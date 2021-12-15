ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An Innovative Transverse Emittance Cooling Technique using a Laser-Plasma Wiggler

By Oznur Apsimon, Daniel Seipt, Monika Yadav, Aravinda Perera, Yong Ma, Dino Jaroszynski, Alec Thomas, Guoxing Xia, Carsten Welsch
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Oznur Apsimon, Daniel Seipt, Monika Yadav, Aravinda Perera, Yong Ma, Dino Jaroszynski, Alec Thomas, Guoxing Xia, Carsten Welsch. We propose an innovative beam cooling scheme based on laser driven plasma wakefields to address the challenge of high luminosity generation for a future...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Input Beam Matching and Beam Dynamics Design Optimization of the IsoDAR RFQ using Statistical and Machine Learning Techniques

We present a novel machine learning-based approach to generate fast-executing virtual radiofrequency quadrupole (RFQ) particle accelerators using surrogate modelling. These could potentially be used as on-line feedback tools during beam commissioning and operation, and to optimize the RFQ beam dynamics design prior to construction. Since surrogate models execute orders of magnitude faster than corresponding physics beam dynamics simulations using standard tools like PARMTEQM and RFQGen, the computational complexity of the multi-objective optimization problem reduces significantly. Ultimately, this presents a computationally inexpensive and time efficient method to perform sensitivity studies and an optimization of the crucial RFQ beam output parameters like transmission and emittances. Two different methods of surrogate model creation (polynomial chaos expansion and neural networks) are discussed and the achieved model accuracy is evaluated for different study cases with gradually increasing complexity, ranging from a simple FODO cell example to the full RFQ optimization. We find that variations of the beam input Twiss parameters can be reproduced well. The prediction of the beam with respect to hardware changes, e.g. of the electrode modulation, are challenging on the other hand. We discuss possible reasons.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Fiber lasers poised to advance lab's development of practical laser-plasma accelerators

The next phase in the development of laser-plasma particle accelerators (LPAs)—potentially game-changing tools for research and practical applications—is underway at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). A new approach to high-power lasers—combining the pulses from many fast-acting but lower-energy optical fiber lasers—will energize these super-compact accelerators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A technique for improving dispersion within polymer-glass composites using polymer precipitation

Particulate reinforcement of polymeric matrices is a powerful technique for tailoring the mechanical and degradation properties of bioresorbable implant materials. Dispersion of inorganic particles is critical to achieving optimal properties, however established techniques such as twin-screw extrusion or solvent casting can have significant drawbacks including excessive thermal degradation or particle agglomeration. We present a facile method for production of polymer-inorganic composites that reduces the time at elevated temperature and the time available for particle agglomeration. Glass slurry was added to a dissolved PLLA solution, and ethanol was added to precipitate polymer onto the glass particles. Characterisation of parts formed by subsequent micro-injection moulding of composite precipitate revealed a significant reduction in agglomeration, with d0.9 reduced from 170 to 43 {\mu}m. This drastically improved the ductility ({\epsilon}B) from 7% to 120%, without loss of strength or stiffness. The method is versatile and applicable to a wide range of polymer and filler materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Role of focusing distance in picosecond laser-induced Cu plasma spectra

Linyu Chen, Hu Deng, Zhixiang Wu, Zhonggang Xiong, Jin Guo, Quancheng Liu, Akwasi Danso Samuel, Liping Shang. To study the effects of focusing distance on the characteristics of copper plasma, a picosecond laser was utilized to ablate a pure copper plate to generate a plasma spectrum. Following numerous experiments on the subject, three significant factors have been determined: lens focal length, pulse energy and the lens-to-sample distance. These factors were employed to analyze the spectral intensity, plasma temperature and electron density in the local thermodynamic equilibrium (LTE) and optically thin condition. Due to the shielding effects of mixed plasma, the strongest spectral intensity can be obtained in the pre-focused case rather than on the focus, no matter how much beam irradiance was employed. The more intensive the beam irradiance is, the more the optimal position is distant from the focal point. Similarly, the evolution of plasma temperature and electron density was shown a peak in the pre-focused case, which is consistent with the trend of spectral intensity. For the case of extremely high irradiance (on the focus), the shielding effects become more apparent and the resultant above three factors decreased sharply. When a longer-focal-length lens was employed, the spectral intensity exhibited an obvious bimodal trend. In the pre-focused case, a longer-focal-length lens is helpful to eliminate the effects of the roughness of the target surface compared with a shorter one. Finally, the assumed LTE was validated by McWhirter relation, plasma relaxation time and diffusion length, and the optically thin condition also validated by spectral intensity ratio. We hope this work could be an important reference for the future design of highly optimized experiments for Calibration-Free Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (CF-LIBS).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Wiggler#Magnet#Accelerator Physics#Plasma Physics
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Terahertz Field-Induced Reemergence of Quenched Photoluminescence in Quantum Dots

Jiaojian Shi, Frank Y. Gao, Zhuquan Zhang, Hendrik Utzat, Ulugbek Barotov, Ardavan Farahvash, Jinchi Han, Jude Deschamps, Chan-Wook Baik, Kyung Sang Cho, Vladimir Bulović, Adam P. Willard, Edoardo Baldini, Nuh Gedik, Moungi G. Bawendi, Keith A. Nelson. Continuous and concerted development of colloidal quantum-dot light-emitting diodes over the past...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semiconductor Spin Qubits

The spin degree of freedom of an electron or a nucleus is one of the most basic properties of nature and functions as an excellent qubit, as it provides a natural two-level system that is insensitive to electric fields, leading to long quantum coherence times. We review the physics of semiconductor spin qubits, focusing not only on the early achievements of spin initialization, control, and readout in GaAs quantum dots, but also on recent advances in Si and Ge spin qubits, including improved charge control and readout, coupling to other quantum degrees of freedom, and scaling to larger system sizes. We begin by introducing the four major types of spin qubits: single spin qubits, donor spin qubits, singlet-triplet spin qubits, and exchange-only spin qubits. We then review the mesoscopic physics of quantum dots, including single-electron charging, valleys, and spin-orbit coupling. We next give a comprehensive overview of the physics of exchange interactions, a crucial resource for single- and two-qubit control in spin qubits. The bulk of this review is centered on the presentation of results from each major spin qubit type, the present limits of fidelity, and a brief overview of alternative spin qubit platforms. We then give a physical description of the impact of noise on semiconductor spin qubits, aided in large part by an introduction to the filter function formalism. Lastly, we review recent efforts to hybridize spin qubits with superconducting systems, including charge-photon coupling, spin-photon coupling, and long-range cavity-mediated spin-spin interactions. Cavity-based readout approaches are also discussed. This review is intended to give an appreciation for the future prospects of semiconductor spin qubits, while highlighting the key advances in mesoscopic physics over the past two decades that underlie the operation of modern quantum-dot and donor spin qubits.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Iterative subspace algorithms for finite-temperature solution of Dyson equation

One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy