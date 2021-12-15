ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photonic neuromorphic computing using vertical cavity semiconductor lasers

By Anas Skalli, Joshua Robertson, Dafydd Owen-Newns, Matej Hejda, Xavier Porte, Stephan Reitzenstein, Antonio Hurtado, D. Brunner
 4 days ago

Anas Skalli, Joshua Robertson, Dafydd Owen-Newns, Matej Hejda, Xavier Porte, Stephan Reitzenstein, Antonio Hurtado, D. Brunner. Photonic realizations of neural network computing hardware are a promising approach to enable future scalability of neuromorphic computing. In this review we provide an overview on vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) and how these high-performance electro-optical...

Photonics.com

Photonic Quantum Computer Changes Operations Without Changing Hardware

STANFORD, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 — Stanford University researchers have proposed a design for photonic quantum computer that uses readily available components and a laser to manipulate a single atom that can modify the state of the photons in the system via the phenomenon of quantum teleportation. The researchers said...
College of William and Mary

Sun is teaching COVID-19 researchers how to use high-performance AMD computers

Large segments of the world’s research community refocused in early 2020 in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Biochemists, epidemiologists, molecular biologists, geneticists and other specialists began working on various ways to model, track and attack the novel coronavirus using the most sophisticated scientific techniques and methods. Those techniques have become increasingly computationally intensive in nature, requiring high-performance computing not always available to the COVID research community.
Embedded.com

Neuromorphic vision takes on diverse applications

Event-based vision company Prophesee has showcased some interesting applications for its vision sensors from around the world, spanning biotech, scientific analysis, robotics and space technologies. One project partially restored sight to a blind person; another tracks space junk across the sky whether it’s night or day. said it has...
The Independent

New laser breakthrough could allow scientists to transform materials just using light

Scientists say they have made a major step towards being able to transform materials using just light.The new breakthrough is a step towards the creation of things such as windows that can turn instantly into mirrors, or high-speed computers that use light rather than electricity, and many more besides.Scientists have long had hopes for the use of lasers in shaping and sculpting materials. But they have been held back by heat, which is generated through the process and damages whatever they are trying to use the lasers on.“These tools could let you transform the electronic properties of materials at the flick of a light switch,” says Caltech Professor of Physics David Hsieh. “But the technologies have been limited by the problem of the lasers creating too much heat in the materials.”
Electronic Engineering Times

Benchmarking Neuromorphic Computing: Devil Is in the Details

Benchmarking systems that use different interfaces, encodings, technology, and approaches has emerged as a hot topic in neuromorphic engineering over the past few years. Anyone building a new technology understands that success partly depends on showing value added—demonstrating that your technology is better than your competitors’. Only in this way can innovators attract investors and satisfy managers. When you are making a smaller, faster, lighter, more efficient replacement for something that already exists, this is easy—at least in principle—but it’s much more difficult when you are trying to create something genuinely new and different.
arxiv.org

Universal computation using localized limit-cycle attractors in neural networks

Neural networks are dynamical systems that compute with their dynamics. One example is the Hopfield model, forming an associative memory which stores patterns as global attractors of the network dynamics. From studies of dynamical networks it is well known that localized attractors also exist. Yet, they have not been used in computing paradigms. Here we show that interacting localized attractors in threshold networks can result in universal computation. We develop a rewiring algorithm that builds universal Boolean gates in a biologically inspired two-dimensional threshold network with randomly placed and connected nodes using collision-based computing. We aim at demonstrating the computational capabilities and the ability to control local limit cycle attractors in such networks by creating simple Boolean gates by means of these local activations. The gates use glider guns, i.e., localized activity that periodically generates "gliders" of activity that propagate through space. Several such gliders are made to collide, and the result of their interaction is used as the output of a Boolean gate. We show that these gates can be used to build a universal computer.
arxiv.org

Fast computation of distance-generalized cores using sampling

Core decomposition is a classic technique for discovering densely connected regions in a graph with large range of applications. Formally, a $k$-core is a maximal subgraph where each vertex has at least $k$ neighbors. A natural extension of a $k$-core is a $(k, h)$-core, where each node must have at least $k$ nodes that can be reached with a path of length $h$. The downside in using $(k, h)$-core decomposition is the significant increase in the computational complexity: whereas the standard core decomposition can be done in $O(m)$ time, the generalization can require $O(n^2m)$ time, where $n$ and $m$ are the number of nodes and edges in the given graph.
arxiv.org

Wigner-Weyl description of light absorption in disordered semiconductor alloys using the localization landscape theory

The presence of disorder in semiconductors can dramatically change their physical properties. Yet, models faithfully accounting for it are still scarce and computationally inefficient. We present a mathematical and computational model able to simulate the optoelectronic response of semiconductor alloys of several tens of nanometer sidelength, while at the same time accounting for the quantum localization effects induced by the compositional disorder at the nano-scale. The model is based on a Wigner-Weyl analysis of the structure of electron and hole eigenstates in phase space made possible by the localization landscape theory. After validation against eigenstates-based computations in 1D and 2D, our model is applied to the computation of light absorption in 3D InGaN alloys of different compositions. We obtain the detailed structures of the absorption tail below the average bandgap and the Urbach energies of all simulated compositions. Moreover, the Wigner-Weyl formalism allows us to define and compute 3D maps of the effective locally absorbed power at all frequencies. Finally the proposed approach opens the way to generalize this method to all energy-exchange processes such as radiative and non-radiative recombination in realistic devices.
arxiv.org

Generating Haar-uniform Randomness using Stochastic Quantum Walks on a Photonic Chip

Hao Tang, Leonardo Banchi, Tian-Yu Wang, Xiao-Wen Shang, Xi Tan, Wen-Hao Zhou, Zhen Feng, Anurag Pal, Hang Li, Cheng-Qiu Hu, M.S. Kim, Xian-Min Jin. As random operations for quantum systems are intensively used in various quantum information tasks, a trustworthy measure of the randomness in quantum operations is highly demanded. The Haar measure of randomness is a useful tool with wide applications such as boson sampling. Recently, a theoretical protocol was proposed to combine quantum control theory and driven stochastic quantum walks to generate Haar-uniform random operations. This opens up a promising route to converting classical randomness to quantum randomness. Here, we implement a two-dimensional stochastic quantum walk on the integrated photonic chip and demonstrate that the average of all distribution profiles converges to the even distribution when the evolution length increases, suggesting the 1-pad Haar-uniform randomness. We further show that our two-dimensional array outperforms the one-dimensional array of the same number of waveguide for the speed of convergence. Our work demonstrates a scalable and robust way to generate Haar-uniform randomness that can provide useful building blocks to boost future quantum information techniques.
Phys.org

Optical cavities could be key to next generation interferometers

A new concept has been developed that has the potential to assist new instruments in the investigation of fundamental science topics such as gravitational waves and dark matter. The concept is described in a paper written by UK Quantum Technology Hub Sensors and Timing researchers at the University of Birmingham...
arxiv.org

Optimisation of Scalable Ion-Cavity Interfaces for Quantum Photonic Networks

In the design optimisation of ion-cavity interfaces for quantum networking applications, difficulties occur due to the many competing figures of merit and highly interdependent design constraints, many of which present `soft-limits', amenable to improvement at the cost of engineering time. In this work we present a systematic approach to this problem which offers a means to identify efficient and robust operating regimes, and to elucidate the trade-offs involved in the design process, allowing engineering efforts to be focused on the most sensitive and critical parameters. We show that in many relevant cases it is possible to approximately separate the geometric aspects of the cooperativity from those associated with the atomic system and the mirror surfaces themselves, greatly simplifying the optimisation procedure. Although our approach to optimisation can be applied to most operating regimes, here we consider cavities suitable for typical ion trapping experiments, and with substantial transverse misalignment of the mirrors. We find that cavities with mirror misalignments of many micrometres can still offer very high photon extraction efficiencies, offering an appealing route to the scalable production of ion-cavity interfaces for large scale quantum networks.
arxiv.org

Optically defined cavities in driven-dissipative photonic lattices

O. Jamadi, B. Real, K. Sawicki, C. Hainaut, A. Gonzalez-Tudela, N. Pernet, I. Sagnes, M. Morassi, A. Lemaitre, L. Le Gratiet, A. Harouri, S. Ravets, J. Bloch, A. Amo. The engineering of localised modes in photonic structures is one of the main targets of modern photonics. An efficient strategy to design these modes is to use the interplay of constructive and destructive interference in periodic photonic lattices. This mechanism is at the origin of defect modes in photonic bandgaps, bound states in the continuum and compact localised states in flat bands. Here we show that in lattices of lossy resonators, the addition of external optical drives with controlled phase enlarges the possibilities of manipulating interference effects and allows designing novel types of localised modes. Using a honeycomb lattice of coupled micropillars resonantly driven with several laser spots at energies within its photonic bands we demonstrate the localisation of light in at-will geometries down to a single site. These localised modes can be seen as fully reconfigurable optical cavities with the potentiality of enhancing nonlinear effects and of controlling light-matter interactions with single site resolution.
arxiv.org

Terahertz Field-Induced Reemergence of Quenched Photoluminescence in Quantum Dots

Jiaojian Shi, Frank Y. Gao, Zhuquan Zhang, Hendrik Utzat, Ulugbek Barotov, Ardavan Farahvash, Jinchi Han, Jude Deschamps, Chan-Wook Baik, Kyung Sang Cho, Vladimir Bulović, Adam P. Willard, Edoardo Baldini, Nuh Gedik, Moungi G. Bawendi, Keith A. Nelson. Continuous and concerted development of colloidal quantum-dot light-emitting diodes over the past...
arxiv.org

Dynamical photon-photon interaction mediated by a quantum emitter

Hanna Le Jeannic, Alexey Tiranov, Jacques Carolan, Tomás Ramos, Ying Wang, Martin H. Appel, Sven Scholz, Andreas D. Wieck, Arne Ludwig, Nir Rotenberg, Leonardo Midolo, Juan José García-Ripoll, Anders S. Sørensen, Peter Lodahl. Single photons constitute a main platform in quantum science and technology: they carry...
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
