ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Ptychographic sensor for large-scale lensless microbial monitoring with high spatiotemporal resolution

By Shaowei Jiang, Chengfei Guo, Zichao Bian, Ruihai Wang, Jiakai Zhu, Pengming Song, Patrick Hu, Derek Hu, Zibang Zhang, Kazunori Hoshino, Bin Feng, Guoan Zheng
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Shaowei Jiang, Chengfei Guo, Zichao Bian, Ruihai Wang, Jiakai Zhu, Pengming Song, Patrick Hu, Derek Hu, Zibang Zhang, Kazunori Hoshino, Bin Feng, Guoan Zheng. Traditional microbial detection methods often rely on the overall property of microbial cultures and cannot resolve individual growth event at high spatiotemporal resolution. As a result, they...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sensor Sampling Trade-Offs for Air Quality Monitoring With Low-Cost Sensors

Pau Ferrer-Cid, Julio Garcia-Calvete, Aina Main-Nadal, Zhe Ye, Jose M. Barcelo-Ordinas, Jorge Garcia-Vidal. The calibration of low-cost sensors using machine learning techniques is a methodology widely used nowadays. Although many challenges remain to be solved in the deployment of low-cost sensors for air quality monitoring, low-cost sensors have been shown to be useful in conjunction with high-precision instrumentation. Thus, most research is focused on the application of different calibration techniques using machine learning. Nevertheless, the successful application of these models depends on the quality of the data obtained by the sensors, and very little attention has been paid to the whole data gathering process, from sensor sampling and data pre-processing, to the calibration of the sensor itself. In this article, we show the main sensor sampling parameters, with their corresponding impact on the quality of the resulting machine learning-based sensor calibration and their impact on energy consumption, thus showing the existing trade-offs. Finally, the results on an experimental node show the impact of the data sampling strategy in the calibration of tropospheric ozone, nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen monoxide low-cost sensors. Specifically, we show how a sampling strategy that minimizes the duty cycle of the sensing subsystem can reduce power consumption while maintaining data quality.
arxiv.org

The resource cost of large scale quantum computing

This thesis deals with the problematics of scalability of fault tolerant quantum computing. This question is studied under the angle of estimating the resources needed to set up such computers. What we call resource is in principle very general, it could be the power, the energy, the total bandwidth allocated to the different qubits... However, we mainly focus on the energetic cost of quantum computing. In particular, we develop a multi-disciplinary approach that allows to minimize the resources required to implement algorithms on quantum computers. By asking to find the minimum amount of resources required to perform a computation under the constraint that the algorithm provides a correct answer with a targeted accuracy, it is possible to optimize the full computer in order to minimize the resources spent, while being certain to have a correct answer with a high probability. We apply this approach to a complete model fault-tolerant quantum computer based on superconducting qubits. Our results indicate that for algorithms implemented on thousands of logical qubits, our method makes possible to reduce the energetic cost by orders of magnitudes in regimes where, without optimizing, the power consumption could be close to the gigawatt. This work illustrates the fact that the energetic cost of quantum computing should be a criterion in itself allowing to evaluate the scaling potential of a given quantum computer technology. It also illustrates that the optimization of the architecture of a quantum computer, via transverse methods, including algorithms, error correction, qubit physics, engineering aspects, such as the ones that we propose, can prove to be a powerful tool, clearly improving the scaling potential of quantum computers. Finally, we provide general hints about how to make fault-tolerant quantum computers energy efficient.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Enhancing Multi-Scale Implicit Learning in Image Super-Resolution with Integrated Positional Encoding

Is the center position fully capable of representing a pixel? There is nothing wrong to represent pixels with their centers in a discrete image representation, but it makes more sense to consider each pixel as the aggregation of signals from a local area in an image super-resolution (SR) context. Despite the great capability of coordinate-based implicit representation in the field of arbitrary-scale image SR, this area's nature of pixels is not fully considered. To this end, we propose integrated positional encoding (IPE), extending traditional positional encoding by aggregating frequency information over the pixel area. We apply IPE to the state-of-the-art arbitrary-scale image super-resolution method: local implicit image function (LIIF), presenting IPE-LIIF. We show the effectiveness of IPE-LIIF by quantitative and qualitative evaluations, and further demonstrate the generalization ability of IPE to larger image scales and multiple implicit-based methods. Code will be released.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temporal Resolution#Bacteria#Ptychographic
arxiv.org

A Large-Scale Benchmark for the Incompressible Navier-Stokes Equations

We introduce a collection of benchmark problems in 2D and 3D (geometry description and boundary conditions), including simple cases with known analytic solution, classical experimental setups, and complex geometries with fabricated solutions for evaluation of numerical schemes for incompressible Navier-Stokes equations in laminar flow regime. We compare the performance of a representative selection of most broadly used algorithms for Navier-Stokes equations on this set of problems. Where applicable, we compare the most common spatial discretization choices (unstructured triangle/tetrahedral meshes and structured or semi-structured quadrilateral/hexahedral meshes).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Linear instability and resonance effects in large-scale opposition flow control

Opposition flow control is a robust strategy that has been proved effective in turbulent wall-bounded flows. Its conventional setup consists of measuring wall-normal velocity in the buffer layer and opposing it at the wall. This work explores the possibility of implementing this strategy with a detection plane in the logarithmic layer, where control could be feasible experimentally. We apply control on a channel flow at $Re_\tau = 932$, only on the eddies with relatively large wavelengths ($\lambda / h > 0.1$). Similarly to the buffer layer opposition control, our control strategy results in a virtual-wall effect for the wall-normal velocity, creating a minimum in its intensity. However, it also induces a large response in the streamwise velocity and Reynolds stresses near the wall, with a substantial drag increase. When the phase of the control lags with respect to the detection plane, spanwise-homogeneous rollers are observed near the channel wall. We show that they are a result of a linear instability. In contrast, when the control leads with respect to the detection plane, this instability is inactive and oblique waves are observed. Their wall-normal profiles can be predicted linearly as a response of the turbulent channel flow to a forcing with the advection velocity of the detection plane. The linearity, governing the flow, opens a possibility to affect large scales of the flow in a controlled manner, when enhanced turbulence intensity or mixing is desired.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Large Scale Distributed Linear Algebra With Tensor Processing Units

We have repurposed Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), application-specific chips developed for machine learning, into large-scale dense linear algebra supercomputers. The TPUs' fast inter-core interconnects (ICI)s, physically two-dimensional network topology, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) permit distributed matrix multiplication algorithms to rapidly become computationally bound. In this regime, the matrix-multiply units (MXU)s dominate the runtime, yielding impressive scaling, performance, and raw size: operating in float32 precision, a full 2048-core pod of third generation TPUs can multiply two matrices with linear size $N= 220= 1 048 576$ in about 2 minutes. Via curated algorithms emphasizing large, single-core matrix multiplications, other tasks in dense linear algebra can similarly scale. As examples, we present (i) QR decomposition; (ii) resolution of linear systems; and (iii) the computation of matrix functions by polynomial iteration, demonstrated by the matrix polar factorization.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Adaptive R-Peak Detection on Wearable ECG Sensors for High-Intensity Exercise

Objective: Continuous monitoring of biosignals via wearable sensors has quickly expanded in the medical and wellness fields. At rest, automatic detection of vital parameters is generally accurate. However, in conditions such as high-intensity exercise, sudden physiological changes occur to the signals, compromising the robustness of standard algorithms. Methods: Our method, called BayeSlope, is based on unsupervised learning, Bayesian filtering, and non-linear normalization to enhance and correctly detect the R peaks according to their expected positions in the ECG. Furthermore, as BayeSlope is computationally heavy and can drain the device battery quickly, we propose an online design that adapts its robustness to sudden physiological changes, and its complexity to the heterogeneous resources of modern embedded platforms. This method combines BayeSlope with a lightweight algorithm, executed in cores with different capabilities, to reduce the energy consumption while preserving the accuracy. Results: BayeSlope achieves an F1 score of 99.3% in experiments during intense cycling exercise with 20 subjects. Additionally, the online adaptive process achieves an F1 score of 99% across five different exercise intensities, with a total energy consumption of 1.55+-0.54~mJ. Conclusion: We propose a highly accurate and robust method, and a complete energy-efficient implementation in a modern ultra-low-power embedded platform to improve R peak detection in challenging conditions, such as during high-intensity exercise. Significance: The experiments show that BayeSlope outperforms a state-of-the-art algorithm up to 8.4% in F1 score, while our online adaptive method can reach energy savings up to 38.7% on modern heterogeneous wearable platforms.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Iterative subspace algorithms for finite-temperature solution of Dyson equation

One-particle Green's functions obtained from the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation can be employed in evaluation of spectroscopic and thermodynamic properties for both molecules and solids. However, typical acceleration techniques used in the traditional quantum chemistry self-consistent algorithms cannot be easily deployed for the Green's function methods, because of non-convex grand potential functional and non-idempotent density matrix. Moreover, the inclusion of correlation effects in the form of the self-energy matrix and changing chemical potential or fluctuations in the number of particles can make the optimization problem more difficult. In this paper, we study acceleration techniques to target the self-consistent solution of the Dyson equation directly. We use the direct inversion in the iterative subspace (DIIS), the least-squared commutator in the iterative subspace (LCIIS), and the Krylov space accelerated inexact Newton method (KAIN). We observe that the definition of the residual has a significant impact on the convergence of the iterative procedure. Based on the Dyson equation, we generalize the concept of the commutator residual used in DIIS (CDIIS) and LCIIS, and compare it with the difference residual used in DIIS and KAIN. The commutator residuals outperform the difference residuals for all considered molecular and solid systems within both GW and GF2. The generalized CDIIS and LCIIS methods successfully converged restricted GF2 calculations for a number of strongly correlated systems, which could not be converged before. We also provide practical recommendations to guide convergence in such pathological cases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples

Personalized medicine is expected to maximize the intended drug effects and minimize side effects by treating patients based on their genetic profiles. Thus, it is important to generate drugs based on the genetic profiles of diseases, especially in anticancer drug discovery. However, this is challenging because the vast chemical space and variations in cancer properties require a huge time resource to search for proper molecules. Therefore, an efficient and fast search method considering genetic profiles is required for de novo molecular design of anticancer drugs. Here, we propose a faster molecular generative model with genetic algorithm and tree search for cancer samples (FasterGTS). FasterGTS is constructed with a genetic algorithm and a Monte Carlo tree search with three deep neural networks: supervised learning, self-trained, and value networks, and it generates anticancer molecules based on the genetic profiles of a cancer sample. When compared to other methods, FasterGTS generated cancer sample-specific molecules with general chemical properties required for cancer drugs within the limited numbers of samplings. We expect that FasterGTS contributes to the anticancer drug generation.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Controlling superconductivity of CeIrIn$_5$ microstructures by substrate selection

Maarten R. van Delft, Maja D. Bachmann, Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Joshua A. W. Straquadine, Eric D. Bauer, Filip Ronning, Philip J. W. Moll. Superconductor/metal interfaces are usually fabricated in heterostructures that join these dissimilar materials. A conceptually different approach has recently exploited the strain sensitivity of heavy-fermion superconductors, selectively transforming regions of the crystal into the metallic state by strain gradients. The strain is generated by differential thermal contraction between the sample and the substrate. Here, we present an improved finite-element model that reliably predicts the superconducting transition temperature in CeIrIn$_5$ even in complex structures. Different substrates are employed to tailor the strain field into the desired shapes. Using this approach, both highly complex and strained as well as strain-free microstructures are fabricated to validate the model. This enables full control over the microscopic strain fields, and forms the basis for more advanced structuring of superconductors as in Josephson junctions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Structure Learning with Variational Information Bottleneck

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown promising results on a broad spectrum of applications. Most empirical studies of GNNs directly take the observed graph as input, assuming the observed structure perfectly depicts the accurate and complete relations between nodes. However, graphs in the real world are inevitably noisy or incomplete, which could even exacerbate the quality of graph representations. In this work, we propose a novel Variational Information Bottleneck guided Graph Structure Learning framework, namely VIB-GSL, in the perspective of information theory. VIB-GSL advances the Information Bottleneck (IB) principle for graph structure learning, providing a more elegant and universal framework for mining underlying task-relevant relations. VIB-GSL learns an informative and compressive graph structure to distill the actionable information for specific downstream tasks. VIB-GSL deduces a variational approximation for irregular graph data to form a tractable IB objective function, which facilitates training stability. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that the superior effectiveness and robustness of VIB-GSL.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy