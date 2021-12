The technical appearance of Bitcoin and Ethereum deteriorated significantly during the month of December, to the point that even the most bullish in the long term do not dare to point out what may happen in the short term. However, the cryptoassets market maintain the narrative that the falls of the last few sessions are entirely due to the US Federal Reserve (Fed), so what the central bank declares will be key and will set the course until the end of the year.

