TRUCKEE (CBS SF/AP) — With snowfall totals of 80-100 inches predicted over the next three days for Donner Summit, an avalanche watch was issued for the Lake Tahoe Sunday. The Sierra Avalanche Center issued the avalanche watch for Sunday evening into Wednesday for backcountry areas from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass. “With this amount of snow, avalanches certainly become a concern for the mountain areas,” the National Weather Service said. “The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night into Tuesday morning when snowfall rates could reach 2-3 inches per hour.” In issuing the watch, the Sierra Avalanche Center said: “New storm snow today could...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO