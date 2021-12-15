Resolution-enhanced parallel coded ptychography for high-throughput optical imaging

Eyal Rozenberg, Aviv Karnieli, Ofir Yesharim, Joshua Foley-Comer, Sivan Trajtenberg-Mills, Daniel Freedman, Alex M. Bronstein, Ady Arie. Spontaneous parametric down-conversion in quantum optics is an invaluable resource for the realization of high-dimensional qudits with spatial modes of light. One of the main open challenges is how to directly generate a desirable qudit state in the SPDC process. This problem can be addressed through advanced computational learning methods; however, due to difficulties in modeling the SPDC process by a fully differentiable algorithm that takes into account all interaction effects, progress has been limited. Here, we overcome these limitations and introduce a physically-constrained and differentiable model, validated against experimental results for shaped pump beams and structured crystals, capable of learning every interaction parameter in the process. We avoid any restrictions induced by the stochastic nature of our physical model and integrate the dynamic equations governing the evolution under the SPDC Hamiltonian. We solve the inverse problem of designing a nonlinear quantum optical system that achieves the desired quantum state of down-converted photon pairs. The desired states are defined using either the second-order correlations between different spatial modes or by specifying the required density matrix. By learning nonlinear volume holograms as well as different pump shapes, we successfully show how to generate maximally entangled states. Furthermore, we simulate all-optical coherent control over the generated quantum state by actively changing the profile of the pump beam. Our work can be useful for applications such as novel designs of high-dimensional quantum key distribution and quantum information processing protocols. In addition, our method can be readily applied for controlling other degrees of freedom of light in the SPDC process, such as the spectral and temporal properties, and may even be used in condensed-matter systems having a similar interaction Hamiltonian.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO