ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mikesell's 7 3s leads No. 24 Ohio St. women over Alabama St.

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dO7QXiX00

Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven 3-pointers, leading five into double-figure scoring as No. 24 Ohio State raced past Alabama State 97-51 on Wednesday night.

Mikesell, who came to the Buckeyes after stints at Maryland and Oregon, missed her first shot of the game but then hit her next four, scoring 17 points and matched her season high with five 3-pointers by halftime. She finished shooting 10-for-19 overall and 7-for-16 from distance.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and added three blocked shots for her first career double-double. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points, Rikki Harris had 12 points and six steals. Kateri Poole scored 11.

Brazyll Watkins scored 11 for Alabama State (1-6), which is 0-for-6 on the road this season. Top scorer Ayana Emmanuel (12.3 ppg) did not play. Jayla Crawford (11.7) scored five on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Hornets have fallen to Power Five teams Mississippi State, Auburn and Georgia as well as Ohio State.

The Buckeyes lead the series 2-0, taking the first meeting 118-61 in Columbus on Dec. 16, 2016.

Ohio State is at UCLA on Sunday.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio St#Hornets#Ap
WLBT

National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, where the top high school athletes announced where they’re headed for their collegiate careers. The number one player in Mississippi is leaving the state. Germantown running back Branson Robinson is sticking with his pledge to become a Georgia Bulldog. “Being...
JACKSON, MS
WIS-TV

Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year in recognition of coaching the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team in 2021. San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was also recognized for this award for his leadership in...
COLUMBIA, SC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Falls To #1 South Carolina In Cameron

South Carolina used a physical, suffocating defense and a 17-0 first-period run to hand the Duke women their first defeat Wednesday night, 55-46. The game both confirmed South Carolina’s status as the team to beat come March, while showing how far Kara Lawson’s Duke team has come and how much promise it has for the future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WTOK-TV

Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School, senior defensive lineman, Kalvin Dinkins, chose to continue athletic and academic career with Mississippi State on Wednesday. Dinkins said, “Mississippi State is close to home. It is a comfortable fit. I really love it. Hail State.”. This season Dinkins had 23 solo...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
122K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy