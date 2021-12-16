ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Injects Urgency Into EU Summit

By Dave CLARK, Marc BURLEIGH
The lightning spread of Omicron in Europe and elsewhere added a sense of urgency to an EU summit on Thursday, with leaders struggling to present a united, bloc-wide approach. Projections that the highly infectious Covid strain could be dominant in the EU as early as next month have pushed the issue...

CNBC

EU warns Russia: If you invade Ukraine, there will be a high price to pay

BRUSSELS — The European Union is concerned about Russia's "aggressive" stance toward its neighbors, warning Moscow that it will pay a "high price" if it invades Ukraine. U.S. officials said earlier this month that Russia could launch a military incursion into Ukraine in early 2022, with about 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has previously denied the accusations and the Russian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday.
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
BBC

Brexit: UK indicates European court may have NI Protocol role

The UK government has indicated the European Court of Justice could have a role in the Northern Ireland Protocol. It could mean the court ruling on issues of EU law, but not having the final say in protocol disputes. The role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has not...
BBC

Brexit: NI will get medicine at same time as GB, EU proposes

Medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK under plans to simplify the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Union (EU) has said. The protocol means Northern Ireland is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. However, it gets...
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
Reuters

Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday proposed holding collective consultations on cybersecurity with the European Union, after successful talks with the Netherlands, France and Germany, the TASS news agency cited a special presidential envoy on cyber security as saying. "Discussions with the Europeans have intensified recently," TASS quoted...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ukraine, Georgia & Moldova issue joint statement on EU

The leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova have published a joint statement calling on the European Union to officially recognize and acknowledge the 'sovereign choice? of the three nations to become members of the bloc. Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova are part of the Eastern Partnership initiative, alongside Azerbaijan and Armenia....
BBC

Russia Ukraine: Moscow lists demands for defusing Ukraine tensions

Russia has demanded strict limits on the activities of the US-led Nato military alliance in the countries neighbouring its borders. Tension has been rising between Russia and Western countries, who fear Russia plans to invade its neighbour Ukraine. Russia denies this, but says Nato must rule out Ukraine and others...
985theriver.com

EU leaders consider new sanctions against Russian ‘surprises’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will consider on Thursday what economic sanctions they could impose on Russia if Moscow were to launch a new attack on Ukraine, Slovenia’s prime minister said, warning that the bloc was prepared for Russian “surprises”. Ukraine is currently the main...
