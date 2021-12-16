ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: What's next after Derek Chauvin's guilty plea?

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin https://apnews.com/article/death-of-george-floyd-george-floyd-minneapolis-race-and-ethnicity-st-paul-a8b12b1e3e0fedc1270c659e3428134e">pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-us-news-ap-top-news-hip-hop-and-rap-houston-a55d2662f200ead0da4fed9e923b60a7">George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man's death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but...

