Physics

Meshless Monte Carlo Radiation Transfer Method for Curved Geometries using Signed Distance Functions

By Lewis McMillan, Graham D. Bruce, Kishan Dholakia
 4 days ago

Significance: Monte Carlo radiation transfer (MCRT) is the gold standard of modeling light transport in turbid media. Typical MCRT models use voxels or meshes to approximate experimental geometry. A voxel based geometry does not allow for the accurate modeling of smooth curved surfaces, such as may be found in...

Quantum Monte Carlo simulations of highly frustrated magnets in a cluster basis: The two-dimensional Shastry-Sutherland model

Quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) simulations constitute nowadays one of the most powerful methods to study strongly correlated quantum systems, provided that no "sign problem" arises. However, many systems of interest, including highly frustrated magnets, suffer from an average sign that is close to zero in standard QMC simulations. Nevertheless, a possible sign problem depends on the simulation basis, and here we demonstrate how a suitable choice of cluster basis can be used to eliminate or at least reduce the sign problem in highly frustrated magnets that were so far inaccessible to efficient QMC simulations. We focus in particular on the application of a two-spin (dimer)-based QMC method to the thermodynamics of the spin-1/2 Shastry-Sutherland model for SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$.
SCIENCE
Critical assessment of machine-learned repulsive potentials for the Density Functional based Tight-Binding method: a case study for pure silicon

We investigate the feasability of improving the semi-empirical density functional based tight-binding method (DFTB) through a general and transferable many-body repulsive potential for pure silicon using a common machine-learning framework. Atomic environments using atom centered symmetry functions fed into flexible high-dimensional neural-networks allow to overcome the limited pair potentials used until now, with the ability to train simultaneously on a large variety of systems. We achieve an improvement on bulk systems, with good performance on energetic, vibrational and structural properties. Contrarily, there are difficulties for clusters due to surface effects. To deepen the discussion, we also put these results into perspective with two fully machine-learned numerical potentials for silicon from the literature. This allows us to identify both the transferability of such approaches together with the impact of narrowing the role of machine-learning models to reproduce only a part of the total energy.
SCIENCE
Altitude and Particle Size Measurements of Noctilucent Clouds by RGB Photometry: Radiative Transfer and Correlation Analysis

Noctilucent or polar mesospheric clouds have become visually brighter and occurred more frequently during the recent years and decades. The study of possible reasons and relations with climate changes requires data on long-time trends of mean particle size and altitude. Extended worldwide observational data is a good tool for this, and it can be provided by simple RGB-photometry using widely distributed all-sky cameras. Based on observations of bright expanded clouds in summer 2020 and 2021, the method of mean particle size determination is developed, results are validated using the radiative transfer model. The procedure also allows finding the effective 'umbral' altitude of clouds. The correlation of size and altitude of particles is compared with existing lidar data and models of particle growth.
ASTRONOMY
Monte Carlo calculation of the organ equivalent dose and effective dose due to immersion in a 16N beta source in air using the ICRP Reference Phantoms

Jose M. Gomez-Ros, Montserrat Moraleda, Pedro Arce, Duc-Ky Bui, Thi-My-Linh Dang, Laurent Desorgher, Han Sung Kim, Dragana Krstic, Michal Kuc, Ngoc-Thiem Le, Yi-Kang Lee, Ngoc-Quynh Nguyen, Dragoslav Nikezic, Katarzyna Tyminska, Tomas Vrba. This work summarises the results of a comparison organized by EURADOS focused on the usage of the ICRP...
SCIENCE
An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
SCIENCE
Explicitly antisymmetrized neural network layers for variational Monte Carlo simulation

The combination of neural networks and quantum Monte Carlo methods has arisen as a path forward for highly accurate electronic structure calculations. Previous proposals have combined equivariant neural network layers with an antisymmetric layer to satisfy the antisymmetry requirements of the electronic wavefunction. However, to date it is unclear if one can represent antisymmetric functions of physical interest, and it is difficult to measure the expressiveness of the antisymmetric layer. This work attempts to address this problem by introducing explicitly antisymmetrized universal neural network layers as a diagnostic tool. We first introduce a generic antisymmetric (GA) layer, which we use to replace the entire antisymmetric layer of the highly accurate ansatz known as the FermiNet. We demonstrate that the resulting FermiNet-GA architecture can yield effectively the exact ground state energy for small systems. We then consider a factorized antisymmetric (FA) layer which more directly generalizes the FermiNet by replacing products of determinants with products of antisymmetrized neural networks. Interestingly, the resulting FermiNet-FA architecture does not outperform the FermiNet. This suggests that the sum of products of antisymmetries is a key limiting aspect of the FermiNet architecture. To explore this further, we investigate a slight modification of the FermiNet called the full determinant mode, which replaces each product of determinants with a single combined determinant. The full single-determinant FermiNet closes a large part of the gap between the standard single-determinant FermiNet and FermiNet-GA. Surprisingly, on the nitrogen molecule at a dissociating bond length of 4.0 Bohr, the full single-determinant FermiNet can significantly outperform the standard 64-determinant FermiNet, yielding an energy within 0.4 kcal/mol of the best available computational benchmark.
COMPUTERS
Monte Carlo calculation of organ and effective dose rates from ground contaminated by Am 241: Results of an international intercomparison exercise

J Eakins, C Huet, H Brkić, K Capello, L Desorgher, L Epstein, J G Hunt, H S Kim, D Krstic, Y-K Lee, M Manohari, D Nikezic, R H Shukrun, D. Souza-Santos, K. Tymińska. An intercomparison exercise is described that examines Monte Carlo modelling of anthropomorphic voxel phantoms in an idealized ground-contamination photon exposure scenario. Thirteen participants calculated and submitted organ and effective dose rates for comparison against a set of verified reference solutions. The effective dose rates are shown to agree with the reference value to within reasonable statistical uncertainties in five of the cases, though in only one of those was similar agreement also demonstrated in the evaluation of all requested organ dose rates. Orders-of-magnitude differences in doses are seen for some of the other participants, both internally within their own dataset and also relative to the reference solutions. Following limited feedback and suggestions from the organizer, up to two sets of revised solutions were resubmitted by some of the participants; these generally exhibited improved agreement, though not always. The overall observations and conclusions from this intercomparison exercise are summarized and discussed.
SCIENCE
Summation rules for the values of the Riemann zeta-function and generalized harmonic numbers obtained using Laurent developments of polygamma functions and their products

Following the Mellin and inverse Mellin transform techniques presented in our paper arXiv:1606.02150 (NT), we have established close forms of Laurent series expansions of products of bi- and trigamma functions /psi(z)*/psi(-z) and /psi_(1)(z)*/psi_(1)(-z). These series were used to find summation rules which include generalized harmonic numbers of first, second and third powers and values of the Riemann zeta-functions at integers / Bernoulli numbers, for example 2*Sum_(k-1)^(infinity)(H_(k)^((2))/k^3)=6*/zeta(2)*/zeta(3)-9*/zeta(5). Some of these rules were tested numerically.
MATHEMATICS
Study of pT spectra of light particles using modified Hagedorn function and cosmic rays Monte Carlo event generators in proton-proton collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy

Transverse momentum spectra of charged particles including pions, kaons and (anti-)protons measured by ALICE experiment in the pT range of 0.1-2.5 GeV/c and pseudorapidity less than 0.5 are studied in pp collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy using modified Hagedorn function with embedded transverse flow velocity and are compared to the predictions of EPOS-LHC, Pythia, QGSJET and Sibyll models. We find that the average transverse flow velocity decreases with increasing the mass of the particle while the kinetic freeze-out temperature extracted from the function increases with the particle's mass. The former varies from 0.36 c to 0.25 c for pions to protons while the latter from 76 MeV to 95 MeV respectively. The fit of the models predictions also yield the same values for T0 and beta as the experimental data. The only difference is in the values of n, and N0 which yields different values for different models. The EPOS-LHC, Pythia, and QGSJET models reproduce the data in most of the pT range for pions, EPOS-LHC and Sibyll for kaons up to 1.5 GeV/c and EPOS-LHC for protons up to 1.6 GeV/c. The model simulations also reproduced the behavior of increasing average transverse momentum with mass reported by the ALICE experiment.
SCIENCE
Convergence rate bounds for iterative random functions using one-shot coupling

One-shot coupling is a method of bounding the convergence rate between two copies of a Markov chain in total variation distance. The method is divided into two parts: the contraction phase, when the chains converge in expected distance and the coalescing phase, which occurs at the last iteration, when there is an attempt to couple. The method closely resembles the common random number technique used for simulation. In this paper, we present a general theorem for finding the upper bound on the Markov chain convergence rate that uses the one-shot coupling method. Our theorem does not require the use of any exogenous variables like a drift function or minorization constant. We then apply the general theorem to two families of Markov chains: the random functional autoregressive process and the randomly scaled iterated random function. We provide multiple examples of how the theorem can be used on various models including ones in high dimensions. These examples illustrate how theorem's conditions can be verified in a straightforward way. The one-shot coupling method appears to generate tight geometric convergence rate bounds.
MATHEMATICS
Frozen Gaussian Sampling: A Mesh-free Monte Carlo Method For Approximating Semiclassical Schrödinger Equations

In this paper, we develop a Monte Carlo algorithm named the Frozen Gaussian Sampling (FGS) to solve the semiclassical Schrödinger equation based on the frozen Gaussian approximation. Due to the highly oscillatory structure of the wave function, traditional mesh-based algorithms suffer from "the curse of dimensionality", which gives rise to more severe computational burden when the semiclassical parameter \(\ep\) is small. The Frozen Gaussian sampling outperforms the existing algorithms in that it is mesh-free in computing the physical observables and is suitable for high dimensional problems. In this work, we provide detailed procedures to implement the FGS for both Gaussian and WKB initial data cases, where the sampling strategies on the phase space balance the need of variance reduction and sampling convenience. Moreover, we rigorously prove that, to reach a certain accuracy, the number of samples needed for the FGS is independent of the scaling parameter \(\ep\). Furthermore, the complexity of the FGS algorithm is of a sublinear scaling with respect to the microscopic degrees of freedom and, in particular, is insensitive to the dimension number. The performance of the FGS is validated through several typical numerical experiments, including simulating scattering by the barrier potential, formation of the caustics and computing the high-dimensional physical observables without mesh.
MATHEMATICS
Bayesian Modeling of Effective and Functional Brain Connectivity using Hierarchical Vector Autoregressions

Analysis of brain connectivity is important for understanding how information is processed by the brain. We propose a novel Bayesian vector autoregression (VAR) hierarchical model for analyzing brain connectivity in a resting-state fMRI data set with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) patients and healthy controls. Our approach models functional and effective connectivity simultaneously, which is new in the VAR literature for brain connectivity, and allows for both group- and single-subject inference as well as group comparisons. We combine analytical marginalization with Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC) to obtain highly efficient posterior sampling. The results from more simplified covariance settings are, in general, overly optimistic about functional connectivity between regions compared to our results. In addition, our modeling of heterogeneous subject-specific covariance matrices is shown to give smaller differences in effective connectivity compared to models with a common covariance matrix to all subjects.
SCIENCE
On muon energy group structure based on deflection angle for application in muon scattering tomography: A Monte Carlo study through GEANT4 simulations

The average deflection angle of the tracked muons in the muon scattering tomography exponentially declines in function of the initial kinetic energy, the angular dependence of which provides an opportunity to set out a binary relation between the initial kinetic energy and the average deflection angle, thereby leading to a coarse energy prediction founded on the mean deflection angle in the case of experimental incapabilities or limitations. In this study, we address the problem of the muon energy classification for a tomographic system consisting of 0.4-cm plastic scintillators manufactured from polyvinyl toluene and we explore a four-group structure besides a ternary partitioning between 0.25 and 8 GeV. In the first instance, we determine the deflection angles by tracking the hit locations in the detector layers on the sub-divided uniform energy intervals through the GEANT4 simulations. In the latter step, we express two misclassification probabilities where the first approach assumes a symmetrical linear propagation bounded by one standard deviation in one dimension, whereas the second procedure employs a positively defined modified Gaussian distribution that governs the overlapping area in two dimensions. In the final stage, we compare qualitatively and quantitatively the adjacent energy groups by using the computed misclassification probabilities. In the absence of any further data manipulation, we explicitly show that the misclassification probabilities increase when the number of energy groups augments. Furthermore, we also conclude that it is feasible to benefit from the mean deflection angle to roughly estimate the muon energies up to four energy groups by taking the misclassification probabilities into consideration, while the classification viability significantly diminishes when the partition number exceeds four on the basis of standard deviation.
SCIENCE
Trapping of Planar Brownian Motion: Full First Passage Time Distributions by Kinetic Monte-Carlo, Asymptotic and Boundary Integral Methods

We consider the problem of determining the arrival statistics of unbiased planar random walkers to complex target configurations. In contrast to problems posed in finite domains, simple moments of the distribution, such as the mean (MFPT) and variance, are not defined and it is necessary to obtain the full arrival statistics. We describe several methods to obtain these distributions and other associated quantities such as splitting probabilities. One approach combines a Laplace transform of the underlying parabolic equation with matched asymptotic analysis followed by numerical transform inversion. The second approach is similar, but uses a boundary integral equation method to solve for the Laplace transformed variable. To validate the results of this theory, and to obtain the arrival time statistics in very general configurations of absorbers, we introduce an efficient Kinetic Monte Carlo (KMC) method that describes trajectories as a combination of large but exactly solvable projection steps. The effectiveness of these methodologies is demonstrated on a variety of challenging examples highlighting the applicability of these methods to a variety of practical scenarios, such as source inference. A particularly useful finding arising from these results is that homogenization theories, in which complex configurations are replaced by equivalent simple ones, are remarkably effective at describing arrival time statistics.
SCIENCE
The tau lepton Monte Carlo Event Generation -- imprinting New Physics models with exotic scalar or vector states into simulation samples

The Monte Carlo for lepton pair production andtau decays consist of KKMC for lepton pair production, tauola for tau lepton decays and photos for radiative corrections in decays. An effort for adaptation of the system for precision data being collected at the Belle II experiment included simulation of additional light...
SCIENCE
An unfitted finite element method using level set functions for extrapolation into deformable diffuse interfaces

We explore a new way to handle flux boundary conditions imposed on level sets. The proposed approach is a diffuse interface version of the shifted boundary method (SBM) for continuous Galerkin discretizations of conservation laws in embedded domains. We impose the interface conditions weakly and approximate surface integrals by volume integrals. The discretized weak form of the governing equation has the structure of an immersed boundary finite element method. A ghost penalty term is included to extend the weak solution into the external subdomain. The calculation of interface forcing terms requires (i) construction of an approximate delta function and (ii) extrapolation of embedded boundary data into quadrature points. We accomplish these tasks using a level set function, which is given analytically or evolved numerically. A globally defined averaged gradient of this approximate signed distance function is used to construct a simple map to the closest point on the interface. The normal and tangential derivatives of the numerical solution at that point are calculated using the interface conditions and/or interpolation on uniform stencils. Similarly to SBM, extrapolation back to the quadrature points is performed using Taylor expansions. The same strategy is used to construct ghost penalty functions and extension velocities. Computations that require extrapolation are restricted to a narrow band around the interface. Numerical results are presented for elliptic, parabolic, and hyperbolic test problems, which are specifically designed to assess the error caused by the numerical treatment of interface conditions on fixed and moving boundaries in 2D.
MATHEMATICS
Astrophysical Distance Scale IV. Preliminary Zero-Point Calibration of the JAGB Method in the HST/WFC3-IR Broad J-Band (F110W) Filter

We present an absolute calibration of the J-region Asymptotic Giant Branch (JAGB) method using published photometry of resolved stars in 20 nearby galaxies observed with HST using the WFC3-IR camera and the F110W (Broad J-Band) filter. True distance moduli for each of the galaxies are based on the Tip of the Red Giant Branch (TRGB) method as uniformly determined by Dalcanton et al. (2012). From a composite color-magnitude diagram composed of over 6 million stars, leading to a sample of 453 JAGB stars in these galaxies, we find M_{F110W}{JAGB} = -5.77 +/- 0.02 mag(statistical error on the mean). The external scatter seen in a comparison of the individual TRGB and the JAGB moduli is +/-0.081 mag (or 4% in distance). Some of this scatter can be attributed to small-number statistics arising from the sparse JAGB populations found in the generally low-luminosity galaxies that comprise the particular sample studied here. However, if this inter-method scatter is shared equitably between the JAGB and TRGB methods that implies that each are good to +/-0.06 mag, or better than 3% in distance.
ASTRONOMY
On a General Method for Resolving Integrals of Multiple Spherical Bessel Functions Against Power Laws into Distributions

We here present a method of performing integrals of products of spherical Bessel functions (SBFs) weighted by a power-law. Our method, which begins with double-SBF integrals, exploits a differential operator $\hat{D}$ defined via Bessel's differential equation. Application of this operator raises the power-law in steps of two. We also here display a suitable base integral expression to which this operator can be applied for both even and odd cases. We test our method by showing that it reproduces previously-known solutions. Importantly, it also goes beyond them, offering solutions in terms of singular distributions, Heaviside functions, and Gauss's hypergeometric,$\;_2{\rm F}_1$ for $all$ double-SBF integrals with positive semi-definite integer power-law weight. We then show how our method for double-SBF integrals enables evaluating $arbitrary$ triple-SBF overlap integrals, going beyond the cases currently in the literature. This in turn enables reduction of arbitrary quadruple, quintuple, and sextuple-SBF integrals and beyond into tractable forms.
MATHEMATICS
Real-space density kernel method for Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations at high temperature

Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations using conventional diagonalization based methods become increasingly expensive as temperature increases due to the need to compute increasing numbers of partially occupied states. We present a density matrix based method for Kohn-Sham calculations at high temperature that eliminates the need for diagonalization entirely, thus reducing the cost of such calculations significantly. Specifically, we develop real-space expressions for the electron density, electronic free energy, Hellmann-Feynman forces, and Hellmann-Feynman stress tensor in terms of an orthonormal auxiliary orbital basis and its density kernel transform, the density kernel being the matrix representation of the density operator in the auxiliary basis. Using Chebyshev filtering to generate the auxiliary basis, we next develop an approach akin to Clenshaw-Curtis spectral quadrature to calculate the individual columns of the density kernel based on the Fermi operator expansion in Chebyshev polynomials; and employ a similar approach to evaluate band structure and entropic energy components. We implement the proposed formulation in the SPARC electronic structure code, using which we show systematic convergence of the aforementioned quantities to exact diagonalization results, and obtain significant speedups relative to conventional diagonalization based methods. Finally, we employ the new method to compute the self-diffusion coefficient and viscosity of aluminum at 116,045 K from Kohn-Sham quantum molecular dynamics, where we find agreement with previous more approximate orbital-free density functional methods.
SCIENCE
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS

