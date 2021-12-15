ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Intrinsic signal optoretinography of dark adaptation kinetics

By Tae-Hoon Kim, Jie Ding, Xincheng Yao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Delayed dark adaptation due to impaired rod photoreceptor homeostasis has been reported as the earliest symptom of eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Objective measurement of dark adaptation can...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Survey on Intrinsic Images: Delving Deep Into Lambert and Beyond

Intrinsic imaging or intrinsic image decomposition has traditionally been described as the problem of decomposing an image into two layers: a reflectance, the albedo invariant color of the material; and a shading, produced by the interaction between light and geometry. Deep learning techniques have been broadly applied in recent years to increase the accuracy of those separations. In this survey, we overview those results in context of well-known intrinsic image data sets and relevant metrics used in the literature, discussing their suitability to predict a desirable intrinsic image decomposition. Although the Lambertian assumption is still a foundational basis for many methods, we show that there is increasing awareness on the potential of more sophisticated physically-principled components of the image formation process, that is, optically accurate material models and geometry, and more complete inverse light transport estimations. We classify these methods in terms of the type of decomposition, considering the priors and models used, as well as the learning architecture and methodology driving the decomposition process. We also provide insights about future directions for research, given the recent advances in neural, inverse and differentiable rendering techniques.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Pantheon+ Analysis: Forward-Modeling the Dust and Intrinsic Colour Distributions of Type Ia Supernovae, and Quantifying their Impact on Cosmological Inferences

Recent studies have shown that the observed colour distributions of Type Ia SNe (SNIa) are well-described by a combination of distributions from dust and intrinsic colour. Here we present a new forward-modeling fitting method (Dust2Dust) to measure the parent dust and colour distributions, including their dependence on host-galaxy mass. At each fit step, the SNIa selection efficiency is determined from a large simulated sample that is re-weighted to reflect the proposed distributions. We use five separate metrics to constrain the Dust2Dust parameters: distribution of fitted light-curve colour $c$, cosmological residual trends with $c$, cosmological residual scatter with $c$, fitted colour-luminosity relationship $\beta_{\rm SALT2}$, and intrinsic scatter $\sigma_{\rm int}$. Using the Pantheon+ data sample, we present results for a Dust2Dust fit that includes 4 parameters describing intrinsic colour variations and 8 parameters describing dust. Furthermore, we propagate the Dust2Dust parameter uncertainties and covariance to the dark energy equation-of-state $w$ and Hubble constant H$_0$: we find $\sigma_w = 0.005$ and $\sigma_{\textrm{H}_0} = 0.145~$km/s/Mpc. The Dust2Dust code is publically available.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Information is Power: Intrinsic Control via Information Capture

Nicholas Rhinehart, Jenny Wang, Glen Berseth, John D. Co-Reyes, Danijar Hafner, Chelsea Finn, Sergey Levine. Humans and animals explore their environment and acquire useful skills even in the absence of clear goals, exhibiting intrinsic motivation. The study of intrinsic motivation in artificial agents is concerned with the following question: what is a good general-purpose objective for an agent? We study this question in dynamic partially-observed environments, and argue that a compact and general learning objective is to minimize the entropy of the agent's state visitation estimated using a latent state-space model. This objective induces an agent to both gather information about its environment, corresponding to reducing uncertainty, and to gain control over its environment, corresponding to reducing the unpredictability of future world states. We instantiate this approach as a deep reinforcement learning agent equipped with a deep variational Bayes filter. We find that our agent learns to discover, represent, and exercise control of dynamic objects in a variety of partially-observed environments sensed with visual observations without extrinsic reward.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extensions and Intrinsic Characterizations of Besov-Triebel-Lizorkin-Morrey-type Spaces on Lipschitz Domains

Given a Lipschitz domain, we show that Rychkov's universal extension operator is also bounded in Besov-Triebel-Lizorkin-type spaces $\mathscr B_{pq}^{s\tau},\mathscr F_{pq}^{s\tau}$ and Besov-Morrey spaces $\mathcal N_{upq}^s$. In particular, it is bounded in $\mathscr F_{\infty q}^s$-spaces. We give a Littlewood-Paley type intrinsic characterizations for these spaces on a special Lipschitz domain $\omega\subset\mathbb R^n$: for a suitable sequence of Schwartz functions $(\phi_j)_{j=0}^\infty$,
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinetics#Retinitis Pigmentosa#Coherence#Retinal#Ellipsoid#Morphophysiological
arxiv.org

No intrinsic decoherence of inflationary cosmological perturbations

After a brief summary of decoherence and quantum to classical transition in cosmology we focus on the study of quantum decoherence of cosmological perturbations in inflationary universe, that does not rely on any environment. This is what `intrinsic' in the title refers to -- a closed quantum system. The question is, does its quantum perturbations decohere with an inflationary expansion of the universe. A dominant view which had propagated for a quarter of a century asserts yes, based on the belief that the large squeezing of a quantum state after a duration of inflation renders the system effectively classical. This paper debunks this view by identifying the technical fault-lines in its derivations and revealing the pitfalls in its arguments which drew earlier authors to this wrong conclusion. We use a few simple quantum mechanical models to expound where the fallacy originated: The highly squeezed ellipse quadrature in phase space cannot be simplified to a line, and the Wigner function cannot be replaced by a delta function. These amount to taking only the leading order contributions in seeking the semiclassical limit and ignoring the subdominant contributions where quantum features reside. Doing so violates the bounds of the Wigner function, and its wave functions possess negative eigenvalues. Moreover, the Robertson-Schrodinger uncertainty relation for a pure state is violated. For inflationary cosmological perturbations, in addition to these features, entanglement exists between the created pairs. This uniquely quantum feature cannot be easily argued away. Indeed it could be our best hope to retroduce the quantum nature of cosmological perturbations and the trace of an inflaton field. All this point to the fact that a closed quantum system, even when highly squeezed, evolves unitarily without loss of coherence; quantum cosmological perturbations do not by itself decohere.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Conformational ensembles of intrinsically disordered proteins and flexible multidomain proteins

Intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) and multidomain proteins with flexible linkers show a high level of structural heterogeneity and are best described by ensembles consisting of multiple conformations with associated thermodynamic weights. Determining conformational ensembles usually involves integration of biophysical experiments and computational models. In this review, we discuss current approaches to determining conformational ensembles of IDPs and multidomain proteins, including the choice of biophysical experiments, computational models used to sample protein conformations, models to calculate experimental observables from protein structure, and methods to refine ensembles against experimental data. We also provide examples of recent applications of integrative conformational ensemble determination to study IDPs and multidomain proteins and suggest future directions for research in the field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Joint constraints on reionization: a framework for combining the global 21cm signal and the kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect

Recent measurements from the CMB and from high-redshift galaxy observations have placed rough constraints on the midpoint and duration of the Epoch of Reionization. Detailed measurements of the ionization history remain elusive, although two proposed probes show great promise for this purpose: the 21cm global signal and the kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (kSZ) effect. We formally confirm the common assumption that these two probes are highly complementary, with the kSZ being more sensitive to extended ionization histories and the global signal to rapidly evolving ones. We do so by performing a Karhunen-Loève (KL) transformation, which casts the data in a basis designed to emphasize the information content of each probe. We find that reconstructing the ionization history using both probes gives significantly more precise results than individual constraints, although carefully chosen, physically motivated priors play a crucial part in obtaining a bias-free reconstruction. Additionally, in the KL basis, measurements from one probe can be used to detect the presence of residual systematics in the other, providing a safeguard against systematics that would go undetected when data from each probe is analyzed in isolation. Once detected, the modes contaminated by systematics can be discarded from the data analysis to avoid biases in reconstruction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Trust-region algorithms: probabilistic complexity and intrinsic noise with applications to subsampling techniques

A trust-region algorithm is presented for finding approximate minimizers of smooth unconstrained functions whose values and derivatives are subject to random noise. It is shown that, under suitable probabilistic assumptions, the new method finds (in expectation) an $\epsilon$-approximate minimizer of arbitrary order $ q \geq 1$ in at most $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-(q+1)})$ inexact evaluations of the function and its derivatives, providing the first such result for general optimality orders. The impact of intrinsic noise limiting the validity of the assumptions is also discussed and it is shown that difficulties are unlikely to occur in the first-order version of the algorithm for sufficiently large gradients. Conversely, should these assumptions fail for specific realizations, then ``degraded'' optimality guarantees are shown to hold when failure occurs. These conclusions are then discussed and illustrated in the context of subsampling methods for finite-sum optimization.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Non-equilibrium time-relaxation kinetic model for compressible turbulence modeling

For the first time, the non-equilibrium time-relaxation kinetic model (NTRKM) is proposed for compressible turbulence modeling on unresolved grids. Within the non-equilibrium time-relaxation framework, NTRKM is extended in the form of modified Bhatnagar-Gross-Krook model. Based on the first-order Chapman-Enskog expansion, NTRKM connects with the six-variable macroscopic governing equations. The first five governing equations correspond to the conservative laws in mass, momentum and total energy, while the sixth equation governs the evolution of unresolved turbulence kinetic energy Kutke. The unknowns in NTRKM, including turbulent relaxation time and source term, are determined by essential gradient-type assumption and standard dynamic modeling approach. Current generalized kinetic model on unresolved grids consequently offers a profound mesoscopic understanding for one-equation subgrid-scale turbulence kinetic energy Ksgs model in compressible large eddy simulation. To solve NTRKM accurately and robustly, a non-equilibrium gas-kinetic scheme is developed, which succeeds the well-established gas-kinetic scheme for simulating Navier-Stokes equations. Three-dimensional decaying compressible isotropic turbulence and temporal compressible plane mixing layer on unresolved grids are simulated to evaluate the generalized kinetic model and non-equilibrium gas-kinetic scheme. The performance of key turbulent quantities up to second-order statistics confirms that NTRKM is comparable with the widely-used eddy-viscosity Smagorinsky model (SM) and dynamic Smagorinsky model (DSM). Specifically, compared with the DNS solution in temporal compressible plane mixing layer, the performance of NTRKM is much closer with DSM and better than SM. This study provides a workable approach for compressible turbulence modeling on unresolved grids.
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

Discovery Of A New Kinetic Factor That Governs The Carbon Metabolism Evolution Of Ancient Microbes

(a) Schematic phylogenic diagram of bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotic organisms branching from the Last Universal Common Ancestor (LUCA), (b) When the rACoA pathway and the rTCA cycle coexist in a single cell and acetyl-CoA (ACoA) is input into the rTCA cycle, a partially impaired TCA pathway is developed due to competition between chemical reaction fluxes. The blue pathway indicates the impaired part. CREDIT COPYRIGHT (C) TOYOHASHI UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Engineering of Intrinsic Chiral Torques in Magnetic Thin Films Based on the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya Interaction

The establishment of chiral coupling in thin magnetic films with inhomogeneous anisotropy has led to the development of artificial systems of fundamental and technological interest. The chiral coupling itself is enabled by the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) enforced by the patterned noncollinear magnetization. Here, we create a domain wall track with out-of-plane magnetization coupled on each side to a narrow parallel strip with in-plane magnetization. With this we show that the chiral torques emerging from the DMI at the boundary between the regions of noncollinear magnetization in a single magnetic layer can be used to bias the domain wall velocity. To tune the chiral torques, the design of the magnetic racetracks can be modified by varying the width of the tracks or the width of the transition region between noncollinear magnetizations, reaching effective chiral magnetic fields of up to 7.8 mT. Furthermore, we show how the magnitude of the chiral torques can be estimated by measuring asymmetric domain wall velocities, and demonstrate spontaneous domain wall motion propelled by intrinsic torques even in the absence of any external driving force.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A kinetic inductance detectors array design for high background conditions at 150 GHz

We present a design for an array of kinetic inductance detectors (KIDs) integrated with phased array antennas for imaging at 150 GHz under high background conditions. The microstrip geometry KID detectors are projected to achieve photon noise limited sensitivity with larger than 100 pW absorbed optical power. Both the microstrip KIDs and the antenna feed network make use of a low-loss amorphous silicon dielectric. A new aspect of the antenna implementation is the use of a NbTiN microstrip feed network to facilitate impedance matching to the 50 Ohm antenna. The array has 256 pixels on a 6-inch wafer and each pixel has two polarizations with two Al KIDs. The KIDs are designed with a half wavelength microstrip transmission line with parallel plate capacitors at the two ends. The resonance frequency range is 400 to 800 MHz. The readout feedline is also implemented in microstrip and has an impedance transformer from 50 Ohm to 9 Ohm at its input and output.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semiconductor Spin Qubits

The spin degree of freedom of an electron or a nucleus is one of the most basic properties of nature and functions as an excellent qubit, as it provides a natural two-level system that is insensitive to electric fields, leading to long quantum coherence times. We review the physics of semiconductor spin qubits, focusing not only on the early achievements of spin initialization, control, and readout in GaAs quantum dots, but also on recent advances in Si and Ge spin qubits, including improved charge control and readout, coupling to other quantum degrees of freedom, and scaling to larger system sizes. We begin by introducing the four major types of spin qubits: single spin qubits, donor spin qubits, singlet-triplet spin qubits, and exchange-only spin qubits. We then review the mesoscopic physics of quantum dots, including single-electron charging, valleys, and spin-orbit coupling. We next give a comprehensive overview of the physics of exchange interactions, a crucial resource for single- and two-qubit control in spin qubits. The bulk of this review is centered on the presentation of results from each major spin qubit type, the present limits of fidelity, and a brief overview of alternative spin qubit platforms. We then give a physical description of the impact of noise on semiconductor spin qubits, aided in large part by an introduction to the filter function formalism. Lastly, we review recent efforts to hybridize spin qubits with superconducting systems, including charge-photon coupling, spin-photon coupling, and long-range cavity-mediated spin-spin interactions. Cavity-based readout approaches are also discussed. This review is intended to give an appreciation for the future prospects of semiconductor spin qubits, while highlighting the key advances in mesoscopic physics over the past two decades that underlie the operation of modern quantum-dot and donor spin qubits.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy