A simple approach of broadband mid-infrared pulse generation with a mode-locked Yb-doped fiber laser

By Takuma Nakamura, Venkata Ramaiah Badarla, Kazuki Hashimoto, Peter G. Schunemann, Takuro Ideguchi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Broadband mid-infrared (MIR) molecular spectroscopy demands a bright and broadband light source in the molecular fingerprint region. To this end, intra-pulse difference frequency generation (IDFG) has shown excellent properties among various techniques. However, previous IDFG systems have mainly...

120-fs single-pulse generation from stretched-pulse fiber Kerr resonators

Fiber Kerr resonators are simple driven resonators with desirable wavelength and repetition rate flexibility for generating ultrashort pulses for applications including telecommunications, biomedicine, and materials processing. However, fiber Kerr resonators to date often generate longer pulses and require more complicated techniques for generating single pulses than would be desirable for applications. Here we address these limits by demonstrating robust single-pulse performance with 120-fs pulse durations in fiber Kerr resonators based on stretched-pulse solitons. Through matching numerical and experimental studies, stretched-pulse soliton performance is found to strongly depend on the total cavity length, and the optimum length is found to depend on the drive, Raman scattering, and the total pulse stretching. By designing the cavity for this optimum with the described setup, stable stretched-pulse solitons with 120-fs duration are experimentally observed. In addition, soliton trapping is demonstrated with a pulsed drive source despite large intracavity breathing and single-pulse performance is observed. Robust with high performance single-pulse generation is a critical step toward useful femtosecond pulse generation.
Cavity-Enhanced Vernier Spectroscopy with a Chip-Scale Mid-Infrared Frequency Comb

Lukasz A. Sterczewski, Tzu-Ling Chen, Douglas C. Ober, Charles R. Markus, Chadwick L. Canedy, Igor Vurgaftman, Clifford Frez, Jerry R. Meyer, Mitchio Okumura, Mahmood Bagheri. Chip-scale optical frequency combs can provide broadband spectroscopy for diagnosing complex organic molecules. They are also promising as miniaturized laser spectrometers in applications ranging from atmospheric chemistry to geological science and the search for extraterrestrial life. While optical cavities are commonly used to boost sensitivity, it is challenging to realize a compact cavity-enhanced comb-based spectrometer. Here, we apply the Vernier technique to free-running operation of an interband cascade laser frequency comb in a simple linear geometry that performs cavity-enhanced chemical sensing. A centimeter-scale high-finesse cavity simultaneously provides selective mode filtering and enhancement of the path length to 30 meters. As a proof-of-concept, we sense transient open-path releases of ppm-level difluoroethane with 2 ms temporal resolution over a 1 THz optical bandwidth centered at 3.64 $\mu$m.
Battery-operated mid-infrared diode laser frequency combs

Mid-wave infrared (MIR, 3--5 $\mu$m) optical frequency combs (OFC) are of critical importance for spectroscopy of fundamental molecular absorption features in space and terrestrial applications. Although in this band OFCs can be obtained via supercontinuum or difference frequency generation using optical pumping schemes, unprecedented source miniaturization and monolithic design are unique to electrically-pumped semiconductor laser structures. To date, high-brightness OFC generation in this region has been demonstrated in quantum- and interband cascade lasers (QCL/ICL), yet with sub-optimal spectral properties. Here, we show the first MIR quantum well diode laser (QWDL) OFC, whose excellent spectral uniformity, narrow optical linewidths, and milliwatt optical power are obtained at a fraction of a watt of power consumption. The continuously tunable source offers ~1 THz of optical span centered at 3.04 $\mu$m, and a repetition rate of 10 GHz. As a proof-of-principle, we show a directly-battery-operated MIR dual-comb source with almost 0.5 THz of optical coverage accessible in the electrical domain in microseconds. These results indicate the high suitability of QWDL OFCs for future chip-based real-time sensing systems in the mid-infrared.
Laser-induced periodic surface structured electrodes with a 45 % energy saving in electrochemical fuel generation through field localization

Electrochemical oxidation-reduction of radicals is a green and environmentally friendly approach to generating fuels. These reactions, however, suffer from sluggish kinetics due to a low local concentration of radicals around the electrocatalyst. A large electrode potential can enhance the fuel generation efficiency via enhancing the radical concentration around the electrocatalyst sites, but this comes at the cost of electricity. Here, we report about a 45 percent saving in energy to achieve an electrochemical hydrogen generation rate of 10 mA per cm2 through localized electric field-induced enhancement in the reagent concentration (LEFIRC) at laser-induced periodic surface structured (LIPSS) electrodes. The finite element model is used to simulate the spatial distribution of the electric field to understand the effects of LIPSS geometric parameters in field localization. When the LIPSS patterned electrodes are used as substrates to support Pt-C and RuO2 electrocatalysts, the overpotentials for HER and OER are decreased by 40 and 25 percent, respectively. Moreover, the capability of the LIPSS-patterned electrodes to operate at significantly reduced energy is also demonstrated in a range of electrolytes including alkaline, acidic, neutral, and seawater. Importantly, when two LIPSS patterned electrodes were assembled as the anode and cathode into a cell, it requires 330 mVs of lower electric potential with enhanced stability over a similar cell made of pristine electrodes to drive a current density of 10 mA/cm2. This work demonstrates a physical and versatile approach of electrode surface patterning to boost electrocatalytic fuel generation performance and can be applied to any metal and semiconductor catalysts for a range of electrochemical reactions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Fiber Laser#Pulses#Generation#Pulse Compression#Yb#Mir
Gain-controlled Broadband Tuneability in Mode-locked Thulium-doped Fibre Laser through Variable Feedback

Broadband wavelength tuneability can ensure a new level of versatility for laser systems and extend areas of their applications. Principle limitations of achieving wide tuning wavelength ranges are generally defined by the spectral bandwidth of the gain and traditional tuneability techniques, relying on electrically controlled or bulk filters, reducing laser efficiency and generation stability. In this work, we present nearly 90 nm tuneability in ultrafast Tm-doped fibre laser within the span from 1873 to 1962 nm by implementing variable feedback for efficient control of the excitation level of the active medium and, hence, the gain spectrum. The highest laser efficiency is observed with 20% feedback, generating 580-fs soliton pulses at 1877 nm central wavelength with 1.5 nJ output pulse energy. By combining the nonlinear Shrodinger equation and population inversion rate equations for the gain medium, the developed numerical model helps to unveil nonlinear pulse evolution under the influence of dynamically varying gain spectrum. The resulting laser system presents a compact and straightforward approach to achieve laser generation with a broad range tuneability of wavelength and operation regimes, which is not impaired by the limitations on laser stability or power performance and can be translated to other wavelength ranges.
Far-Infrared frequency mode conversion using bulk acoustic phonon modes

The ability to design, fabricate and control systems that can convert photons with dissimilar frequencies has technological implications in classical as well as quantum communications. Laser heating and thermal-mechanical motion in conventional micro/nanoscale optomechanical systems hamper the use of these systems in quantum information processing networks. In contrast, we propose an unconventional system comprising of a bulk quartz crystal placed within a Fabry-Perot cavity. The pumping laser is in the far-infrared region. We explore the possibility of efficient mode conversion between two optical modes supported by the system, mediated by the bulk acoustic phonons of the quartz crystal. Unlike the earlier optomechanical systems, the dark mode in our proposed system is not decoupled from the mechanical mode and yet it enables the efficient mode conversion. The novel results found in our study can be used to harness the dark state for quantum state transfer. The proposed system is robust against excessive heating.
Generation and entanglement study of N-mode single photon perfect W-state

We propose schemes to generate N-mode single photon perfect W-state and derive entanglement conditions to detect the entanglement of all generalized N-mode single photon perfect W-states. These states are suitable for perfect teleportation and superdense coding over other maximally entangled states belonging to W-class. Based on the evolution of single photon wave function in scalable integrated photonic lattices, we present schemes for the preparation of N-mode single photon perfect W-state at desired propagation distance. The integrated waveguide structures can precisely be fabricated and offer low photon propagation losses. We consider both planar and ring type waveguide structures for generation of the N-mode single photon perfect W-state. We derive set of generalized entanglement detection conditions using sum uncertainty relations of generalized su(2) algebra operators. We show that any given genuinely entangled N-mode single photon state is a squeezed state of a specific su(2) algebra operator and can be expressed as superposition of a pair of generalized N-mode single photon perfect W-states which are eigenstates of that specific su(2) algebra operator. We further prove that the squeezed states of an su(2) algebra operator satisfy the entanglement condition obtained using that operator and hence the usefulness of the proposed set of entanglement conditions to detect the entanglement of genuinely entangled single photon states. Finally, we propose an experimental scheme to verify the entanglement of generalized N-mode single photon perfect W-states using an integrated photonic circuit that consists of directional couplers and phase shifters and show that the same photonic circuit can also be used to generate generalized N-mode single photon perfect W-states.
UltraSense Systems Brings Neural Processing to Smart Surfaces with a New Generation of Multi-mode Sensing Solutions

UltraSense Systems announced its next generation of multi-mode touch sensing technology with the release of TouchPoint Edge to revolutionize and cost-effectively replace a cluster of mechanical buttons under any surface material (e.g., metal, glass, plastic, etc.) and further forge the UI/UX paradigm shift from mechanical to digital interfaces for smart surfaces.
ELECTRONICS
Science
Computer Science
Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
Lasers Shape Material Properties Without Generating Excess Heat

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 — Researchers at Caltech have reported success using lasers to dramatically sculpt the properties of materials without the production of excess heat, which can damage the materials. “These tools could let you transform the electronic properties of materials at the flick of a light...
CHEMISTRY
Electron quantum path control in high harmonic generation via chirp variation of strong laser pulses

The quantum phases of the electron paths driven by an ultrafast laser in high harmonic generation in an atomic gas depends linearly on the instantaneous cycle-averaged laser intensity. Using high laser intensities, a complete single ionisation of the atomic gas may occur before the laser pulse peak. Therefore, high harmonic generation could be localised only in a temporal window at the leading edge of laser pulse envelope. Varying the laser frequency chirp of an intense ultrafast laser pulse, the centre, and the width of the temporal window, that the high harmonic generation phenomenon occurs, could be controlled with high accuracy. This way, both the duration and the phase of the electron trajectories, that generate efficiently high harmonics, is fully controlled. A method of spectral control and selection of the high harmonic extreme ultraviolet light from distinct quantum paths is experimentally demonstrated. Furthermore, a phenomenological numerical model enlightens the physical processes that take place. This novel approach of the electron quantum path selection via laser chirp is a simple and versatile way of controlling the time-spectral characteristics of the coherent extreme ultraviolet light with applications in the fields of attosecond pulses and soft x-ray nano-imaging.
CHEMISTRY
Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
Predicting the utility of search spaces for black-box optimization:a simple, budget-aware approach

Black box optimization requires specifying a search space to explore for solutions, e.g. a d-dimensional compact space, and this choice is critical for getting the best results at a reasonable budget. Unfortunately, determining a high quality search space can be challenging in many applications. For example, when tuning hyperparameters for machine learning pipelines on a new problem given a limited budget, one must strike a balance between excluding potentially promising regions and keeping the search space small enough to be tractable. The goal of this work is to motivate -- through example applications in tuning deep neural networks -- the problem of predicting the quality of search spaces conditioned on budgets, as well as to provide a simple scoring method based on a utility function applied to a probabilistic response surface model, similar to Bayesian optimization. We show that the method we present can compute meaningful budget-conditional scores in a variety of situations. We also provide experimental evidence that accurate scores can be useful in constructing and pruning search spaces. Ultimately, we believe scoring search spaces should become standard practice in the experimental workflow for deep learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
SCIENCE
Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

