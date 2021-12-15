SPring-8 LEPS2 beamline: A facility to produce a multi-GeV photon beam via laser Compton scattering
By N. Muramatsu, M. Yosoi, T. Yorita, Y. Ohashi, J.K. Ahn, S. Ajimura, Y. Asano, W.C. Chang, J.Y. Chen, S. Date, T. Gogami, H. Hamano, T. Hashimoto, T. Hiraiwa, T. Hotta, T. Ishikawa, Y. Kasamatsu, H. Katsuragawa, R. Kobayakawa, H. Kohri, S. Masumoto, Y. Matsumura, M. Miyabe, K. Mizutani, Y. Morino, T. Nakano, T. Nam, M. Niiyama, Y. Nozawa, H. Ohkuma, H. Ohnishi, T. Ohta, M. Oishi, K. Ozawa, S.Y. Ryu, Y. Sada, H. Saito, T. Shibukawa, H. Shimizu, R. Shirai, M. Shoji, M. Sumihama, S. Suzuki, S. Tanaka, Y. Taniuchi, A. O. Tokiyasu, N. Tomida, Y. Tsuchikawa, K. Watanabe, C.J. Yoon, C. Yoshida
Annette Setzer, Pablo D. Esquinazi, Sergei Buga, Milena T. Georgieva, Tilo Reinert, Tom Venus, Irina Estrela-Lopis, Andrei Ivashenko, Maria Bondarenko, Winfried Böhlmann, Jan Meijer. In this work, we demonstrate that cutting diamond crystals with a laser (532~nm wavelength, 0.5~mJ energy, 200~ns pulse duration at 15~kHz) produces a $\lesssim 20~$nm thick...
Jorge Maestre, Cristina Bahamonde, Inigo Lamas Garcia, Keith Kershaw, Nicolo Biancacci, Josep Busom, Matthias Frankl, Anton Lechner, Adnan Kurtulus, Shunsuke Makumura, Naofumi Nakazato, Ana Teresa Perez, Antonio Perillo-Marcone, Benoit Salvant, Regis Seidenbinder, Lorenzo Teofili, Marco Calviani. Beam Intercepting Devices (BIDs) are essential protection elements for the operation of the Large...
Jonah T. Hansen, Michael J. Ireland, Andrew Ross-Adams, Simon Gross, Tiphaine Lagadec, Tony Travouillon, Joice Mathew. Beam combiners are important components of an optical/infrared astrophysical interferometer, with many variants as to how to optimally combine two or more beams of light to fringe-track and obtain the complex fringe visibility. One such method is the use of an integrated optics chip that can instantaneously provide the measurement of the visibility without temporal or spatial modulation of the optical path. Current asymmetric planar designs are complex, resulting in a throughput penalty, and so here we present developments into a three dimensional triangular tricoupler that can provide the required interferometric information with a simple design and only three outputs. Such a beam combiner is planned to be integrated into the upcoming $\textit{Pyxis}$ interferometer, where it can serve as a high-throughput beam combiner with a low size footprint. Results into the characterisation of such a coupler are presented, highlighting a throughput of 89$\pm$11% and a flux splitting ratio between 33:33:33 and 52:31:17 over a 20% bandpass. We also show the response of the chip to changes in optical path, obtaining an instantaneous complex visibility and group delay estimate at each input delay.
Coherent beam combination (CBC) of fiber lasers holds promise for achieving high brightness laser systems, which have given rise to widespread applications such as particle accelerator, space debris removal, and industrial fabrication. The emitting laser array of CBC systems offers intriguing features in terms of agile beam steering, flexible beam shaping, and high scalability for output power and array elements. However, the theoretical model of the laser array in CBC systems is less well explored beyond the routine angular-spectrum method, where methods for optimizing the laser array configuration are more limited. Here, we explore the theory for the laser array of CBC systems in the view of angular domain. The laser array is represented by the composition of angular harmonics, the orthogonal basis over the azimuthal plane, and we elucidate the formation of mainlobe and sidelobes of the far-field interference pattern by using the orbital angular momentum spectrum analysis and azimuthal decomposition. Based on our findings, a fractal-based laser array configuration is proposed to enhance the performance of the combining system. Our work offers a deeper insight into the theoretical study and application of laser beam combination and opens opportunities for the further optimization of CBC implementations.
The optical response of hierarchical materials is convoluted, which hinders their direct study and property control. Transparent wood (TW) is an emerging biocomposite in this category, which adds optical function to the structural properties of wood. Nano- and microscale inhomogeneities in composition, structure and at interfaces strongly affect light transmission and haze. While interface manipulation can tailor TW properties, the realization of optically clear wood requires detailed understanding of light-TW interaction mechanisms. Here we show how material scattering and absorption coefficients can be extracted from a combination of experimental spectroscopic measurements and a photon diffusion model. Contributions from different length scales can thus be deciphered and quantified. It is shown that forward scattering dominates haze in TW, primarily caused by refractive index mismatch between the wood substrate and the polymer phase. Rayleigh scattering from the wood cell wall and absorption from residual lignin have minor effects on transmittance, but the former affects haze. Results provide guidance for material design of transparent hierarchical composites towards desired optical functionality; we demonstrate experimentally how transmittance and haze of TW can be controlled over a broad range.
The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
Improving the photosynthetic power-plants in crops could mean using less fossil fuel derived energy supplements in crop cultivation and lead to a second green revolution according to a new life-cycle assessment, or LCA, from the Walker lab ;at the Michigan State University-Department of Energy (MSU-DOE) Plant Research Laboratory (PRL), finds.
In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
The spin degree of freedom of an electron or a nucleus is one of the most basic properties of nature and functions as an excellent qubit, as it provides a natural two-level system that is insensitive to electric fields, leading to long quantum coherence times. We review the physics of semiconductor spin qubits, focusing not only on the early achievements of spin initialization, control, and readout in GaAs quantum dots, but also on recent advances in Si and Ge spin qubits, including improved charge control and readout, coupling to other quantum degrees of freedom, and scaling to larger system sizes. We begin by introducing the four major types of spin qubits: single spin qubits, donor spin qubits, singlet-triplet spin qubits, and exchange-only spin qubits. We then review the mesoscopic physics of quantum dots, including single-electron charging, valleys, and spin-orbit coupling. We next give a comprehensive overview of the physics of exchange interactions, a crucial resource for single- and two-qubit control in spin qubits. The bulk of this review is centered on the presentation of results from each major spin qubit type, the present limits of fidelity, and a brief overview of alternative spin qubit platforms. We then give a physical description of the impact of noise on semiconductor spin qubits, aided in large part by an introduction to the filter function formalism. Lastly, we review recent efforts to hybridize spin qubits with superconducting systems, including charge-photon coupling, spin-photon coupling, and long-range cavity-mediated spin-spin interactions. Cavity-based readout approaches are also discussed. This review is intended to give an appreciation for the future prospects of semiconductor spin qubits, while highlighting the key advances in mesoscopic physics over the past two decades that underlie the operation of modern quantum-dot and donor spin qubits.
Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
The quantum phases of the electron paths driven by an ultrafast laser in high harmonic generation in an atomic gas depends linearly on the instantaneous cycle-averaged laser intensity. Using high laser intensities, a complete single ionisation of the atomic gas may occur before the laser pulse peak. Therefore, high harmonic generation could be localised only in a temporal window at the leading edge of laser pulse envelope. Varying the laser frequency chirp of an intense ultrafast laser pulse, the centre, and the width of the temporal window, that the high harmonic generation phenomenon occurs, could be controlled with high accuracy. This way, both the duration and the phase of the electron trajectories, that generate efficiently high harmonics, is fully controlled. A method of spectral control and selection of the high harmonic extreme ultraviolet light from distinct quantum paths is experimentally demonstrated. Furthermore, a phenomenological numerical model enlightens the physical processes that take place. This novel approach of the electron quantum path selection via laser chirp is a simple and versatile way of controlling the time-spectral characteristics of the coherent extreme ultraviolet light with applications in the fields of attosecond pulses and soft x-ray nano-imaging.
Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
Hanna Le Jeannic, Alexey Tiranov, Jacques Carolan, Tomás Ramos, Ying Wang, Martin H. Appel, Sven Scholz, Andreas D. Wieck, Arne Ludwig, Nir Rotenberg, Leonardo Midolo, Juan José García-Ripoll, Anders S. Sørensen, Peter Lodahl. Single photons constitute a main platform in quantum science and technology: they carry...
Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
