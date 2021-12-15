ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

L Kirk Edwards WEA

 2 days ago

I would concentrate along the river. I’m looking forward to a full hunt report for the rest of us...

Phys.org

The recent killer tornado's track is visible from space

During the night of December 10, 2021, severe weather tore through several US states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. At least 70 tornado-like events were reported, and one storm cell was tracked on radar for approximately four hours as it traveled for more than 400 km (250 miles.)
9 KIRK AVENUE

9 Kirk Avenue, Hamilton Ohio 45011 - Property Id: 779447. Newly renovated one bedroom one bath single family home for rent with new carpet, paint, ventilated heating system, washer and dryer hook up. Centrally located to everything. Minutes to 129. Home is located on Culdesac with on street parking. This is not a pet friendly home. Rent is $625.00 per month with first month's rent deposit. Utilities not included. $25.00 non refundable application fee. Application will be given at the time of showing.
RTD closes Westminster parking deck to curb illegal racers

Metro Denver's Regional Transportation District hopes to put the brakes on illegal street racing at its Sheridan Station at U.S. 36 in Westminster by closing the top level of its parking structure. Closing the top of the four-story parking garage isn't expected to affect commuters, however, since the 1,000-vehicle deck...
Toledo Blade

Kirk Walters: 12/9

Man sentenced for leaving woman to die after causing fatal crash. Neighbors crank up pressure on vacant church-owned office building. Tony Scott heads one of the largest congregations in the area, the "Church on Strayer? A few volunteers from his parish could clean this property up in a few days.
Following the tradition

For this Florida native the only things more important than family are hunting and fishing. By the late forties I was a regular visitor to the woods & waters of our Paradise on earth. And 'Following the tradition' continues. No better way to celebrate birthday # 80 than in the...
Storm Prompts Marin Water Officials To Consider Lifting Some Water Restrictions

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — The latest atmospheric river to pass through Northern California has prompted Marin Water officials to consider rolling back water restrictions, despite current drought conditions. This weekend’s intense storm brought more than 11 inches of rain to Mount Tamalpais, drenching Marin County and filling up reservoirs. “I hear it’s making a little bit of difference but could absolutely use a whole winter of it,” says Marin resident Alison Campagna. Marin Water says the capacity in 7 of its reservoirs have jumped up to 64%. “At this point, we’re not far off from Marin’s historical average capacity for the same...
9448 William Kirk Lane

Just in time for the Holidays- a rarely available end unit town home in Carolina Oaks! +G+The Brookstone+G- model is a timeless and spacious model with a twist- (You will LOVE the Primary Bedroom+GGs fourth level Loft!) Lovingly maintained and amazingly updated (WOW!) by the original owners, the interior of this home is truly stunning at every turn. It+GGs hard to believe that you are only 5 miles to Rail (VRE) and only 7 miles to Metro yet you feel in a world of your own whether relaxing on any of the fabulous four levels, dining on the private rear deck or gardening in the backyard surrounded by mature landscaping and privacy fence. Lucky new owners will benefit from $$$THOUSANDS $$$ invested in updates and remodels that include Renewal by Anderson windows, exterior and sliding glass doors (2021). New roof with snow guards, gutters and downspouts (2018), Novabell porcelain tile Kitchen flooring, Cambria Quartz Countertop, and Cherry cabinets (2017), Whole House Humidifier (2019) Carrier Gas Furnace ( 2018), Newer appliances and UV air scrubber (2016-2017), New Central Air units inside and out (2014). See documents section for further details on upgrades and minor exceptions. Upon arrival an attractive split brick staircase delivers you to the front door. Inside- wood stairs at the foyer lead to the landing with an expansive view of the Sunken Living Room with stunning Santos Mahogany Wood Floors and the Elevated Dining Room with Brazilian Cherry Floors, crown and chair molding. The thoroughly modern Kitchen runs across the rear of the home featuring impressive Cherry Cabinets, Cambira Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain flooring. The New Anderson sliding door in the kitchen opens to the spacious rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Back inside, a coat closet and charming powder room complete the first floor. The hardwoods continue as you take a flight of Cherry stairs up to the bedroom level featuring 3 bedrooms, the loft and 2 remodeled full baths. The Primary Owner+GGs Suite has a soaring vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan that reveals a fourth level loft (with additional ceiling fan & skylights) with a dramatic view back down into the Primary Bedroom. The loft is a fantastic place to unwind, do yoga, read or the ideal home office in the quietest corner of the home. The Primary Bedroom & Loft floors are Acacia hardwood. The Primary Bedroom Bath is a luxury retreat with a two- person, dual head Travertine Tile shower and dual vanity with granite top. Bedrooms two and three also feature Acacia Wood Flooring and the full hall bath is stylishly updated with a Travertine tile shower/tub and a modern vanity with granite top. The lower-level features cozy carpet, a wood burning corner fireplace (as-is), a laundry area, a rough- in for a future bath and a door to the rear yard. This fantastic home has an equally fabulous location close to shopping, Dulles International Airport, the Franconia- Springfield Metro Station Blue Line, The Virginia Railway Express and a nearby park and ride bus station at nearby Rolling Valley Mall. This is the one you have been waiting for!
Saturday

