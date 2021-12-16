NH Genesis fans ready to turn it on once again

The Band/Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)/Capitol/UME. Having originally appeared on the heels of the Band’s first three landmark albums, their fourth effort, Cahoots, had a lot to measure up to. Naturally, that was no easy task considering the seminal standards initially recorded in the company of Bob Dylan at Woodstock and the subsequent success they attained entirely on their own. So while this, their fourth album, is sometimes seen as a less than successful attempt to keep their momentum moving forward, it still stands up all on its own. The Dylan connection remained intact courtesy of a cover of his heretofore unreleased “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” but it was songs such as the upbeat and optimistic “Life Is a Carnival” as well as a few lesser could-have-been classics— “Shoot Out in Chinatown,” “Where Do We Go From Here,” “4% Pantomime,” and “The Moon Struck One”—that allowed the album to stand on its own.

