Snake robot traversing large obstacles using vertical bending with force feedback

By Qiyuan Fu, Chen Li
 4 days ago

Snake robots hold the promise as a versatile platform to traverse complex environments. Previous snake robots often used lateral bending to push against vertical structures on flat surfaces. Recent animal experiments revealed that vertical bending is also important for generating propulsion during traversal of terrain...

