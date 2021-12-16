Pigeon permit vote postponed

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Committee on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:15 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1H and 1I) of the Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the application of Compass Surveying LLC, agent for Clover Hill Dairy LLC for a Conditional Use Permit under the Land Use Code, Dodge County, Wisconsin to allow for the creation of an approximate 3.9-acre nonfarm residential lot within the A-1 Prime Agricultural Zoning District. The property is located in part of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 24, Town of Lomira, the site address being W197 STH 67. A copy of the proposed project is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700). All persons interested are invited to attend and be heard. Written comments may be sent to the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department at 127 E Oak Street, Juneau, WI 53039 or by e-mail to [email protected] no later than January 7, 2022.

