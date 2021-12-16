Two New OREO Flavors Are Coming in 2022

The popular creme-stuffed cookie company, Oreo, has just unveiled two brand-new flavors set to launch in early 2022, just in time to ruin your healthy New Year's resolutions. The century-old brand has a long history of concocting new and innovative cookie flavors that keep fans guessing (and, most importantly, purchasing). Over the years, Oreo has unleashed over 65 new flavors of the cookies, ranging from classic combinations like Mint Oreos and Peanut Butter Oreos; to dessert-inspired cookies like Birthday Cake Oreos, Carrot Cake Oreos, and Red Velvet Oreos; to more outside-the-cookie-box flavors like Candy Corn Oreos and Swedish Fish Oreos.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO