Get a year of the best yoga ever for $160 from YogaWorks

By Greta Good
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your goals for the upcoming year is to take time to help your mind and your body feel stronger and more relaxed, it doesn't mean you have to have to splurge on a fancy gym membership. The truth is that sometimes getting into the swing of going to...

Yoga Journal

The 6 Best Travel Yoga Mats to Practice Anytime, Anywhere

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Taking your practice on the go doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you’re flying to the other side of the world or just heading to your neighborhood park, don’t let a bulky yoga mat weigh you down. These days, you can find travel yoga mats that are light, easy to carry, and functional. You may even find that you prefer them to your regular mat. Practicing anywhere—at anytime–just got a whole lot easier.
T3.com

3 trickiest yoga poses to master... and how to get started

While yoga isn’t about making the bendiest, most difficult shape you can, there’s something to be said for challenging yourself in your practice. Giving tricky yoga poses a go helps to build your confidence in taking on new challenges. However, it’s also important to remember that when we use the term ‘master’ this doesn’t mean it happens overnight.
Daily Star

Yoga Life: We are prized diamonds from the same precious rock

When I was getting my yoga training, our teacher would emphasize a significant point through a pertinent story. Here is a memorable story for this Yoga column:. The creator of the universe wanted to share the most precious diamond with other gods and goddesses. This was his way of testing who was generous and who was selfish.
RunnersWorld

The 10 Best Yoga Socks for Nonslip Sessions

About the Expert: Nick Hilden has spent over a decade writing about fitness and wellness gear for a range of publications, including Men’s Health, Los Angeles Times, Thrillist, and more. Outside of work, he practices yoga daily to balance out his running and weight lifting routines. Accordingly, he has spent a lot of time researching and using different yoga gear and socks, and has talked with a slew of amateur and expert fitness enthusiasts about what constitutes the best of the best gear.
backpacker.com

Shoulders Aching From Carrying a Pack? These 7 Yoga Poses Can Help.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Dealing with a pesky twitch in your shoulder? Having trouble moving your arms around? A tight shoulder may be the culprit, and yoga can help provide relief. The shoulder is the most mobile joint in the body and...
Consumer Reports.org

Great Travel Yoga Mats From Consumer Reports' Tests

Your favorite yoga studio might provide you a mat in-house, but there are advantages to bringing your own anyway. The quality, grippy-ness, and cleanliness of a shared studio mat are not guaranteed. A travel yoga mat, on the other hand, you can keep clean at home; and you can also purchase one you know is of good quality.
rachaelrayshow.com

The Best Gift Ever for Cat Owners

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Gifting someone who favors a good feline this holiday season?. Rachael Ray In Season's Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti's got your back!
Post-Bulletin

The best gift I ever survived

Looking after your health is the greatest gift you can give yourself. Others also benefit – for a healthy heart is capable of loving more than any of us can realize and the impact that can have is incalculable. Imagine, if you will -- a gift. I'd like for you...
powerofpositivity.com

How to Do Guided Sleep Meditation to Release Stress

Do you want to learn how to do guided sleep meditation to release stress? If so, we’ll take you through the process step-by-step, so you can start feeling more relaxed and peaceful. Many people today meditate, do yoga, or perform deep breathing exercises to relieve tension. Everyone can benefit from relaxation techniques, especially to help wind down before bed.
Cosmopolitan

24 of the best yoga shorts to help you get your zen on

So you’ve got your yoga mat, you’ve got your yoga pants and yoga clothes, but what about your yoga shorts? Whether you’re into hot yoga, an energising Vinyasa flow or a relaxing yin yoga session, we’ve rounded up the best yoga shorts to help you master your next pigeon pose.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best yoga studio: Rebel Studio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Once again -- Rebel Studio is your pick Jacksonville’s best yoga studio. Located in Fruit Cove, this studio is likely a favorite because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
RunnersWorld

The Best Yoga Wheels for Increasing Flexibility and Relieving Tension

“We love yoga wheels because they’re so versatile,” says Esther Ekhart, founder of the online yoga program Ekhart Yoga. “You can use them in place of blocks, bolsters, and straps in restorative yoga. Yoga wheels are great for supported backbends to counteract too much time at your desk. They can give you extra support, which can help prevent injuries and help you go a little deeper into the pose. Or you can use them to add an extra challenge to your practice—try balancing on a yoga wheel in plank pose to test your core strength.”
Yoga Journal

Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Officially Here. These 6 Yoga Products Are On Trend

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. There are only a few weeks left until 2022 arrives (crazy, I know), and if you’re anything like me, you’re anxiously awaiting the new year, resting way too much hope on a small date change. Turns out, the Pantone Institute is just like you and me. For the first time in the 23-year history of their always anticipated color of the year, Pantone created a brand new hue for 2022. The color, dubbed Very Peri, mixes traditional blues with hidden violets and reds. Pantone says the color encourages creativity and curiosity and “helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”
Vogue Magazine

How a Daily Zoom Meditation Group Transformed My Life in 2021

Making New Year’s resolutions for 2022 has become less a matter of aspiration than of urgency. With our collective blood pressure on the rise and a host of other pandemic-induced stresses ticking up, self-care, as we are constantly reminded, is now a necessity, not an indulgence. Trouble is, the ever-growing number of approaches—via apps, books, and downloads offering pathways to health, wealth, and happiness—is only adding to our to-do lists and feelings of overwhelm. Whether instructing us to invest barefoot, think like a monk, or date like a bitch, these myriad routes to self-improvement threaten to make our lives more complicated and wearisome, not calmer and more mindful.
Connecticut Post

Expert Heidi Kristoffer Shares Top 4 Ways to Achieve Wellness this Holiday Season

(BPT) - Between holiday planning, entertaining and traveling, the festive season can be merry yet stressful, even more so given the uncertainty that persists today. Coupled with the new year ahead (aka New Year’s resolutions on the horizon), our overall well-being can likely use a refresh. It’s important to remember that wellness is not a “one size fits all” as what may work for some doesn’t work for everyone; instead, strive to find a routine that works best for you and allows you to feel good. Yoga and wellness expert Heidi Kristoffer describes holistic wellness as every part of your well-being feeling truly well, including your physical and emotional state, allowing you to be the optimal you. Heidi’s shared how she maintains a holistic wellness routine as well as some of her tips for creating a personalized regimen to help you be the best you — from the inside out!
RunnersWorld

The Best Yoga Blocks to Get the Most Out of Your Practice

“I always encourage blocks in my classes,” says Amy Lynn Nau, a RYT 200–certified yoga instructor based in St. Louis, Missouri. “They allow you to be in better alignment and focus on the positioning of your body—and your breath—while in the yoga pose, thus gaining the most benefit. They’re especially important for runners, given how a lot of runners are extra tight in the slow-to-warm muscles such as hamstrings and quads.”
