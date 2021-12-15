ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analog/Mixed-Signal Circuit Synthesis Enabled by the Advancements of Circuit Architectures and Machine Learning Algorithms

By Shiyu Su, Qiaochu Zhang, Mohsen Hassanpourghadi, Juzheng Liu, Rezwan A Rasul, Mike Shuo-Wei Chen
Analog mixed-signal (AMS) circuit architecture has evolved towards more digital friendly due to technology scaling and demand for higher flexibility/reconfigurability. Meanwhile, the design complexity and cost of AMS circuits has substantially increased due to the necessity of optimizing...

