ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises after news of Russia reducing export quota

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Thursday, following news that Russia could reduce its export quota for the commodity, while firmer soyoil futures drove the soybean contract higher.

CBOT soyoil futures rallied after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said supplies among its U.S. members had slipped to 1.832 billion lbs by the end of November, from 1.835 billion a month earlier.

The monthly decline was the first since June, surprising analysts who had expected oil stocks to build.

Russia is considering reducing its looming wheat export quota slightly from a previously planned 9 million tonnes, five sources familiar with discussions among officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3% at $7.59 a bushel by 0140 GMT.

* The most-active corn contract was also up 0.5% at $5.89 a bushel, while soybeans edged up 0.4% to $12.68 a bushel.

* Argentina will cut export taxes on soybeans, corn and wheat, but only if they are organics, which currently make up a small fraction of the major grains producer’s harvest.

* Argentine farmers have sold 35.7 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season after transactions for 327,800 tonnes in the most recent week, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Dec. 8.

* Jordan’s state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soyoil and soybean futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar paused for breath on Thursday, having given up a brief rally made after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end pandemic-era bond purchases in March, as investors awaited imminent decisions from other major central banks.

* Oil prices rose on Thursday as the United States implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world’s top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

2200 Australia Mfg PMI Flash Dec

2350 Japan Trade Data YY Nov

0030 Australia Employment/Unemployment Nov

0030 Australia Reserves Assets Total Nov

0030 Japan Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Flash Dec

0815 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0830 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0900 EU Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0930 UK Flash Manufacturing PMI Dec

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Dec

1245 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Dec

1245 EU ECB Deposit Rate Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Housing Starts Number Nov

1415 US Industrial Production MM Nov

1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Dec

1330 Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Soybean Oil#Wheat#European Union#Oil Stocks#Cbot#Nopa#Argentine#The Agriculture Ministry#The U S Federal Reserve
Reuters

Mercosur meeting ends without deal on import tariff cuts

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A summit of the South American trade bloc Mercosur ended on Friday without a final presidential statement, as member nations failed to reach an agreement to reduce import tariffs amid a sharp rise in inflation. Members of Mercosur, a common market formed by...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm as exports, U.S. crops in focus

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures edged higher on Friday as brisk export demand and adverse weather for U.S. crops helped prices move away from the two-month lows struck this week. Soybeans edged higher amid adjustments in soymeal and soy oil futures after a rally in...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

* U.S. dollar index up 0.2% * Trading range narrows from mid-week swings * Euro and sterling down 0.3% * Yen appreciates (New throughout, updates prices, comments; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March. Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be. The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT. The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies. With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients. "The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added. While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May. The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program. Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year. "It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report. The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks. Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750 Euro/Dollar $1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293 Dollar/Yen 113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450 Euro/Yen 128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175 Sterling/Dollar $1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273 Dollar/Canadian 1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773 Aussie/Dollar $0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149 Euro/Swiss 1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398 Euro/Sterling 0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494 NZ $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700 Euro/Norway 10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182 Euro/Sweden 10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy