NHL

Lightning players, coach Jon Cooper share appreciation for Ben Bishop

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
“He was a hell of a player,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Ben Bishop, pictured, “and it’s sad to see guys like that go.”

TAMPA — There’s no shortage of admiration in the Lightning locker room for all that Ben Bishop did for the organization during his time in Tampa Bay.

The goaltender spent parts of five seasons with the Lightning, taking them to the 2015 Stanley Cup final, where they lost to the Blackhawks, and 2016 Eastern Conference final against the Penguins.

He was a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist in Tampa Bay and the Lightning’s all-time leader in wins (131), shutouts (17), save percentage (.921) and goals-against average (2.28) at the time of his 2017 trade to the Kings.

Bishop later signed with Dallas, where he was a Vezina finalist for a third time before injuries effectively ended his career. On Tuesday, Bishop, 35, announced his playing days were over due to a degenerative issue in his right knee.

“He was a hell of a player,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, “and it’s sad to see guys like that go.”

Captain Steven Stamkos said Bishop helped turn the organization into a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

“Bish was kind of the first one, in my era, that kind of pushed us over the top to start that contendership that we’ve been on for a long time now,” Stamkos said.

“I sent him a message (Tuesday) congratulating him on a great career. Obviously, not the way you wanted it to end, but he’s one of the top goalies of the decade, for sure. Someone who was instrumental in allowing our group to be that contender every year.”

Cooper said he believes Bishop’s arrival in a 2013 trade with Ottawa allowed the Lightning to turn a corner. His puck-play around the net kept a not-so-sound, young defensive team in the mix year after year. Cooper said Bishop was one of the best in the game at controlling the puck.

“I don’t know if there’s three goalies in the world that were better than him,” Cooper said. “We almost adapted how we broke out of the zone because of how he played the puck.”

Lightning wing Alex Killorn said Bishop was the best puck-handling goaltender he’s ever played with.

“He was really a third defenseman out there for us, and he helped with the breakouts so much,” Killorn said. “He was so good at it, and I think he took a lot of pride in it.”

Killorn has fond memories of Games 5 and 7 of the 2015 Eastern Conference final against the Rangers. Bishop shut out New York 2-0 in both games at Madison Square Garden.

“When I think about him, I think about big-time games,” Killorn said. “He always stepped up, and he was always so good in those games. … It seems the bigger the moment, the better he played, and there’s a calmness because of him that went through the team because of the way he was playing.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

