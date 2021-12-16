JA: South Bay Nonprofit Brings Holiday Wishes to Low Income Families

POLK CITY, Fla. — Who knew that some of Santa’s elves worked behind bars?. With a week to go before Christmas, inmates at a Florida prison continue to hammer out handmade wooden toys for children. The Polk Correctional Institution in Central Florida has a toy lab, and hundreds...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis organizations are bringing holiday joy to the families of Cummings Elementary with an upcoming donation drive. It comes two months after a student brought a gun to school, shooting and injuring another. For several days, Memphis Artists for Change and Beyond Educating Foundation have...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several CVS locations in San Francisco have a Christmas tree in store, but they’re decorated with names and wishes rather than ornaments. About 1,000 low-income senior citizens participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior program in San Francisco, according to Ezra Proctor with Home Instead San Francisco. Home Instead […]
Operation Elves started in 2014 with a call from a friend asking for help for a co-worker who has 6 grandchildren. Rosa Davila called her friend Lisa Longo, both of Phoenixville, and said a family needed help. That year the two created Operation Phoenixville Elves which helped several families. They provided gifts, and with the help of a local restaurant, Uncle B’s Bar-B-Que, even holiday meals.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make-A-Wish Idaho is entering the holiday season with nearly 150 children awaiting wishes. Now, they are calling on Idahoans to continue their giving ways to end the year. To help combat a lack of donations due to restrictions against public events throughout the year, Make-A-Wish...
‘Tis the season for wishes and good cheer. This is also a time when many organizations look forward to a new year with optimism and hope. Like many not-for-profit leaders, your first wish may be for us all to be able to move on from the disruption caused by COVID-19. But don’t let this desire to move forward cause you ...
Scottsville, NY — A holiday tradition that gives back to military families is making spirits bright once again. Stokoe Farms is once again taking part in the Trees for Troops program. Volunteers loaded up trees Friday morning that will be delivered to marines and their families at Camp Lejeune, North...
Feast of Sharing Returns to the Crossroads, thanks to HEB. We are honored to cover yet again another story of giving thanks to our local H-E-B. Now it's our turn to do our part. So many of us wonder during the holidays what we could be doing to give more...
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — We’re just weeks away from Christmas and non-profits like Toys for Tots are busy stocking their shelves for less fortunate kids. Luckily, they have a lot of help. Polk Correctional Institution has a toy lab where hundreds of inmates have worked together to produce thousands of...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 100 families joined in on a longtime twin cities tradition, a Christmas party for low income families. The Midwest Food Bank hosted the party Saturday along with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Laborers Local #362. This year’s festivities were drive-through...
WHITSETT, N.C. — A Triad family is bringing diversity and inclusion to the holiday season through their small business. A Triad family is trying to bring diversity and inclusion to the holidays through their small business. Wrapper’s Delight offers holiday gift wrap, pajamas, greeting cards and more. They ultimately hope...
CASA, a Triangle nonprofit that funds affordable housing, is accepting funds to build a 100-unit housing complex in east Raleigh near WakeMed for low-income tenants. King’s Ridge, which will cost an estimated $18.5 million to build, will target homeless households earning 50% or less of the area median income, with an emphasis on families at or below 30%.
One of the South Bay communities hit the hardest by COVID-19 was having a hard time collecting Christmas toys for local children who lost the holiday to coronavirus last year. One Tuesday, they only had 12 toys, and on Thursday, the gifts piled up thanks to the community’s efforts.
As the holiday season approaches, low-income Addison County parents may turn to Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects’ (HOPE) Holiday Shop for free gifts for their children. The shop’s services are available to families with an annual income at or below 200% of the national poverty level. Currently, this means that the shop is available to families with an average annual income of less than or equal to $53,000. According to Jeanne Montross, the Executive Director of HOPE, the shop will provide gifts to approximately 600 children this holiday season.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about staying warm, thanks to a program offered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs. This important resource provides financial assistance to eligible households in managing costs associated with:
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — For the last three decades, Lodi Adopt-A-Child has provided thousands of toys and other gifts to kids in low-income families for the holidays. While some changes are still in place because of COVID-19, the organization said their goal of making Christmas special is still the same. “It’s just it’s a blessing. […]
First Step Learning Lab and Village Strong are collecting toys in preparation for a toy distribution effort in the Picayune area. Wanda Worley, who owns First Step Learning Lab, said that last year the donations were enough to provide toys to about 400 children who live in low income areas of the city.
CHARLES TOWN — A holiday event offered by Jefferson County Schools was designed to bring holiday cheer to children with sensory sensitivities, as well as to their families. According to Rachel Hardy, parent engagement resource coordinator for the school system, the Sensory Santa event allowed students and their families to visit with Santa in a calm, less-chaotic environment than is often available during the holiday season.
TAMPA, Fla. — Joel and Norah Mohorter are former high school sweethearts who run the non-profit Hounds for Hope. The nonprofit started after the couple asked guests to bring items to their yearly Christmas party that could be donated to a local animal shelter. “We wanted to stay true...
Comments / 0