Forgiveness is an Adaptation in Iterated Prisoner's Dilemma with Memory

The Prisoner’s Dilemma is a game theory thought experiment from the 1950s. In the story, two criminals are caught. They are each asked to turn the other in in exchange for a lesser sentence. If both prisoners turn each other in, they both serve a long time in prison. If the first turns in the second, but the second remains loyal, the first one goes free and the second serves a long sentence. If both criminals remain loyal to each other, both are given lesser sentences. Both players will eventually realize that betraying the other will be in their best interests, no matter the case.

