NLRPD keeps donates Shop with a Cop funds to Ronald McDonald House

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department wanted to make a difference with its annual Shop with a Cop program this year while at the same time minimizing risk.

Luckily they found a way to do that while keeping the Christmas spirit.

“We all understand the needs and wants of those that are less fortunate so this year we donated our Shop with a Cop funds to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas,” NLRPD said on its Facebook page. “We hope the donation helps sick children find a little happiness this Christmas and helps their families through their toughest times.”

Lt. Chamness presented the check to the staff at The Ronald McDonald House of Arkansas and was told the NLRPD’s donation would be matched by a local business and a local family.

