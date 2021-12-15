Snake robot traversing large obstacles using vertical bending with force feedback

Terrestrial locomotion requires generating appropriate ground reaction forces which depend on substrate geometry and physical properties. The richness of positions and orientations of terrain features in the 3-D world gives limbless animals like snakes that can bend their body versatility to generate forces from different contact areas for propulsion. Despite many previous studies of how snakes use lateral body bending for propulsion on relatively flat surfaces with lateral contact points, little is known about whether and how much snakes use vertical body bending in combination with lateral bending in 3-D terrain. This lack had contributed to snake robots being inferior to animals in stability, efficiency, and versatility when traversing complex 3-D environments. Here, to begin to elucidate this, we studied how the generalist corn snake traversed an uneven arena of blocks of random height variation 5 times its body height. The animal traversed the uneven terrain with perfect stability by propagating 3-D bending down its body with little transverse motion (11° slip angle). Although the animal preferred moving through valleys with higher neighboring blocks, it did not prefer lateral bending. Among body-terrain contact regions that potentially provide propulsion, 42% were formed by vertical body bending and 40% by lateral bending. The combination of vertical and lateral bending may dramatically expand the sources of propulsive forces available to limbless locomotors by utilizing various asperities available in 3-D terrain. Direct measurements of contact forces are necessary to further understand how snakes coordinate 3-D bending along the entire body via sensory feedback to propel through 3-D terrain. These studies will help increase the performance and versatility of snake robots in 3-D terrain.

