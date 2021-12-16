ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gift Card Scams on the Rise

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the FTC, consumers reported losing $148 million in...

KOMO News

Fraud Alert: Phone scammers impersonating Amazon

Telephone fraudsters often pretend to be with a government agency or a company you know and trust, such as Visa, Apple, or Amazon. A new report from the Federal Trade Commission finds that phone scams involving Amazon imposters are skyrocketing. Between July 2020 and June 2021, about 96,000 people reported being targeted by Amazon imposters, up more than fivefold from the previous year. To put that into perspective, the FTC received about 16,000 reports regarding Apple, the second-most impersonated company.
US News and World Report

Attorney General: Gift Card Scams in Full Operation

BISMARCK, S.D. (AP) — North Dakota consumer protection officials are warning about recent gift card scams that have resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says that at the holiday season especially, it's good to remember that gift cards should be used as gifts, not to settle an account payment or for a phony sweepstakes.
Sweepstakes Scam Claims On The Rise

It’s like they say…if it sounds to good to be true…it probably is. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there’s been a 26% increase in “sweepstakes scam” complaints over this time last year. A perfect example is what’s going on in New York. People are getting letters from “Team Quality Corporation, Inc.” telling them they’ve scored an $880K windfall. Also included is a “realistic looking” $8,000 check as a “first payment,” along with a request for a $7,000 “processing fee” that will “release the remaining payout.” Just a helpful tip here, if someone says that you won something, but you have to pay to claim it, it’s BS.
Wiscnews.com

Gift card scams spiked in 2021. Here’s how to avoid getting duped

Gift card scams are on the rise—and they may be happening just feet from your place in the checkout line. In the first nine months of 2021, nearly 40,000 consumers reported losing $148 million in gift card scams, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). That’s more than what was reported in all of 2020, and may be a mere fraction of the problem as fewer than 5% of gift card scam victims report the crime.
Authorities warn of criminals using QR codes, gift cards to scam people this holiday

The holiday season is, unfortunately, a great time to be a scammer, according to the National Consumers League. The FBI says thousands of people become a victim of holiday scams every year, and scammers are finding new ways to rob people of their money and personal information. Everything from QR codes, to store-bought gift cards, should be examined with a careful eye as you shop this holiday season.
Don't let your holidays get hijacked by gift card scams

As the holidays arrive in all their mad frenzy, one thing will be very different this year: gift card giving will be up 27% as supply chain issues impact shoppers’ ability to get the actual presents they want. And with that comes a darker side to gift cards that most Americans aren’t aware of: scammers working overtime.
North Dakotans losing tens of thousands of dollars in gift card scams

(Bismarck, ND) -- An Assistant Attorney General for North Dakota is warning the state is receiving more reports of people being ripped off by gift card scams. "Con artists take advantage of that and they fleece them out of often thousands of dollars. It might be $50 thousand or $100 thousand just from one victim in that kind of incident," said Parrell Grossman, in the North Dakota office of the Consumer Protection Division.
SCAM ALERT: Kinney Drugs ramping up its gift card scam prevention program

(WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs offers a wide selection of gift cards in addition to their own. They’re now warning customers of common gift card scams that have unfortunately been linked to thousands of Americans losing money — scams which have spiked this year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
How to avoid gift card scams as they surge this holiday season

As the Federal Trade Commission reports a rise in gift card scams this year, CreditCards.com industry analyst Ted Rossman reminds Americans of the tips and tricks to avoid falling for scammers. TED ROSSMAN: You don't want to just trust whoever happens to be calling or emailing you because there are...
FTC: Americans lost $148 million to gift card scams this year

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Americans reported losing $148 million to gift card scams during the first nine months of 2021, following a significant increase compared to last year. Almost 40,000 consumers reported falling victim to scams where gift cards were the chosen form of payment throughout the...
Residents Warned About Gift Card Scams Before Holidays

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Area residents are being warned about recent gift card scams that have resulted in some people out thousands of dollars. Multiple reports over the last several weeks indicate victims have fallen for scams where con artists encourage their victim to use gift cards as a form of payment. Experts say if you’re directed to buy one or more gift cards, often referred to as “electronic vouchers”; you’re told to share the numbers on the back of the gift card, or a request comes from someone you wouldn’t expect to ask for money it is likely a scam.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Scammers Using Zelle

The money transfer app Zelle was supposed to be safer than Venmo. It is run by the nation’s largest banks, but a new report says it is fast becoming the top choice of scammers trying to empty your bank account. Michelle Hoeting received a text message earlier this year that is now targeting so many […]
Amazon Scammers Stole More Than $27 Million in a Year, FTC Reports

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently published startling statistics about Amazon scam calls. Between July 2020 and July 2021, 96,000 people reported being targeted by scammers claiming to be Amazon, and nearly 6,000 people reported losing a total of more than $27 million to these fraudsters, with the median for reported individual losses standing at $1,000.
