Resolution-enhanced parallel coded ptychography for high-throughput optical imaging

By Shaowei Jiang, Chengfei Guo, Pengming Song, Niyun Zhou, Zichao Bian, Jiakai Zhu, Ruihai Wang, Pei Dong, Zibang Zhang, Jun Liao, Jianhua Yao, Bin Feng, Michael Murphy, Guoan Zheng
 4 days ago

Shaowei Jiang, Chengfei Guo, Pengming Song, Niyun Zhou, Zichao Bian, Jiakai Zhu, Ruihai Wang, Pei Dong, Zibang Zhang, Jun Liao, Jianhua Yao, Bin Feng, Michael Murphy, Guoan Zheng. Ptychography is an enabling coherent diffraction imaging technique for both fundamental and applied sciences. Its applications in optical microscopy, however, fall...

arxiv.org

Computational Synthesis of 2D Materials: A High-throughput Approach to Materials Design

2D materials find promising applications in next-generation devices, however, large-scale, low-defect, and reproducible synthesis of 2D materials remains a challenging task. To assist in the selection of suitable substrates for the synthesis of as-yet hypothetical 2D materials, we have developed an open-source high-throughput workflow package, $Hetero2d$, that searches for low-lattice mismatched substrate surfaces for any 2D material and determines the stability of these 2D-substrate heterostructures using density functional theory (DFT) simulations. $Hetero2d$ automates the generation of 2D-substrate heterostructures, the creation of DFT input files, the submission and monitoring of computational jobs on supercomputing facilities, and the storage of relevant parameters alongside the post-processed results in a MongoDB database. We demonstrate the capability of $Hetero2d$ in identifying stable 2D-substrate heterostructures for four 2D materials, namely $2H$-MoS$_2$, $1T$- and $2H$-NbO$_2$, and hexagonal-ZnTe, considering 50 cubic elemental substrates. We find Cu, Hf, Mn, Nd, Ni, Pd, Re, Rh, Sc, Ta, Ti, V, W, Y, and Zr substrates sufficiently stabilize the formation energies of these 2D materials, with binding energies in the range of ~0.1 - 0.6 eV/atom. Upon examining the $z$-separation, the charge transfer, and the electronic density of states at the 2D-substrate interface, we find a covalent type bonding at the interface which suggests that these substrates can be used as contact materials for the 2D materials. $Hetero2d$ (this https URL) is available on GitHub as an open-source package under the GNU license.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

High-resolution mapping method for G4 DNA structures developed

While investigating the unusual G quadruplex DNA structure (G4), the Simon Elsässer group has developed a more accurate method for mapping these structures in the genome. G4 CUT&Tag revealed numerous G4s in the human and mouse genome that were previously not detected. The study has been published in Nucleic Acid Research. These findings may be used for drug development for cancer therapy and provide an important tool to evaluate drug action and safety.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Developing an unprecedented 3D X-ray microscope methodology to image plants at cellular resolution

Measuring plant phenotypes, a term used to describe the observable characteristics of an organism, is a critical aspect of studying and improving economically important crops. Phenotypes central to the breeding process include traits like kernel number in corn, seed size in wheat, or fruit color in grape. These features are visible to the naked human eye but are in fact driven by microscopic molecular and cellular processes in the plant. Using three-dimensional (3D) imaging is a recent innovation in the plant biology sector to capture phenotypes on the "whole-plant" scale: from miniscule cells and organelles in the roots, up to the leaves and flowers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Survey on Deep learning based Document Image Enhancement

Digitized documents such as scientific articles, tax forms, invoices, contract papers, and historic texts, are widely used nowadays. These images could be degraded or damaged due to various reasons including poor lighting conditions when capturing the image, shadow while scanning them, distortion like noise and blur, aging, ink stain, bleed through, watermark, stamp, etc. Document image enhancement and restoration play a crucial role in many automated document analysis and recognition tasks, such as content extraction using optical character recognition (OCR). With recent advances in deep learning, many methods are proposed to enhance the quality of these document images. In this paper, we review deep learning-based methods, datasets, and metrics for different document image enhancement problems. We provide a comprehensive overview of deep learning-based methods for six different document image enhancement tasks, including binarization, debluring, denoising, defading, watermark removal, and shadow removal. We summarize the main state-of-the-art works for each task and discuss their features, challenges, and limitations. We introduce multiple document image enhancement tasks that have received no to little attention, including over and under exposure correction and bleed-through removal, and identify several other promising research directions and opportunities for future research.
SOFTWARE
#Optics#Throughput#Data Acquisition#Physics#Kx
ScienceBlog.com

Optical Instrument to Give Clearest 3D Images Yet of Rhizosphere

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology has received a $2 million federal grant to create tools that will provide the clearest three-dimensional images yet of the chemical and biomolecular interactions between plants and the soil in which they grow. At just a few inches underground,...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum-Enhanced Continuous-Wave Stimulated Brillouin Scattering Spectroscopy and Imaging

Brillouin spectroscopy and microscopy is an emerging label-free imaging technique to assess local viscoelastic properties. Quantum enhanced stimulated Brillouin scattering is demonstrated for the first time using low power continuous-wave lasers at 795~nm. A signal to noise ratio enhancement of 3.4~dB is reported by using two-mode intensity-difference squeezed light generated with four-wave mixing process in atomic rubidium vapor. The low optical power and the excitation wavelengths in the water transparency window has the potential to provide a powerful bio-imaging technique for probing mechanical properties of biological samples of cells and tissues prone to phototoxicity and thermal effects. The performance enhancement affordable through the use of quantum light may pave the way for significantly improved sensitivity, data acquisition rate and spatial resolution. The proposed new way of utilizing squeezed light for enhanced stimulated Brillouin scattering can be easily adapted for both spectroscopic and imaging applications in materials science and biology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum teleportation of high-dimensional spatial modes: Towards an image teleporter

Quantum teleportation, lying at the heart of a variety of quantum technologies, has inspired a widespread of research activities, most of which focused on 2-dimensional qubit states. Multilevel systems, qudits, promise to upgrade and inspire new technical developments in high-dimensional Hilbert space. Whereas, for high-dimensional teleportation, it routinely necessitates several ancillary photons in linear optical schemes. A fundamental open challenge remains as to whether we can teleport qudit states with bipartite entanglement only. Here we demonstrate such a high-dimensional teleportation using photonic orbital angular momentum (OAM). The so-called "perfect vortices" are exploited both for conducting the prerequisite entanglement concentration to prepare high-dimensional yet maximal OAM entanglement, and for performing faithful high-dimensional Bell sate measurements (HDBSM) based on sum-frequency generation. We experimentally achieve the average teleportation fidelity 0.8788$\pm$0.048 for a complete set of 3-dimensional mutually unbiased bases, for instance, conditional on three specific HDBSM results. More importantly, we succeed in realizing the first quantum teleportation of optical images by exploring full transverse spatial entanglement. From the multi-pixel field of view in the teleported images recorded by the ICCD camera, we estimate the effective channel capacity up to \k{appa} > 100. Our scheme holds promise for future high-volume quantum image transmission.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-resolution imaging of C + He collisions using Zeeman deceleration and VUV detection

Vikram Plomp, Xu-Dong Wang, François Lique, Jacek Kłos, Jolijn Onvlee, Sebastiaan Y. T. van de Meerakker. High-resolution measurements of angular scattering distributions provide a sensitive test for theoretical descriptions of collision processes. Crossed beam experiments employing a decelerator and velocity map imaging have proven successful to probe collision cross sections with extraordinary resolution. However, a prerequisite to exploit these possibilities is the availability of a near-threshold state-selective ionization scheme to detect the collision products, which for many species is either absent or inefficient. We present the first implementation of recoil-free vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) based detection in scattering experiments involving a decelerator and velocity map imaging. This allowed for high-resolution measurements of state-resolved angular scattering distributions for inelastic collisions between Zeeman-decelerated carbon C($^3P_1$) atoms and helium atoms. We fully resolved diffraction oscillations in the angular distributions, which showed excellent agreement with the distributions predicted by quantum scattering calculations. Our approach offers exciting prospects to investigate a large range of scattering processes with unprecedented precision.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Nonlinear optical imaging of in-plane anisotropy in two-dimensional SnS

G. M. Maragkakis, S. Psilodimitrakopoulos, L. Mouchliadis, A. S. Sarkar, A. Lemonis, G. Kioseoglou, E. Stratakis. Two-dimensional (2D) tin(II) sulfide (SnS) crystals belong to a class of orthorhombic semiconducting materials that are lately attracting significant interest, given their remarkable properties, such as in-plane anisotropic optical and electronic response, multiferroic nature and lack of inversion symmetry. The 2D SnS crystals exhibit anisotropic response along the in-plane armchair (AC) and zigzag (ZZ) crystallographic directions, offering an additional degree of freedom in manipulating their behavior. Therefore, calculating the AC/ZZ directions is important in characterizing the 2D SnS crystals. In this work, we take advantage of the lack of inversion symmetry of the 2D SnS crystal, that produces second harmonic generation (SHG), to perform polarization-resolved SHG (P-SHG) nonlinear imaging of the in-plane anisotropy. We fit the P-SHG experimental data with a nonlinear optics model, that allows us to calculate the AC/ZZ orientation from every point of the 2D crystal and to map with high-resolution the AC/ZZ direction of several 2D SnS flakes belonging in the same field of view. It is found that the P-SHG intensity polar patterns are associated with the crystallographic axes of the flakes and with the relative strength of the second order nonlinear susceptibility tensor in different directions. Therefore, our method provides quantitative information of the optical in-plane anisotropy of orthorhombic 2D crystals, offering great promise for performance characterization during device operation in the emerging optoelectronic applications of such crystals.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Performance Enhancement of Tree-based Friends-of-friend Galaxy-finder for High-resolution Simulations of Galaxy Formation

Cosmological simulations are useful tools for studying the evolution of galaxies, and it is critical to accurately identify galaxies and their halos from raw simulation data. The friends-of-friend (FoF) algorithm has been widely adopted for this purpose because of its simplicity and expandability to higher dimensions. However, it is cost-inefficient when applied to high-resolution simulations because standard FoF implementation leads to too many distance calculations in dense regions. We confirm this through our exercise of applying the 6-dimensional (6D) FoF galaxy finder code, VELOCIraptor (Elahi et al. 2019), on the NewHorizon simulation (Dubois et al. 2021). The high particle resolution of NewHorizon ($M_{\rm star} \sim 10^4 M_{\odot}$) allows a large central number density ($10^{6}\,{\rm kpc}^{-3}$) for typical galaxies, resulting in a few days to weeks of galaxy searches for just one snapshot. Even worse, we observed a significant decrease in the FoF performance in the high-dimensional 6D searches: "the curse of dimensionality" problem. To overcome these issues, we have developed several implementations that can be readily applied to any tree-based FoF code. They include limiting visits to tree nodes, re-ordering the list of particles for searching neighbor particles, and altering the tree structure. Compared to the run with the original code, the new run with these implementations results in the identical galaxy detection with the ideal performance, $O(N \log{N})$, $N$ being the number of particles in a galaxy -- with a speed gain of a factor of 2700 in 3D or 12 in 6D FoF search.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A MEMS-based optical scanning system for precise, high-speed neural interfacing

Cem Yalcin, Nathan Tessema Ersaro, M. Meraj Ghanbari, George Bocchetti, Sina Faraji Alamouti, Nick Antipa, Daniel Lopez, Nicolas C. Pégard, Laura Waller, Rikky Muller. Optical scanning is a prevalent technique for optical neural interfaces where light delivery with high spatial and temporal precision is desired. However, due to the sequential nature of point-scanning techniques, the settling time of optical modulators is a major bottleneck for throughput and limits random-access targeting capabilities. While fast lateral scanners exist, commercially available varifocal elements are constrained to >3ms settling times, limiting the speed of the overall system to hundreds of Hz. Faster focusing methods exist but cannot combine fast operation and dwelling capability with electrical and optical efficiency. Here, we present a varifocal mirror comprised of an array of piston-motion MEMS micromirrors and a custom driver ASIC, offering fast operation with dwelling capability while maintaining high diffraction efficiency. The ASIC features a reconfigurable nonlinear DAC to simultaneously compensate for the built-in nonlinearity of electrostatic actuators and the global process variations in MEMS mirrors. Experimental results demonstrate a wide continuous sweeping range that spans 22 distinctly resolvable depth planes with refresh rates greater than 12 kHz.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

High-resolution vibronic spectroscopy of a single molecule embedded in a crystal

Johannes Zirkelbach, Masoud Mirzaei, Irena Deperasinska, Boleslaw Kozankiewicz, Burak Gurlek, Alexey Shkarin, Tobias Utikal, Stephan Götzinger, Vahid Sandoghdar. Vibrational levels of the electronic ground states in dye molecules have not been previously explored at high resolution in solid matrices. We present new spectroscopic measurements on single polycyclic aromatic molecules of dibenzoterrylene embedded in an organic crystal made of para-dichlorobenzene. To do this, we use narrow-band continuous-wave lasers and combine spectroscopy methods based on fluorescence excitation and stimulated emission depletion (STED) to select individual vibronic transitions at a resolution of ~30MHz dictated by the linewidth of the electronic excited state. In this fashion, we identify several exceptionally narrow vibronic levels in the electronic ground state with linewidths down to values around 2GHz. Additionally, we sample the distribution of vibronic wavenumbers, relaxation rates, and Franck-Condon factors, both in the electronic ground and excited states for a handful of individual molecules. We discuss various noteworthy experimental findings and compare them with the outcome of DFT calculations. The highly detailed vibronic spectra obtained in our work pave the way for studying the nanoscopic local environment of single molecules. The approach also provides an improved understanding of the vibrational relaxation mechanisms in the electronic ground state, which may help to create long-lived vibrational states for applications in quantum technology.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

SPDCinv: Inverse Quantum-Optical Design of High-Dimensional Qudits

Eyal Rozenberg, Aviv Karnieli, Ofir Yesharim, Joshua Foley-Comer, Sivan Trajtenberg-Mills, Daniel Freedman, Alex M. Bronstein, Ady Arie. Spontaneous parametric down-conversion in quantum optics is an invaluable resource for the realization of high-dimensional qudits with spatial modes of light. One of the main open challenges is how to directly generate a desirable qudit state in the SPDC process. This problem can be addressed through advanced computational learning methods; however, due to difficulties in modeling the SPDC process by a fully differentiable algorithm that takes into account all interaction effects, progress has been limited. Here, we overcome these limitations and introduce a physically-constrained and differentiable model, validated against experimental results for shaped pump beams and structured crystals, capable of learning every interaction parameter in the process. We avoid any restrictions induced by the stochastic nature of our physical model and integrate the dynamic equations governing the evolution under the SPDC Hamiltonian. We solve the inverse problem of designing a nonlinear quantum optical system that achieves the desired quantum state of down-converted photon pairs. The desired states are defined using either the second-order correlations between different spatial modes or by specifying the required density matrix. By learning nonlinear volume holograms as well as different pump shapes, we successfully show how to generate maximally entangled states. Furthermore, we simulate all-optical coherent control over the generated quantum state by actively changing the profile of the pump beam. Our work can be useful for applications such as novel designs of high-dimensional quantum key distribution and quantum information processing protocols. In addition, our method can be readily applied for controlling other degrees of freedom of light in the SPDC process, such as the spectral and temporal properties, and may even be used in condensed-matter systems having a similar interaction Hamiltonian.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Low-loss high-impedance circuit for quantum transduction between optical and microwave photons

Quantum transducers between microwave and optical photons are essential for long-distance quantum networks based on superconducting qubits. An optically active self-assembled quantum dot molecule (QDM) is an attractive platform for the implementation of a quantum transducer because an exciton in a QDM can be efficiently coupled to both optical and microwave fields at the single-photon level. Recently, the transduction between microwave and optical photons has been demonstrated with a QDM integrated with a superconducting resonator. In this paper, we present a design of a QD-high impedance resonator device with a low microwave loss and an expected large single-microwave photon coupling strength of 100s of MHz. We integrate self-assembled QDs onto a high-impedance superconducting resonator using a transfer printing technique and demonstrate a low-microwave loss rate of 1.8 MHz and gate tunability of the QDs. The microwave loss rate is much lower than the expected QDM-resonator coupling strength as well as the typical transmon-resonator coupling strength. This feature will facilitate efficient quantum transduction between an optical and microwave qubit.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid guiding: A multi-resolution refinement approach for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images

André Pedersen, Erik Smistad, Tor V. Rise, Vibeke G. Dale, Henrik S. Pettersen, Tor-Arne S. Nordmo, David Bouget, Ingerid Reinertsen, Marit Valla. Histopathological cancer diagnostics has become more complex, and the increasing number of biopsies is a challenge for most pathology laboratories. Thus, development of automatic methods for evaluation of histopathological cancer sections would be of value. In this study, we used 624 whole slide images (WSIs) of breast cancer from a Norwegian cohort. We propose a cascaded convolutional neural network design, called H2G-Net, for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images. The design involves a detection stage using a patch-wise method, and a refinement stage using a convolutional autoencoder. To validate the design, we conducted an ablation study to assess the impact of selected components in the pipeline on tumour segmentation. Guiding segmentation, using hierarchical sampling and deep heatmap refinement, proved to be beneficial when segmenting the histopathological images. We found a significant improvement when using a refinement network for postprocessing the generated tumour segmentation heatmaps. The overall best design achieved a Dice score of 0.933 on an independent test set of 90 WSIs. The design outperformed single-resolution approaches, such as cluster-guided, patch-wise high-resolution classification using MobileNetV2 (0.872) and a low-resolution U-Net (0.874). In addition, segmentation on a representative x400 WSI took ~58 seconds, using only the CPU. The findings demonstrate the potential of utilizing a refinement network to improve patch-wise predictions. The solution is efficient and does not require overlapping patch inference or ensembling. Furthermore, we showed that deep neural networks can be trained using a random sampling scheme that balances on multiple different labels simultaneously, without the need of storing patches on disk. Future work should involve more efficient patch generation and sampling, as well as improved clustering.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Learning Deep Context-Sensitive Decomposition for Low-Light Image Enhancement

Enhancing the quality of low-light images plays a very important role in many image processing and multimedia applications. In recent years, a variety of deep learning techniques have been developed to address this challenging task. A typical framework is to simultaneously estimate the illumination and reflectance, but they disregard the scene-level contextual information encapsulated in feature spaces, causing many unfavorable outcomes, e.g., details loss, color unsaturation, artifacts, and so on. To address these issues, we develop a new context-sensitive decomposition network architecture to exploit the scene-level contextual dependencies on spatial scales. More concretely, we build a two-stream estimation mechanism including reflectance and illumination estimation network. We design a novel context-sensitive decomposition connection to bridge the two-stream mechanism by incorporating the physical principle. The spatially-varying illumination guidance is further constructed for achieving the edge-aware smoothness property of the illumination component. According to different training patterns, we construct CSDNet (paired supervision) and CSDGAN (unpaired supervision) to fully evaluate our designed architecture. We test our method on seven testing benchmarks to conduct plenty of analytical and evaluated experiments. Thanks to our designed context-sensitive decomposition connection, we successfully realized excellent enhanced results, which fully indicates our superiority against existing state-of-the-art approaches. Finally, considering the practical needs for high-efficiency, we develop a lightweight CSDNet (named LiteCSDNet) by reducing the number of channels. Further, by sharing an encoder for these two components, we obtain a more lightweight version (SLiteCSDNet for short). SLiteCSDNet just contains 0.0301M parameters but achieves the almost same performance as CSDNet.
SOFTWARE
technologynetworks.com

High-Throughput Multi-Capillary SDS Gel Electrophoresis of Proteins

Scientists analyzing biotherapeutics are challenged to rapidly and robustly characterize an increasing number and wider variety of drug candidates in less time. Automated capillary electrophoresis instruments offer fast separation times and proven, high reproducibility for capillary sodium dodecyl sulfate gel electrophoresis (SDS-CGE), thus representing an excellent tool for the analysis of therapeutic proteins. However, due to the single capillary format of current systems, the throughput can be limited.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SphereSR: 360° Image Super-Resolution with Arbitrary Projection via Continuous Spherical Image Representation

The 360°imaging has recently gained great attention; however, its angular resolution is relatively lower than that of a narrow field-of-view (FOV) perspective image as it is captured by using fisheye lenses with the same sensor size. Therefore, it is beneficial to super-resolve a 360°image. Some attempts have been made but mostly considered the equirectangular projection (ERP) as one of the way for 360°image representation despite of latitude-dependent distortions. In that case, as the output high-resolution(HR) image is always in the same ERP format as the low-resolution (LR) input, another information loss may occur when transforming the HR image to other projection types. In this paper, we propose SphereSR, a novel framework to generate a continuous spherical image representation from an LR 360°image, aiming at predicting the RGB values at given spherical coordinates for super-resolution with an arbitrary 360°image projection. Specifically, we first propose a feature extraction module that represents the spherical data based on icosahedron and efficiently extracts features on the spherical surface. We then propose a spherical local implicit image function (SLIIF) to predict RGB values at the spherical coordinates. As such, SphereSR flexibly reconstructs an HR image under an arbitrary projection type. Experiments on various benchmark datasets show that our method significantly surpasses existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rapidly enhanced spin polarization injection in an optically pumped spin ratchet

Adrisha Sarkar, Brian Blankenship, Emanuel Druga, Arjun Pillai, Ruhee Nirodi, Siddharth Singh, Alexander Oddo, Paul Reshetikhin, Ashok Ajoy. Rapid injection of spin polarization into an ensemble of nuclear spins is a problem of broad interest, spanning dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) to quantum information science. We report on a strategy to boost the spin injection rate by exploiting electrons that can be rapidly polarized via high-power optical pumping. We demonstrate this in a model system of Nitrogen Vacancy center electrons injecting polarization into a bath of 13C nuclei in diamond. We innovate an apparatus with thirty lasers to deliver >20W of continuous, nearly isotropic, optical power to the sample with only a minimal temperature increase. This constitutes a substantially higher power than in previous experiments, and through a spin-ratchet polarization transfer mechanism, yields boosts in spin injection rates by over two orders of magnitude. Our experiments also elucidate speed-limits of nuclear spin injection that are individually bottlenecked by rates of electron polarization, polarization transfer to proximal nuclei, and spin diffusion. This work demonstrates opportunities for rapid spin injection employing non-thermally generated electron polarization, and has relevance to a broad class of experimental systems including in DNP, quantum sensing, and spin-based MASERs.
PHYSICS