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." Morning - coffee and ruminating. House is quiet and coffee is great. Enjoy Dillard and say hi to The Dillard House Ferris!
BORN TO HUNT

December 8, 1941, the United States declares war on Japan, and Bob is Born. Bob is born to hunt. Now, as I celebrate BIG # 80, I am still hunting. To say that hunting is in this Florida natives blood would be an understatement. It's been a ride that most can't even dream of. Come along as together we share the ride.
Tohatsu 40 issue

Ive had a 40 tohatsu for 2 years got it brand new. Ran a ton during covid 3-4 times a week. its happened 3 times now where after running for a while ill try to throttle back, it will either get stuck and won't go click into neutral, or it'll slide in with no tactile click into neutral. When it does go into neutral it'll high rpm to 2k about and come back down slowly its tough when docking and not something I want continuously happening but it runs fine other than that. First time when I got the boat took it to the mechanic told me it was timing and its as fixed ran Fine for a while, then it happened again took it back they told me it was water in the gas got it back drained tank, ran fine (only ever use ethanol free, as well as kept under a roof not sure how water would get in as well as changing fuel water separator very regularly probably more than most), happened again recently after running perfect for 6 months, took it to a different mechanic and they kept it for 3 weeks worked their butts off on it, adjusted intake valves as well as changing IAC valve. They water tested it and say it was working great and I get it and it does the same thing.
December fishing in 10K?

This year the weather has been relatively mild, so the fish are a bit hard to find... In a "normal" year (whatever that is...) we get our first strong cold front right around Halloween - and that kicks off the fish moving gradually back up inside.. That never happened this year so finding fish will take some doing... December can be a great month out of Flamingo - or the Ten Thousand Islands area... Finding the fish will go a long way to whether you have a great day or not right now...
What Was (Is) Your Top Boat Purchase

You might think it was our old trawler that we made so many trips and lived on, or the Whalers I chartered for a short time, or maybe the 13 Dauntless we have now - but no - when I think of all I've done: it was this ugly thingie . . . A C-Dory. I towed that all through the west and it doubled as an RV. Camped comfortably at 7000 feet in the teens with its onboard diesel heater while the rest of the campers were outside freezing. Had numerous adventures with it in many waters. It will always operate inside "bay boats" and most flats boats as well (see the water line? - if your motor will pump water - that's all the water you need 9" (true) with the difference being you can stay if you want until the food runs out. So anyway - this ungainly duck was it for me.
Where would you go?

I can take 4 to 7 days around Christmas to go for a great trip, anywhere in Florida. I have Hobie 12' Pro Angler with outrigger, 2.5 Suzuki, Motorguide spot lock electric and a Hummingbird 360/sidescan. On a trailer. It went together a little more each year, or I might have bought a boat, ha ha...
Abaco Skiffs Info

Does anyone have any info on these skiffs and company. The owner seemed extremely nice and knowledgeable. However I cannot find hardly any threads any where on these boats. I guess they are a branch from Andros Boat works. I am relocating to the Cape Canaveral KSC area for work in 2021 and have been on Panga style boats before in central America. Looking for one to use nearshore and beaches along with river in that area.
Weakfish or Grey Trout

Caught a bunch of Grey Trout, aka weakfish, couple of whiting and a lot of silver perch. On the ICW near Atlantic Blvd. beautiful day! 81 degrees, water was 68 on outgoing tide.
Sailfish 276 DC Boat Review

Let's take a closer look at the Sailfish 276 DC in this boat review. When it comes to making the entire family happy on a boat, a vessel better be a split purpose machine capable of doing multiple jobs on the same day. Sailfish Boats have been addressing these needs for years and their 276 DC might be the ultimate family platform.
Who fished today 12.12 in the thick fog

I held off to 9 at the ramp in Hernando looking at houses in the canal. Then made the slow speed out the pass. Put some crystal.minnows in at 10ft. Picked up several shorts and then A hand full of sea bass. Inched our way out to 30ft by 12:30. Trolled and bottom fished for 3 hours. Nothing but shorts and grunts. Just not.month yet for this grouper stuff. I am new at it and putting.in my time. Hopefully it pays off.
Duck Hunting Boat w/Gator Tail 35

1994 hull custom made in Louisiana (not sure by whom) 2011 (I believe) Gator Tail 35 - Hour meter was disconnected at some point. Trailer is essentially brand new (been put in the water 3 times) Cabelas scissor blind & brush included. Bow LED spot lights. Call or text (Eight...
