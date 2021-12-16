JA: South Bay Nonprofit Brings Holiday Wishes to Low Income Families

As the holiday season approaches, low-income Addison County parents may turn to Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects’ (HOPE) Holiday Shop for free gifts for their children. The shop’s services are available to families with an annual income at or below 200% of the national poverty level. Currently, this means that the shop is available to families with an average annual income of less than or equal to $53,000. According to Jeanne Montross, the Executive Director of HOPE, the shop will provide gifts to approximately 600 children this holiday season.

8 DAYS AGO