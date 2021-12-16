ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Armed robbery leads to pursuit that ends in crash in Palm Desert

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
A strong-armed robbery led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday evening in Palm Desert.

The incident began at 4:33 p.m., that's when deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery at a business within the 72000 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

Two suspects took items from inside the business and fled in a vehicle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect vehicle was found on Highway 111 and Chevron Plaza. A pursuit was initiated. It went throughout Palm Desert, with the suspect vehicle striking at least two vehicles while trying to get away.

The pursuit ended when the suspects abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot by a church near Monterey Avenue and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert.

Both suspects were apprehended.

There were no injuries during the incident, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

