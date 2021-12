Students at El Paso Community College (EPCC) conduct research and gain scientific experience inside and outside the classroom. Rise to the Challenge Bridge Program student Gloria Sepulveda was recently awarded for her e-poster presentation at the 2021 Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students (ABRCMS). This is the 17th year in a row that an EPCC student has been awarded at this highly competitive conference, which is the largest student research conference in the United States. Of the 400 awards given at the conference, Sepulveda’s was one of only 16 that went to community college students.

