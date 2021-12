A new report from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January detailed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ messages leading up to and during the attempted insurrection.The report, which comes ahead of the select committee’s vote whether to hold Mr Meadows in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with the committee, details his communications with people regarding the 2020 presidential election, former president Donald Trump’s lies about it and his actions during the riot.“According to documents and testimony obtained by the Select Committee, Mark Randall Meadows is uniquely situated to provide critical...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO