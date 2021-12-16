Gift Card Scams on the Rise

It’s like they say…if it sounds to good to be true…it probably is. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there’s been a 26% increase in “sweepstakes scam” complaints over this time last year. A perfect example is what’s going on in New York. People are getting letters from “Team Quality Corporation, Inc.” telling them they’ve scored an $880K windfall. Also included is a “realistic looking” $8,000 check as a “first payment,” along with a request for a $7,000 “processing fee” that will “release the remaining payout.” Just a helpful tip here, if someone says that you won something, but you have to pay to claim it, it’s BS.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO