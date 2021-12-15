ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hints of the Quantum Nature of the Universe in Classical Electrodynamics

By Vernon Cooray, Gerald Cooray, Marcos Rubinstein, Farhad Rachidi
 4 days ago

The electromagnetic fields of linear radiating systems working under lossless conditions are analyzed both in the time and the frequency domains. In the case of the time domain radiating system, the parameter studied is the action, A, associated with the radiation. The action is defined as the product of the energy...

Scientific American

In a First, Physicists Glimpse a Quantum Ghost

The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum particles—is the bedrock on which physicists have built their understanding of quantum mechanics. But this bedrock itself is not something physicists have a perfect grasp of, literally or philosophically. A wave function is not something one can hold in their hand or put under a microscope. And confusingly, some of its properties simply seem not to be real. In fact, mathematicians would openly label them as imaginary: so-called imaginary numbers—which arise from seemingly nonsensical feats such as taking the square roots of negative integers—are an important ingredient of a wave function’s well-proved power to forecast the results of real-world experiments. In short, if a wave function can be said to “exist” at all, it does so at the hazy crossroads between metaphysical mathematics and physical reality.
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hybrid quantum--classical algorithm for computing imaginary-time correlation functions

Quantitative descriptions of strongly correlated materials pose a considerable challenge in condensed matter physics and chemistry. A promising approach to address this problem is quantum embedding methods. In particular, the dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the original system to an effective quantum impurity model comprising correlated orbitals embedded in an electron bath. The biggest bottleneck in DMFT calculations is numerically solving the quantum impurity model, i.e., computing Green's function. Past studies have proposed theoretical methods to compute Green's function of a quantum impurity model in polynomial time using a quantum computer. So far, however, efficient methods for computing the imaginary-time Green's functions have not been established despite the advantages of the imaginary-time formulation. We propose a quantum--classical hybrid algorithm for computing imaginary-time Green's functions on quantum devices with limited hardware resources by applying the variational quantum simulation. Using a quantum circuit simulator, we verified this algorithm by computing Green's functions for a dimer model as well as a four-site impurity model obtained by DMFT calculations of the single-band Hubbard model, although our method can be applied to general imaginary-time correlation functions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Complexity for Open Quantum System

We study the complexity for an open quantum system. Our system is a harmonic oscillator coupled to a one-dimensional massless scalar field, which acts as the bath. Specifically, we consider the reduced density matrix by tracing out the bath degrees of freedom for both regular and inverted oscillator and computed the complexity of purification (COP) and complexity by using the operator-state mapping. We found that when the oscillator is regular the COP saturates quickly for both underdamped and overdamped oscillators. Interestingly, when the oscillator is underdamped, we discover a kink like behaviour for the saturation value of COP with varying damping coefficient. For the inverted oscillator, we found a linear growth of COP with time for all values of bath-system interaction. However, when the interaction is increased the slope of the linear growth decreases, implying that the unstable nature of the system can be regulated by the bath.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effective Hamiltonians in Nonrelativistic Quantum Electrodynamics

In this paper, we consider some second-order effective Hamiltonians describing the interaction of the quantum electromagnetic field with atoms or molecules in the nonrelativistic limit. Our procedure is valid only for off-energy-shell processes, specifically virtual processes such as those relevant for ground-state energy shifts and dispersion van der Waals and Casimir-Polder interactions, while on-energy-shell processes are excluded. These effective Hamiltonians allow for a considerable simplification of the calculation of radiative energy shifts, dispersion, and Casimir-Polder interactions, including in the presence of boundary conditions. They can also provide clear physical insights into the processes involved. We clarify that the form of the effective Hamiltonian depends on the field states considered, and consequently different expressions can be obtained, each of them with a well-defined range of validity and possible applications. We also apply our results to some specific cases, mainly the Lamb shift, the Casimir-Polder atom-surface interaction, and the dispersion interactions between atoms, molecules, or, in general, polarizable bodies.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum fidelity of electromagnetically induced transparency: The full quantum theory

We present a full quantum model to study the fidelity of single photons with different quantum states propagating in a medium exhibiting electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT). By using the general reservoir theory, we can calculate the quantum state of the transmitted probe photons that reveal the EIT phenomenon predicted by semiclassical theory while reflecting the influence of the quantum fluctuations of the strong coupling field. Our study shows that the coupling field fluctuations not only change the quantum state of the probe photons, but also slightly affect its transmittance. Moreover, we demonstrate that the squeezed coupling field can enhance the influence of its fluctuations on the quantum state of the probe photons, which means that the EIT effect can be manipulated by controlling the quantum state properties of the coupling field. The full quantum theory in this paper is suitable for studying quantum systems related to the EIT mechanism that would allow us to examine various quantum effects in EIT-based systems from a full quantum perspective.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local quantum overlapping tomography

Reconstructing the full quantum state of a many-body system requires the estimation of a number of parameters that grows exponentially with system size. Nevertheless, there are situations in which one is only interested in a subset of these parameters and a full reconstruction is not needed. A paradigmatic example is a scenario where one aims at determining all the reduced states only up to a given size. Overlapping tomography provides constructions to address this problem with a number of product measurements much smaller than what is obtained when performing independent tomography of each reduced state. There are however many relevant physical systems with a natural notion of locality where one is mostly interested in the reduced states of neighboring particles. In this work, we study this form of local overlapping tomography. First of all, we show that, contrary to its full version, the number of product measurements needed for local overlapping tomography does not grow with system size. Then, we present strategies for qubit and fermionic systems in selected lattice geometries. The developed methods find a natural application in the estimation of many-body systems prepared in current quantum simulators or quantum computing devices, where interactions are often local.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological phase transition at quantum criticality

Recently, topological states of matter have witnessed a new physical phenomenon where gapless edge and bulk excitations coexist. This manifests in the existence of exponentially localized edge modes living at criticalities. The criticalities with topological and non-topological properties enable one to look into an unprecedented and interesting multicritical phenomenon: topological phase transition at criticality. We explore the existence of such topological transition between distinct critical phases of different topological nature and reconstruct various suitable theoretical frameworks to characterize them. The bound state solution of Dirac equation, winding number, scaling theory, critical exponents and correlation factors of curvature function are constructed at criticality to identify the topological transition between distinct critical phases separated by multicritical points. Finally, we discuss the experimental observabilities of these results in superconducting circuits and ultracold atoms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A quantum shuffle approach to quantum determinants

Let $\bigwedge_\sigma V=\bigoplus_{k\geq 0}\bigwedge_\sigma^kV$ be the quantum exterior algebra associated to a finite-dimensional braided vector space $(V,\sigma)$. For an algebra $\mathfrak{A}$, we consider the convolution product on the graded space $\bigoplus_{k\geq 0}\mathrm{Hom}\big(\bigwedge_\sigma^kV,\bigwedge_\sigma^kV\otimes \mathfrak{A}\big)$. Using this product, we define a notion of quantum minor determinant of a map from $V$ to $V\otimes \mathfrak{A}$, which coincides with the classical one in the case that $\mathfrak{A}$ is the FRT algebra corresponding to $U_q(\mathfrak{sl}_N)$. We establish quantum Laplace expansion formulas and multiplicative formulas for these determinants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

State complexity of one-way quantum finite automata together with classical states

One-way quantum finite automata together with classical states (1QFAC) proposed in [Journal of Computer and System Sciences 81(2) (2015) 359--375] is a new one-way quantum finite automata (1QFA) model that integrates quantum finite automata (QFA) and deterministic finite automata (DFA). This model uses classical states to control the evolution and measurement of quantum states. As a quantum-classical hybrid model, 1QFAC recognize all regular languages. It was shown that the state complexity of 1QFAC for some languages is essentially superior to that of DFA and other 1QFA. In this paper, our goal is to clarify state complexity problems for 1QFAC. We obtain the following results: (1) We optimize the bound given by Qiu et al. that characterizes the relationship between quantum basis state number and classical state number of 1QFAC as well as the state number of its corresponding minimal DFA for recognizing any given regular language. (2) We give an upper bound showing that how many classical states are needed if the quantum basis states of 1QFAC are reduced without changing its recognition ability. (3) We give a lower bound of the classical state number of 1QFAC for recognizing any given regular language, and the lower bound is exact if the given language is finite. (4) We show that 1QFAC are exponentially more succinct than DFA and probabilistic finite automata (PFA) for recognizing some regular languages that can not be recognized by measure-once 1QFA (MO-1QFA), measure-many 1QFA (MM-1QFA) or multi-letter 1QFA. (5) We reveal essential relationships between 1QFAC, MO-1QFA and multi-letter 1QFA, and induce a result regarding a quantitative relationship between the state number of multi-letter 1QFA and DFA.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum indirect synchronization

