but to transact through a third-party payment processor. Fortunately, the mass adoption of DeFi may present the foundation to change this reality with an opportunity to transform the legacy systems businesses have grown accustomed to. In alignment with their name, the team behind Smile Coin is providing a payment processing solution for any company that funds fun - with functionality specific to gaming and a host of other features that extend far to a number of other industries. The team has since made in their aim to bring together everything that’s required to accept payments and send payouts globally—except faster and cheaper by harnessing the blockchain.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Web 3.0 and Blockchain Will Nourish the Economic Infrastructure of Tomorrow

Max Thake: My name’s Max and I’m one of the founders of peaq. I grew up in Malta before moving to Berlin in 2017, where I met Leo and Till, my co-founders. Berlin was a hot spot for blockchain technology at the time. We were surrounded by a mix of experts, dreamers, enthusiasts - and people who thought we were totally crazy. We all took our own trips ‘down the rabbit hole’, as we like to say in crypto, and quickly realised that blockchain technology had the potential to change everything. I’ll never forget first hearing about it from Leo, the ‘a-ha moment’, and the three weeks that followed, packed with little other than maté (caffeine-rich tea), doner kebabs and researching everything possible on Bitcoin and blockchain till I wrapped my head around it and its potential. Leo and Till had done the same before me, as had other members of the group at the time, but it was the intersection between the future of machines and blockchain which made us dream, which really sparked our interest - and for which we committed the next years of our lives.
SOFTWARE

