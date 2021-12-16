Thousands battle post-op infections. This innovation could change all that.

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia is an aerobic, nonfermenting, gram-negative bacillus that is ubiquitously found in water, soil, and plants and is closely related to Pseudomonas.1,2 S maltophilia is an opportunistic pathogen and typically causes hospital-acquired infections, particularly bacteremia and pneumonia, among patients with heavy health care exposures, malignancy, cystic fibrosis, neutropenia, mechanical ventilation, central venous catheters, recent surgery, trauma, or recent broad-spectrum antimicrobials.3-5 The incidence of S maltophilia ranges from 7.1 to 37.7 cases per 10,000 discharges and has increased in recent years, suggesting it is an increasingly emergent iatrogenic threat.6 Prior iatrogenic outbreaks, felt to be related to tap water, have been well described in intensive care and inpatient hematologic malignancy and bone marrow transplant settings.7,8.