It is well known that a system with two or more levels exists a limit cycle and can be synchronized with an external drive when the system and the drive are directly coupled. One might wonder if a system can synchronize with the external drive when they are not coupled directly. In this paper, we examine this case by considering a composite system consisting of two coupled two-level quantum systems, one of which is driven by an external field, while another couples to the driven one. Due to the decoherence caused by environments, the composite system would stay in a mixed state, and an effective limit cycle is formed, so phase locking could occur. We find the phase locking phenomenon in the phase diagram characterized by Husimi $Q$ function, and the synchronization can be generated consequently that we will refer to indirect synchronization. The $S$ function defined in the earlier study can also be used to measure the strength of synchronization. We claim that indirect synchronization is possible. This result provides us with a method to synchronize a quantum system that coupled to its neighbour without interacting with external drive directly.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interactive Protocols for Classically-Verifiable Quantum Advantage

Daiwei Zhu, Gregory D. Kahanamoku-Meyer, Laura Lewis, Crystal Noel, Or Katz, Bahaa Harraz, Qingfeng Wang, Andrew Risinger, Lei Feng, Debopriyo Biswas, Laird Egan, Alexandru Gheorghiu, Yunseong Nam, Thomas Vidick, Umesh Vazirani, Norman Y. Yao, Marko Cetina, Christopher Monroe. Achieving quantum computational advantage requires solving a classically intractable problem on a...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Excitonic nature of magnons in a quantum Hall ferromagnet

Magnons enable the transfer of a magnetic moment or spin over macroscopic distances. In quantum Hall ferromagnets, it has been predicted1 that spin and charge are entangled, meaning that any change in the spin texture modifies the charge distribution. As a direct consequence of this entanglement, magnons should carry an electric dipole moment. Here we report evidence of this electric dipole moment in a graphene quantum Hall ferromagnet2,3 using a Mach"“Zehnder interferometer. As magnons propagate across the insulating bulk, their electric dipole moment modifies the Aharonov"“Bohm flux through the interferometer, affecting both phase and visibility of the interference pattern. In particular, we relate the phase shift to the sign of this electric dipole moment and the loss of visibility to the flux of emitted magnons, and we show that the magnon emission is a Poissonian process. Finally, we probe the emission energy threshold of the magnons for transient states, between Î½"‰="‰0 and Î½"‰="‰1, and link them to the emergence of the gapless mode predicted in the canted-antiferromagnetic phase at charge neutrality4,5. The ability to couple the spin degree of freedom to an electrostatic potential is a property of quantum Hall ferromagnets that could be promising for spintronics.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New Quantum Phase Discovery Could Help Correct Quantum Computers' Errors

Under extreme cold, familiar physics breaks down just as it does on very small scales, allowing exotic states of matter. However, for all the strangeness we have observed under these conditions, theory has often run far ahead of practice. States of matter known as quantum phases have been predicted long before they are achieved. Two teams have independently reported a previously unseen form of quantum entanglement, both published in the same edition of the journal Science, decades after theoreticians predicted its existence. The work was made possible through advances in quantum information programing and could open the door to making quantum computers more reliable and practical.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Vortex clustering, polarisation and circulation intermittency in classical and quantum turbulence

The understanding of turbulent flows is one of the biggest current challenges in physics, as no first-principles theory exists to explain their observed spatio-temporal intermittency. Turbulent flows may be regarded as an intricate collection of mutually-interacting vortices. This picture becomes accurate in quantum turbulence, which is built on tangles of discrete vortex filaments. Here, we study the statistics of velocity circulation in quantum and classical turbulence. We show that, in quantum flows, Kolmogorov turbulence emerges from the correlation of vortex orientations, while deviations-associated with intermittency-originate from their non-trivial spatial arrangement. We then link the spatial distribution of vortices in quantum turbulence to the coarse-grained energy dissipation in classical turbulence, enabling the application of existent models of classical turbulence intermittency to the quantum case. Our results provide a connection between the intermittency of quantum and classical turbulence and initiate a promising path to a better understanding of the latter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS

