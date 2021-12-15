ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Light modulation in Silicon photonics by PZT actuated acoustic waves

By Irfan Ansari, John P. George, Gilles F. Feutmba, Tessa Van de Veire, Awanish Pandey, Jeroen Beeckman, Dries Van Thourhout
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Irfan Ansari, John P. George, Gilles F. Feutmba, Tessa Van de Veire, Awanish Pandey, Jeroen Beeckman, Dries Van Thourhout. Tailoring the interaction between light and sound has opened new possibilities in photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that ranges from achieving quantum control of light to high-speed information processing. However, the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian waves in a continuous periodic model and application to photonic crystals

In non-Hermitian systems, the eigenstates in the bulk are localized at the boundaries of the systems. It is called the non-Hermitian skin effect, and it has been studied mostly in discrete systems. In the present work, we study the non-Hermitian skin effect in a continuous periodic model. In a one-dimensional system, we show that the localization length are equal for all the eigenstates. Moreover, the localization length and the eigenspectra in a large system are independent of the types of open boundary conditions. These properties are also found in a non-Hermitian photonic crystal. Such remarkable behaviors in a continuous periodic model can be explained in terms of the non-Bloch band theory. By constructing the generalized Brillouin zone for a complex Bloch wave number, we derive the localization length and the eigenspectra under an open boundary condition. Furthermore we show that the generalized Brillouin zone also gives various physical properties, such as bulk-edge correspondence.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extending the spectrum of fully integrated photonics

Minh Tran, Chong Zhang, Theodore Morin, Lin Chang, Sabyasachi Barik, Zhiquan Yuan, Woonghee Lee, Glenn Kim, Aditya Malik, Zeyu Zhang, Joel Guo, Heming Wang, Boqiang Shen, Lue Wu, Kerry Vahala, John Bowers, Tin Komljenovic, Hyundai Park. Integrated photonics has profoundly impacted a wide range of technologies underpinning modern society. The...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Photoinduced split of the cavity mode in photonic crystals based on porous silicon filled with photochromic azobenzene-containing substances

The novel phototunable photonic structures based on electrochemically etched silicon filled with four photochromic azobenzene-containing compounds, bent-shaped low molar mass substance and side-chain polymethacrylates and copolyacrylate, were prepared and their photooptical properties were studied. It was found that irradiation of these composites with polarized blue light results in spectral changes in photonic band gap (split of the cavity mode) associated with cooperative photoorientation of azobenzene moieties inside silicon pores in direction perpendicular to the polarization plane of the incident light. Kinetics of the photoinduced split is studied. The observed phototoinduced split is completely reversible and heating of the composites to temperatures above isotropization or glass transitions fully recovers the initial spectral shape of photonic band gap. Thermal and temporal stability of the obtained photoinduced split were comparatively studied, and it was found that for composites with bent-shaped substance and polymethacrylate shape of the reflectance spectra does not change over time at room temperature. The prepared composites have high potential for the different applications in photonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum advantage in biometric authentication with single photons

It was recently proposed to use the human visual system's ability to perform efficient photon counting in order to devise a new biometric methodology. The relevant biometric fingerprint is represented by the optical losses light suffers along several different paths from the cornea to the retina. The fingerprint is accessed by interrogating a subject on perceiving or not weak light flashes, containing few tens of photons, so that the subject's visual system works at the threshold of perception, at which regime optical losses play a significant role. Here we show that if instead of weak laser light pulses we use quantum light sources, in particular single photon sources, we obtain a quantum advantage, which translates into a reduction of the resources required to achieve a desired performance. Besides the particular application on biometrics, our work further demonstrates that quantum light sources can provide deeper insights when studying human vision.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pzt#Modulation#Silicon Photonics#Soi#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

On The Effect Of Coding Artifacts On Acoustic Scene Classification

Previous DCASE challenges contributed to an increase in the performance of acoustic scene classification systems. State-of-the-art classifiers demand significant processing capabilities and memory which is challenging for resource-constrained mobile or IoT edge devices. Thus, it is more likely to deploy these models on more powerful hardware and classify audio recordings previously uploaded (or streamed) from low-power edge devices. In such scenario, the edge device may apply perceptual audio coding to reduce the transmission data rate. This paper explores the effect of perceptual audio coding on the classification performance using a DCASE 2020 challenge contribution [1]. We found that classification accuracy can degrade by up to 57% compared to classifying original (uncompressed) audio. We further demonstrate how lossy audio compression techniques during model training can improve classification accuracy of compressed audio signals even for audio codecs and codec bitrates not included in the training process.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A new model for acoustic-poroelastic coupling of compressional body and Stoneley waves at a fault zone

