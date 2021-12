Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to two separate gun-related incidents in the Lewis Street vicinity of Rochester early on Sunday morning. Just prior to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police responded to Lewis St. between Union St. and Scio St. for the report of a male shot. On arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he is being evaluated and treated for what are currently considered non-life threatening injuries.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO