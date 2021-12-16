ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Smith Jr. continues bid to unify the titles

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

December is a time to reflect on how the year has progressed. It’s also a time to look ahead to a hopefully bright new year. It looks as if you can already bet on 2022 being an exciting year for boxing in New York where great fights happen.

The 2022 New York boxing calendar gets off to an exciting start at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino on January 15. WBO World light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr defends his belt against Callum Johnson. The odds favour a successful title defence for the 32-year-old from Long Island. This title fight looks like giving New York boxing fans an exciting start to the new year with plenty of betting offers available at sportsbooks

Smith Jr will be making the first defence of the title that he won in April of this year. He justified his favourable odds and beat Maxim Vlasov on a majority points decision. It was a close battle with one judge calling the fight a draw, the other two giving it to Smith by two and three points.

That was Smith’s only fight in 2021 but it extended his unbeaten run to three fights. He’ll go into the ring in January with a professional record of 27 wins and three defeats. His last loss was in 2019 when unsuccessfully challenging Dimitry Bovol for the WBA version of the world light heavyweight title. That fight was held at the same venue he’ll be fighting at in January.

Bivol won that fight on a very wide unanimous points decision. The unbeaten Russian (19-0) still holds that belt. He made his latest successful defence (the third since beating Smith) beating Umar Salamov on December 11. If Smith wins in January, you can bet he’d fancy a unification title match with Bivol later in 2022.

For that to happen though, Smith has to overcome Callum Johnson first. Johnson is one of three British fighters among the top seven contenders for the WBO light heavyweight title. The others are Joshua Buatsi (fifth) and Callum Smith (sixth). Johnson is seventh so you’d be excused if asking why it’s him trying to upset the odds and win the title.

Johnson has a professional record of 20 wins and just one defeat. That sole loss was three years ago when he tried to win the IBF world title at light heavyweight. Johnson took on Artur Beterbiev in Chicago. The man born in Boston; England didn’t have a tea party as the underdog in the betting was knocked out in the fourth round.

Beterbiev has now won all 18 of his professional fights. He’s added the WBC title to his IBF belt and takes on Marcus Browne on December 17. A win there and sportsbooks will be wondering if he’ll be after the winner of Smith v Johnson in an attempt to win another belt. If it was Johnson who upset the odds and won this title match, Beterbiev would certainly fancy a crack at his former opponent.

Johnson has had three fights since that crushing loss to Beterbiev. He’s had wins over Sean Monaghan and Emil Markic, winning easily in the third and second rounds respectively. October 2021 saw him take on Server Emurlaev in Birmingham, England. He won that ten-round fight on points to win the WBO Global light heavyweight title.

One thing you can bet on in any year is that there will be some strange judging in boxing. One judge had Johnson winning by seven points, another had him winning by two points and the other thought the fight was a draw. Were all three watching the same fight?

Emurlaev is 36 years old but looks older. He’d lost two of his previous four fights, so how did he get a shot at the Global light heavyweight title. Another thing you can bet on in 2022 is that boxing rankings often fail to make little sense.

Now Johnson has a second chance to become world champion. The odds are against him winning the title. He’s won the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight titles in the past but is he up to it at world class level?

The win over Markic did show that he can dispose of a good level opponent. He lacks a win over a big name though and might be better off having some fights in the UK against either Smith or Batsui. Boxing is a sport where the odds can be beaten and spectacularly so. If he can take the title off Smith, then those fights with his fellow Brits would have a lot more significance attached to them.

A title change doesn’t look too likely, and Smith should go on to better things and unification fights later in the year, again hopefully in New York.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Jake Paul on facing Tyron Woodley again, future as a boxer: 'I could become the next Muhammad Ali'

With three knockouts already in his boxing career, Jake Paul is feeling ambitious going into his rematch vs. Tyron Woodley. After working out in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, the undefeated Paul (4-0, three KOs) shared his feelings about Saturday's fight and his plans for the future. He compared his journey in boxing to that of a certain world-famous Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Says Anthony Joshua Is Gunshy, Hesitant And Needs Confidence

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua shockingly suffered his first professional loss to the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. In that fight, he knocked down Ruiz in the third round only to get dropped twice later in the round himself. A clearly rattled Joshua never really recovered and was downed twice more in the seventh as the fight was stopped.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Monaghan
Person
Callum Smith
Person
Artur Beterbiev
Person
Umar Salamov
Person
Callum Johnson
Person
Marcus Browne
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Drops A Truth Bomb

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is probably one of the most intelligent fighters that ever lived. Very underrated in all-time ranking talks too. His fight style of boxing and fighting would have been problematic for any competitor. Any era surely. His brain, jab, always unpredictable but consistent mentality and...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Joe Smith#Boxing Ring#Combat#Wbo World#Wba#Russian#British
The Independent

Jake Paul warned ‘crazy’ clause could backfire in Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American this Saturday.“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out," Bostwick...
UFC
The Independent

‘The BBC would never let me win’: Tyson Fury snubs Sports Personality of the Year after nomination

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.Fury, who is currently in Florida told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.“I will...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch could take place in Middle East, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be fought in the Middle East as well as Dillian Whyte’s fight against Tyson Fury, according to Eddie Hearn.Joshua triggered the rematch clause in his contract after Usyk defeated him in September with the bout thought to be taking place in the spring. And Fury will take on Whyte before a potential unification fight against either Joshua or Usyk.Hearn, who looks after Joshua and Whyte, has said both fights could either take place in Britain or the Middle East.“This week we’re getting ready to have discussions in different countries about a few...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dustin Poirier agrees to January fight with Nate Diaz just days after failing to win UFC lightweight title

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have verbally agreed to fight one another in the coming weeks, exchanging words on Twitter just days after Poirier failed to win the UFC lightweight title.The “Diamond” was defeated by 155lbs champion Charles Oliveira in the third round of Saturday’s main event at UFC 269, tapping out to a rear naked choke – the same hold to which the American submitted in 2019, when he failed to dethrone then-title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov.Poirier, 32, entered his bout with Nurmagomedov as interim lightweight champion, an accolade that still marks the high point of the southpaw’s career...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC 269 ‘Fight Motion’ features Julianna Pena’s legendary upset, Charles Oliveira triumph

UFC 269 might go down as the best event of a 2021 slate that included some of the most memorable fights and finishes in MMA history. The latest edition of “Fight Motion” includes detailed footage of Julianna Pena’s historic upset of all-time great champion Amanda Nunes, plus Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier that silenced any questions about who is the true king of the UFC’s lightweight division.
UFC
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Time to rough up Anthony Joshua and move him away from Sheffield – Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua could leave his long-time Sheffield base to prepare for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk according to Eddie Hearn.Since starting his professional career, Joshua has trained under the watchful eye of Rob McCracken at GB Boxing’s headquarters in Yorkshire.But promoter Hearn believes it is time to “rough up” the 32-year-old as he looks to regain the WBA IBF and WBO heavyweights belts he lost to Usyk in September.A date and venue for the rematch has yet to be confirmed but Joshua’s preparations for the bout may not include his long-time trainer.Hearn told the Sun: “Rob’s in Sheffield...
COMBAT SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy