The Kiwanis Club of Astoria-Long Island City held their scheduled meeting on Thursday, December 9 at Trattoria L’incontro. This specific meeting which was only open to board members was also the Kiwanis Club’s Holiday Auction which has been an annual tradition for many years. The gathering proved to be very helpful to the fundraising efforts of the board members, including Club President Pat Gravino and all the officers and members of the board who very generously bid on items very often well beyond their value in order to help the charitable good work of the Kiwanis Club of Astoria-LIC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO