City plagued by lead in drinking water sees improvement, testing shows

By HALEY YAMADA
abc11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing elevated levels of lead in its drinking water for three years, the city of Benton Harbor, Michigan, a majority Black community, is finally seeing decreasing numbers, according to a recent report. The six-month sample results released Wednesday showed that for the first time since 2018, Benton Harbor...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