In vertical seismic profiling (VSP), Stoneley (tube) waves are generated due to the coupling between the borehole fluid and the surrounding poroelastic formation. The tube waves have been exploited in the past to infer the in-situ hydraulic properties. In order to understand better the physical mechanisms underlying the generation of tube waves at a fault zone, we develop a new model that calculates the pressure responses in a borehole. The model incorporates simultaneous effects of elastic impedance boundaries, fluid infiltration from poroelastic formation, and irregularities in the borehole radius. The analytical tube-wave amplitudes are derived from the new model assuming a normally incident plane P wave, verified by complete numerical solutions for Biot's theory of dynamic poroelasticity. We find that the upgoing and downgoing tube waves due to an elastic impedance boundary have opposite polarities, and those excited by a thin poroelastic layer have different wave shapes. The model also enables the prediction of a VSP response at a major fault zone in Japan (Nojima fault). Our quantitative evaluation suggests that tube waves are generated by elastic impedance boundaries and borehole irregularities around the main shear zone of the fault, as well as due to the presence of several porous layers. We also find that the modeled amplitudes agree well with the observation, especially when assuming a heterogeneous permeability distribution. The developed model and the presented results will be crucial in quantitatively interpreting the VSP data in order to estimate the fault zone's hydraulic properties.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Spatial Light Modulator

The GAEA-2 spatial light modulator from Laser Components USA Inc. and HOLOEYE Photonics AG consists of a driver unit with an HDMI standard digital video interface and a phase-only liquid crystal on silicon micro display. The plug-and-play device is offered in VIS (420 to 650 nm), NIR (650 to 1100...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Interferometric Beam Combination with a Triangular Tricoupler Photonic Chip

Jonah T. Hansen, Michael J. Ireland, Andrew Ross-Adams, Simon Gross, Tiphaine Lagadec, Tony Travouillon, Joice Mathew. Beam combiners are important components of an optical/infrared astrophysical interferometer, with many variants as to how to optimally combine two or more beams of light to fringe-track and obtain the complex fringe visibility. One such method is the use of an integrated optics chip that can instantaneously provide the measurement of the visibility without temporal or spatial modulation of the optical path. Current asymmetric planar designs are complex, resulting in a throughput penalty, and so here we present developments into a three dimensional triangular tricoupler that can provide the required interferometric information with a simple design and only three outputs. Such a beam combiner is planned to be integrated into the upcoming $\textit{Pyxis}$ interferometer, where it can serve as a high-throughput beam combiner with a low size footprint. Results into the characterisation of such a coupler are presented, highlighting a throughput of 89$\pm$11% and a flux splitting ratio between 33:33:33 and 52:31:17 over a 20% bandpass. We also show the response of the chip to changes in optical path, obtaining an instantaneous complex visibility and group delay estimate at each input delay.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Optically defined cavities in driven-dissipative photonic lattices

O. Jamadi, B. Real, K. Sawicki, C. Hainaut, A. Gonzalez-Tudela, N. Pernet, I. Sagnes, M. Morassi, A. Lemaitre, L. Le Gratiet, A. Harouri, S. Ravets, J. Bloch, A. Amo. The engineering of localised modes in photonic structures is one of the main targets of modern photonics. An efficient strategy to design these modes is to use the interplay of constructive and destructive interference in periodic photonic lattices. This mechanism is at the origin of defect modes in photonic bandgaps, bound states in the continuum and compact localised states in flat bands. Here we show that in lattices of lossy resonators, the addition of external optical drives with controlled phase enlarges the possibilities of manipulating interference effects and allows designing novel types of localised modes. Using a honeycomb lattice of coupled micropillars resonantly driven with several laser spots at energies within its photonic bands we demonstrate the localisation of light in at-will geometries down to a single site. These localised modes can be seen as fully reconfigurable optical cavities with the potentiality of enhancing nonlinear effects and of controlling light-matter interactions with single site resolution.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Broadband, efficient extraction of quantum light by a photonic device comprised of a metallic nano-ring and a gold back reflector

To implement quantum light sources based on quantum emitters in applications, it is desirable to improve the extraction efficiency of single photons. In particular controlling the directionality and solid angle of the emission are key parameters, for instance, to couple single photons into optical fibers and send the information encoded in quantum light over long distances, for quantum communication applications. In addition, fundamental studies of the radiative behavior of quantum emitters, including studies of coherence and blinking, benefit from such improved photon collection. Quantum dots grown via Stranski-Krastanov technique have shown to be good candidates for bright, coherent, indistinguishable quantum light emission. However, one of the challenges associated with these quantum light sources arises from the fact that the emission wavelengths can vary from one emitter to the other. To this end, broadband light extractors that do not rely on high-quality factor optical cavities would be desirable, so that no tuning between the quantum dot emission wavelength and the resonator used to increase the light extraction is needed. Here, we show that metallic nano-rings combined with gold back reflectors increase the collection efficiency of single photons and we study the statistics of this effect when quantum dots are spatially randomly distributed within the nano-rings. We show an average increase in the brightness of about a factor 7.5, when comparing emitters within and outside the nano-rings in devices with a gold back reflector, we measure count rates exceeding 7 x 10^6 photons per second and single photon purities as high as 85% +/- 1%. These results are important steps towards the realisation of scalable, broadband, easy to fabricate sources of quantum light for quantum communication applications.
SCIENCE
Dartmouth

‘Split’ Photon Provides New Way to See Light

When Italian physicist Ettore Majorana suggested that electrons could be split into halves nearly a century ago, the revolutionary idea was largely underappreciated. It now serves as a cornerstone of physics. Leveraging the same curiosity as Majorana, researchers from Dartmouth’s Viola Research Group are predicting that split photons may also...
PHYSICS
Electronic Engineering Times

Silicon Photonics Sticks Its Head Above the Parapet

Yole initially reported on silicon photonics applications in 2011. It is interesting to compare our vision at that time with what is happening today. Yole initially reported on silicon photonics applications in 2011. It is interesting to compare our vision at that time with what is happening today. In 2011,...
ENGINEERING
Guitar Player

Stageworthy Strategies, Part 5: Understanding Acoustic Amps

Do you need a dedicated acoustic amp? If you play a significant amount of acoustic-electric guitar, especially in a performing group, then of course you do. The other members will bring their noise, and relying on house monitors can be a crapshoot. Troubadours traveling with a personal P.A. will be...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Temporally Modulated One-Dimensional Leaky-Wave Holograms

Spatio-temporally modulated impedance surfaces can be good candidates for generation of radiating waves with arbitrary eigenstates by breaking momentum and energy conservations. Here, we present a theoretical framework based on the holographic technique and generalized Floquet-wave expansion to analyze spatio-temporally modulated impedance surfaces. The holographic technique estimates the required impedance distribution to achieve the desired momentum. Injecting temporal modulation deviates the eigenvalues and changes the radiation frequency. Using the proposed analytical model, the eigenvalues can be calculated accurately in the presence of space and time modulations. Consequently, it is possible to predict the propagation mechanism of bounded and radiation states. It has been shown that, imposition of temporal modulation causes the Doppler-shift effect and nonreciprocal responses in the hologram. By plotting the antenna dispersion diagram, and observing the asymmetric displacement of dispersion curve due to temporal modulation, the system nonreciprocity can be verified. The beam scanning properties of these structures have also been investigated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Boson sampling with realistic photon-number resolution

Boson sampling is a model of non-universal quantum computations. Originally, it was proposed as a means of solving a typical computationally hard problem -- sampling of events from probabilities given by permanents of matrices. In its basic optical configuration, the scheme consists of Fock-state sources, linear optical interferometer, and photon-number-resolving (PNR) detectors. Practical implementation of the latter is usually a sophisticated task, which can be solved only approximately in experiments. We generalize the analytical expression for photocounting distributions in boson-sampling schemes on the case with realistic PNR detectors. It is shown that for such a scenario properly postselected sampling probabilities are proportional to probabilities obtained for ideal PNR detectors. The corresponding correction coefficients contain specific information about detector characteristics. Our results are illustrated with examples of arrays of single-photon detectors and detectors affected by a finite dead time.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Structure Learning with Variational Information Bottleneck

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown promising results on a broad spectrum of applications. Most empirical studies of GNNs directly take the observed graph as input, assuming the observed structure perfectly depicts the accurate and complete relations between nodes. However, graphs in the real world are inevitably noisy or incomplete, which could even exacerbate the quality of graph representations. In this work, we propose a novel Variational Information Bottleneck guided Graph Structure Learning framework, namely VIB-GSL, in the perspective of information theory. VIB-GSL advances the Information Bottleneck (IB) principle for graph structure learning, providing a more elegant and universal framework for mining underlying task-relevant relations. VIB-GSL learns an informative and compressive graph structure to distill the actionable information for specific downstream tasks. VIB-GSL deduces a variational approximation for irregular graph data to form a tractable IB objective function, which facilitates training stability. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that the superior effectiveness and robustness of VIB-GSL.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy