Smith Jr. continues bid to unify the titles

December is a time to reflect on how the year has progressed. It’s also a time to look ahead to a hopefully bright new year. It looks as if you can already bet on 2022 being an exciting year for boxing in New York where great fights happen.

The 2022 New York boxing calendar gets off to an exciting start at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino on January 15. WBO World light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr defends his belt against Callum Johnson. The odds favour a successful title defence for the 32-year-old from Long Island. This title fight looks like giving New York boxing fans an exciting start to the new year with plenty of betting offers available at sportsbooks

Smith Jr will be making the first defence of the title that he won in April of this year. He justified his favourable odds and beat Maxim Vlasov on a majority points decision. It was a close battle with one judge calling the fight a draw, the other two giving it to Smith by two and three points.

That was Smith’s only fight in 2021 but it extended his unbeaten run to three fights. He’ll go into the ring in January with a professional record of 27 wins and three defeats. His last loss was in 2019 when unsuccessfully challenging Dimitry Bovol for the WBA version of the world light heavyweight title. That fight was held at the same venue he’ll be fighting at in January.

Bivol won that fight on a very wide unanimous points decision. The unbeaten Russian (19-0) still holds that belt. He made his latest successful defence (the third since beating Smith) beating Umar Salamov on December 11. If Smith wins in January, you can bet he’d fancy a unification title match with Bivol later in 2022.

For that to happen though, Smith has to overcome Callum Johnson first. Johnson is one of three British fighters among the top seven contenders for the WBO light heavyweight title. The others are Joshua Buatsi (fifth) and Callum Smith (sixth). Johnson is seventh so you’d be excused if asking why it’s him trying to upset the odds and win the title.

Johnson has a professional record of 20 wins and just one defeat. That sole loss was three years ago when he tried to win the IBF world title at light heavyweight. Johnson took on Artur Beterbiev in Chicago. The man born in Boston; England didn’t have a tea party as the underdog in the betting was knocked out in the fourth round.

Beterbiev has now won all 18 of his professional fights. He’s added the WBC title to his IBF belt and takes on Marcus Browne on December 17. A win there and sportsbooks will be wondering if he’ll be after the winner of Smith v Johnson in an attempt to win another belt. If it was Johnson who upset the odds and won this title match, Beterbiev would certainly fancy a crack at his former opponent.

Johnson has had three fights since that crushing loss to Beterbiev. He’s had wins over Sean Monaghan and Emil Markic, winning easily in the third and second rounds respectively. October 2021 saw him take on Server Emurlaev in Birmingham, England. He won that ten-round fight on points to win the WBO Global light heavyweight title.

One thing you can bet on in any year is that there will be some strange judging in boxing. One judge had Johnson winning by seven points, another had him winning by two points and the other thought the fight was a draw. Were all three watching the same fight?

Emurlaev is 36 years old but looks older. He’d lost two of his previous four fights, so how did he get a shot at the Global light heavyweight title. Another thing you can bet on in 2022 is that boxing rankings often fail to make little sense.

Now Johnson has a second chance to become world champion. The odds are against him winning the title. He’s won the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight titles in the past but is he up to it at world class level?

The win over Markic did show that he can dispose of a good level opponent. He lacks a win over a big name though and might be better off having some fights in the UK against either Smith or Batsui. Boxing is a sport where the odds can be beaten and spectacularly so. If he can take the title off Smith, then those fights with his fellow Brits would have a lot more significance attached to them.

A title change doesn’t look too likely, and Smith should go on to better things and unification fights later in the year, again hopefully in New York.