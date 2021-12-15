SPring-8 LEPS2 beamline: A facility to produce a multi-GeV photon beam via laser Compton scattering

The spin degree of freedom of an electron or a nucleus is one of the most basic properties of nature and functions as an excellent qubit, as it provides a natural two-level system that is insensitive to electric fields, leading to long quantum coherence times. We review the physics of semiconductor spin qubits, focusing not only on the early achievements of spin initialization, control, and readout in GaAs quantum dots, but also on recent advances in Si and Ge spin qubits, including improved charge control and readout, coupling to other quantum degrees of freedom, and scaling to larger system sizes. We begin by introducing the four major types of spin qubits: single spin qubits, donor spin qubits, singlet-triplet spin qubits, and exchange-only spin qubits. We then review the mesoscopic physics of quantum dots, including single-electron charging, valleys, and spin-orbit coupling. We next give a comprehensive overview of the physics of exchange interactions, a crucial resource for single- and two-qubit control in spin qubits. The bulk of this review is centered on the presentation of results from each major spin qubit type, the present limits of fidelity, and a brief overview of alternative spin qubit platforms. We then give a physical description of the impact of noise on semiconductor spin qubits, aided in large part by an introduction to the filter function formalism. Lastly, we review recent efforts to hybridize spin qubits with superconducting systems, including charge-photon coupling, spin-photon coupling, and long-range cavity-mediated spin-spin interactions. Cavity-based readout approaches are also discussed. This review is intended to give an appreciation for the future prospects of semiconductor spin qubits, while highlighting the key advances in mesoscopic physics over the past two decades that underlie the operation of modern quantum-dot and donor spin qubits.

