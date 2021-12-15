ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Blood Cell Sphericity Index Obtained by Defocusing Microscopy and Retinopathy Severity in Sickle Cell Disease

By Camilo Brandao-de-Resende, Ubirajara Agero, Oscar N. Mesquita, Livia S. Gomes, Daniel V. Vasconcelos-Santos
 4 days ago

Camilo Brandao-de-Resende, Ubirajara Agero, Oscar N. Mesquita, Livia S. Gomes, Daniel V. Vasconcelos-Santos. Proliferative sickle cell retinopathy (PSCR) is the most important ocular manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD), but understanding of its pathophysiology remains incomplete. Red blood cell (RBC) deformability has been identified as a critical factor in...

