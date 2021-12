When John and Abigail Adams threw the first White House Christmas party in 1800, there was no tree at all. Yet history tells us there was no outrage. In 1835, the children of Andrew Jackson’s household had an indoor snowball fight with cotton balls, but there seems to have been no comment. Likewise in 1903, when Teddy Roosevelt’s young son Archie sneaked a decorated tree from his closet into the family festivities, which would otherwise have been treeless. A bored press covered this whimsical event, but without critique.As the years went by, White House Christmases became ever more decked out....

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO