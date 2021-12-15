ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Temporally Modulated One-Dimensional Leaky-Wave Holograms

By Amrollah Amini, Homayoon Oraizi
 4 days ago

Spatio-temporally modulated impedance surfaces can be good candidates for generation of radiating waves with arbitrary eigenstates by breaking momentum and energy conservations. Here, we present a theoretical framework based on the holographic technique and generalized...

