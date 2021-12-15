ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linear instability and resonance effects in large-scale opposition flow control

By Anna Guseva, Javier Jimenez
Opposition flow control is a robust strategy that has been proved effective in turbulent wall-bounded flows. Its conventional setup consists of measuring wall-normal velocity in the buffer layer and opposing it at the wall. This work explores the possibility of implementing this strategy with a detection plane in the logarithmic...

