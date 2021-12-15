ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficient Geometry-aware 3D Generative Adversarial Networks

By Eric R. Chan, Connor Z. Lin, Matthew A. Chan, Koki Nagano, Boxiao Pan, Shalini De Mello, Orazio Gallo, Leonidas Guibas, Jonathan Tremblay, Sameh Khamis, Tero Karras, Gordon Wetzstein
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Eric R. Chan, Connor Z. Lin, Matthew A. Chan, Koki Nagano, Boxiao Pan, Shalini De Mello, Orazio Gallo, Leonidas Guibas, Jonathan Tremblay, Sameh Khamis, Tero Karras, Gordon Wetzstein. Unsupervised generation of high-quality multi-view-consistent images and 3D shapes using only collections of...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Roominoes: Generating Novel 3D Floor Plans From Existing 3D Rooms

Kai Wang, Xianghao Xu, Leon Lei, Selena Ling, Natalie Lindsay, Angel X. Chang, Manolis Savva, Daniel Ritchie. Realistic 3D indoor scene datasets have enabled significant recent progress in computer vision, scene understanding, autonomous navigation, and 3D reconstruction. But the scale, diversity, and customizability of existing datasets is limited, and it is time-consuming and expensive to scan and annotate more. Fortunately, combinatorics is on our side: there are enough individual rooms in existing 3D scene datasets, if there was but a way to recombine them into new layouts. In this paper, we propose the task of generating novel 3D floor plans from existing 3D rooms. We identify three sub-tasks of this problem: generation of 2D layout, retrieval of compatible 3D rooms, and deformation of 3D rooms to fit the layout. We then discuss different strategies for solving the problem, and design two representative pipelines: one uses available 2D floor plans to guide selection and deformation of 3D rooms; the other learns to retrieve a set of compatible 3D rooms and combine them into novel layouts. We design a set of metrics that evaluate the generated results with respect to each of the three subtasks and show that different methods trade off performance on these subtasks. Finally, we survey downstream tasks that benefit from generated 3D scenes and discuss strategies in selecting the methods most appropriate for the demands of these tasks.
DANIEL RITCHIE
arxiv.org

3D Medical Point Transformer: Introducing Convolution to Attention Networks for Medical Point Cloud Analysis

General point clouds have been increasingly investigated for different tasks, and recently Transformer-based networks are proposed for point cloud analysis. However, there are barely related works for medical point clouds, which are important for disease detection and treatment. In this work, we propose an attention-based model specifically for medical point clouds, namely 3D medical point Transformer (3DMedPT), to examine the complex biological structures. By augmenting contextual information and summarizing local responses at query, our attention module can capture both local context and global content feature interactions. However, the insufficient training samples of medical data may lead to poor feature learning, so we apply position embeddings to learn accurate local geometry and Multi-Graph Reasoning (MGR) to examine global knowledge propagation over channel graphs to enrich feature representations. Experiments conducted on IntrA dataset proves the superiority of 3DMedPT, where we achieve the best classification and segmentation results. Furthermore, the promising generalization ability of our method is validated on general 3D point cloud benchmarks: ModelNet40 and ShapeNetPart. Code will be released soon.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Saliency Diversified Deep Ensemble for Robustness to Adversaries

Deep learning models have shown incredible performance on numerous image recognition, classification, and reconstruction tasks. Although very appealing and valuable due to their predictive capabilities, one common threat remains challenging to resolve. A specifically trained attacker can introduce malicious input perturbations to fool the network, thus causing potentially harmful mispredictions. Moreover, these attacks can succeed when the adversary has full access to the target model (white-box) and even when such access is limited (black-box setting). The ensemble of models can protect against such attacks but might be brittle under shared vulnerabilities in its members (attack transferability). To that end, this work proposes a novel diversity-promoting learning approach for the deep ensembles. The idea is to promote saliency map diversity (SMD) on ensemble members to prevent the attacker from targeting all ensemble members at once by introducing an additional term in our learning objective. During training, this helps us minimize the alignment between model saliencies to reduce shared member vulnerabilities and, thus, increase ensemble robustness to adversaries. We empirically show a reduced transferability between ensemble members and improved performance compared to the state-of-the-art ensemble defense against medium and high strength white-box attacks. In addition, we demonstrate that our approach combined with existing methods outperforms state-of-the-art ensemble algorithms for defense under white-box and black-box attacks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Energy-Efficient Deflection-based On-chip Networks: Topology, Routing, Flow Control

As the number of cores scales to tens and hundreds, the energy consumption of routers across various types of on-chip networks in chip muiltiprocessors (CMPs) increases significantly. A major source of this energy consumption comes from the input buffers inside Network-on-Chip (NoC) routers, which are traditionally designed to maximize performance. To mitigate this high energy cost, many works propose bufferless router designs that utilize deflection routing to resolve port contention. While this approach is able to maintain high performance relative to its buffered counterparts at low network traffic, the bufferless router design suffers performance degradation under high network load.
COMPUTERS
#Geometry#Network Architecture#Generators#Cnn#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Illumination and Temperature-Aware Multispectral Networks for Edge-Computing-Enabled Pedestrian Detection

Accurate and efficient pedestrian detection is crucial for the intelligent transportation system regarding pedestrian safety and mobility, e.g., Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and smart pedestrian crosswalk systems. Among all pedestrian detection methods, vision-based detection method is demonstrated to be the most effective in previous studies. However, the existing vision-based pedestrian detection algorithms still have two limitations that restrict their implementations, those being real-time performance as well as the resistance to the impacts of environmental factors, e.g., low illumination conditions. To address these issues, this study proposes a lightweight Illumination and Temperature-aware Multispectral Network (IT-MN) for accurate and efficient pedestrian detection. The proposed IT-MN is an efficient one-stage detector. For accommodating the impacts of environmental factors and enhancing the sensing accuracy, thermal image data is fused by the proposed IT-MN with visual images to enrich useful information when visual image quality is limited. In addition, an innovative and effective late fusion strategy is also developed to optimize the image fusion performance. To make the proposed model implementable for edge computing, the model quantization is applied to reduce the model size by 75% while shortening the inference time significantly. The proposed algorithm is evaluated by comparing with the selected state-of-the-art algorithms using a public dataset collected by in-vehicle cameras. The results show that the proposed algorithm achieves a low miss rate and inference time at 14.19% and 0.03 seconds per image pair on GPU. Besides, the quantized IT-MN achieves an inference time of 0.21 seconds per image pair on the edge device, which also demonstrates the potentiality of deploying the proposed model on edge devices as a highly efficient pedestrian detection algorithm.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Synthetic ECG Signal Generation Using Generative Neural Networks

Electrocardiogram (ECG) datasets tend to be highly imbalanced due to the scarcity of abnormal cases. Additionally, the use of real patients' ECG is highly regulated due to privacy issues. Therefore, there is always a need for more ECG data, especially for the training of automatic diagnosis machine learning models, which perform better when trained on a balanced dataset. We studied the synthetic ECG generation capability of 5 different models from the generative adversarial network (GAN) family and compared their performances, the focus being only on Normal cardiac cycles. Dynamic Time Warping (DTW), Fréchet, and Euclidean distance functions were employed to quantitatively measure performance. Five different methods for evaluating generated beats were proposed and applied. We also proposed 3 new concepts (threshold, accepted beat and productivity rate) and employed them along with the aforementioned methods as a systematic way for comparison between models. The results show that all the tested models can to an extent successfully mass-generate acceptable heartbeats with high similarity in morphological features, and potentially all of them can be used to augment imbalanced datasets. However, visual inspections of generated beats favor BiLSTM-DC GAN and WGAN, as they produce statistically more acceptable beats. Also, with regards to productivity rate, the Classic GAN is superior with a 72% productivity rate.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Topology and Geometry of the Third-Party Domains Ecosystem

Over the years, web content has evolved from simple text and static images hosted on a single server to a complex, interactive and multimedia-rich content hosted on different servers. As a result, a modern website during its loading time fetches content not only from its owner's domain but also from a range of third-party domains providing additional functionalities and services. Here we infer the network of the third-party domains by observing the domains' interactions within users' browsers from all over the globe. We find that this network possesses structural properties commonly found in other complex networks in nature and society, such as power-law degree distribution, strong clustering, and the small-world property. These properties imply that a hyperbolic geometry underlies the ecosystem's topology and we use statistical inference methods to find the domains' coordinates in this geometry, which abstract how popular and similar the domains are. The hyperbolic map we obtain is meaningful, revealing collaborations between controversial services and social networks that have not been previously revealed. Furthermore, the map can facilitate applications, such as the prediction of third-party domains co-hosting on the same physical machine, and merging in terms of company acquisition. Such predictions cannot be made by just observing the domains' interactions within the users' browsers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Amicable Aid: Turning Adversarial Attack to Benefit Classification

While adversarial attacks on deep image classification models pose serious security concerns in practice, this paper suggests a novel paradigm where the concept of adversarial attacks can benefit classification performance, which we call amicable aid. We show that by taking the opposite search direction of perturbation, an image can be converted to another yielding higher confidence by the classification model and even a wrongly classified image can be made to be correctly classified. Furthermore, with a large amount of perturbation, an image can be made unrecognizable by human eyes, while it is correctly recognized by the model. The mechanism of the amicable aid is explained in the viewpoint of the underlying natural image manifold. We also consider universal amicable perturbations, i.e., a fixed perturbation can be applied to multiple images to improve their classification results. While it is challenging to find such perturbations, we show that making the decision boundary as perpendicular to the image manifold as possible via training with modified data is effective to obtain a model for which universal amicable perturbations are more easily found. Finally, we discuss several application scenarios where the amicable aid can be useful, including secure image communication, privacy-preserving image communication, and protection against adversarial attacks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Unified Architecture of Semantic Segmentation and Hierarchical Generative Adversarial Networks for Expression Manipulation

Editing facial expressions by only changing what we want is a long-standing research problem in Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) for image manipulation. Most of the existing methods that rely only on a global generator usually suffer from changing unwanted attributes along with the target attributes. Recently, hierarchical networks that consist of both a global network dealing with the whole image and multiple local networks focusing on local parts are showing success. However, these methods extract local regions by bounding boxes centred around the sparse facial key points which are non-differentiable, inaccurate and unrealistic. Hence, the solution becomes sub-optimal, introduces unwanted artefacts degrading the overall quality of the synthetic images. Moreover, a recent study has shown strong correlation between facial attributes and local semantic regions. To exploit this relationship, we designed a unified architecture of semantic segmentation and hierarchical GANs. A unique advantage of our framework is that on forward pass the semantic segmentation network conditions the generative model, and on backward pass gradients from hierarchical GANs are propagated to the semantic segmentation network, which makes our framework an end-to-end differentiable architecture. This allows both architectures to benefit from each other. To demonstrate its advantages, we evaluate our method on two challenging facial expression translation benchmarks, AffectNet and RaFD, and a semantic segmentation benchmark, CelebAMask-HQ across two popular architectures, BiSeNet and UNet. Our extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluations on both face semantic segmentation and face expression manipulation tasks validate the effectiveness of our work over existing state-of-the-art methods.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Training Framework for Stereo-Aware Speech Enhancement using Deep Neural Networks

Deep learning-based speech enhancement has shown unprecedented performance in recent years. The most popular mono speech enhancement frameworks are end-to-end networks mapping the noisy mixture into an estimate of the clean speech. With growing computational power and availability of multichannel microphone recordings, prior works have aimed to incorporate spatial statistics along with spectral information to boost up performance. Despite an improvement in enhancement performance of mono output, the spatial image preservation and subjective evaluations have not gained much attention in the literature. This paper proposes a novel stereo-aware framework for speech enhancement, i.e., a training loss for deep learning-based speech enhancement to preserve the spatial image while enhancing the stereo mixture. The proposed framework is model independent, hence it can be applied to any deep learning based architecture. We provide an extensive objective and subjective evaluation of the trained models through a listening test. We show that by regularizing for an image preservation loss, the overall performance is improved, and the stereo aspect of the speech is better preserved.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adversarial Machine Learning In Network Intrusion Detection Domain: A Systematic Review

Due to their massive success in various domains, deep learning techniques are increasingly used to design network intrusion detection solutions that detect and mitigate unknown and known attacks with high accuracy detection rates and minimal feature engineering. However, it has been found that deep learning models are vulnerable to data instances that can mislead the model to make incorrect classification decisions so-called (adversarial examples). Such vulnerability allows attackers to target NIDSs by adding small crafty perturbations to the malicious traffic to evade detection and disrupt the system's critical functionalities. The problem of deep adversarial learning has been extensively studied in the computer vision domain; however, it is still an area of open research in network security applications. Therefore, this survey explores the researches that employ different aspects of adversarial machine learning in the area of network intrusion detection in order to provide directions for potential solutions. First, the surveyed studies are categorized based on their contribution to generating adversarial examples, evaluating the robustness of ML-based NIDs towards adversarial examples, and defending these models against such attacks. Second, we highlight the characteristics identified in the surveyed research. Furthermore, we discuss the applicability of the existing generic adversarial attacks for the NIDS domain, the feasibility of launching the proposed attacks in real-world scenarios, and the limitations of the existing mitigation solutions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RamBoAttack: A Robust Query Efficient Deep Neural Network Decision Exploit

Machine learning models are critically susceptible to evasion attacks from adversarial examples. Generally, adversarial examples, modified inputs deceptively similar to the original input, are constructed under whitebox settings by adversaries with full access to the model. However, recent attacks have shown a remarkable reduction in query numbers to craft adversarial examples using blackbox attacks. Particularly, alarming is the ability to exploit the classification decision from the access interface of a trained model provided by a growing number of Machine Learning as a Service providers including Google, Microsoft, IBM and used by a plethora of applications incorporating these models. The ability of an adversary to exploit only the predicted label from a model to craft adversarial examples is distinguished as a decision-based attack. In our study, we first deep dive into recent state-of-the-art decision-based attacks in ICLR and SP to highlight the costly nature of discovering low distortion adversarial employing gradient estimation methods. We develop a robust query efficient attack capable of avoiding entrapment in a local minimum and misdirection from noisy gradients seen in gradient estimation methods. The attack method we propose, RamBoAttack, exploits the notion of Randomized Block Coordinate Descent to explore the hidden classifier manifold, targeting perturbations to manipulate only localized input features to address the issues of gradient estimation methods. Importantly, the RamBoAttack is more robust to the different sample inputs available to an adversary and the targeted class. Overall, for a given target class, RamBoAttack is demonstrated to be more robust at achieving a lower distortion within a given query budget. We curate our extensive results using the large-scale high-resolution ImageNet dataset and open-source our attack, test samples and artifacts on GitHub.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

3D-VField: Learning to Adversarially Deform Point Clouds for Robust 3D Object Detection

Alexander Lehner, Stefano Gasperini, Alvaro Marcos-Ramiro, Michael Schmidt, Mohammad-Ali Nikouei Mahani, Nassir Navab, Benjamin Busam, Federico Tombari. As 3D object detection on point clouds relies on the geometrical relationships between the points, non-standard object shapes can hinder a method's detection capability. However, in safety-critical settings, robustness on out-of-distribution and long-tail samples is fundamental to circumvent dangerous issues, such as the misdetection of damaged or rare cars. In this work, we substantially improve the generalization of 3D object detectors to out-of-domain data by taking into account deformed point clouds during training. We achieve this with 3D-VField: a novel method that plausibly deforms objects via vectors learned in an adversarial fashion. Our approach constrains 3D points to slide along their sensor view rays while neither adding nor removing any of them. The obtained vectors are transferrable, sample-independent and preserve shape smoothness and occlusions. By augmenting normal samples with the deformations produced by these vector fields during training, we significantly improve robustness against differently shaped objects, such as damaged/deformed cars, even while training only on KITTI. Towards this end, we propose and share open source CrashD: a synthetic dataset of realistic damaged and rare cars, with a variety of crash scenarios. Extensive experiments on KITTI, Waymo, our CrashD and SUN RGB-D show the high generalizability of our techniques to out-of-domain data, different models and sensors, namely LiDAR and ToF cameras, for both indoor and outdoor scenes. Our CrashD dataset is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Edge-Enhanced Dual Discriminator Generative Adversarial Network for Fast MRI with Parallel Imaging Using Multi-view Information

Jiahao Huang, Weiping Ding, Jun Lv, Jingwen Yang, Hao Dong, Javier Del Ser, Jun Xia, Tiaojuan Ren, Stephen Wong, Guang Yang. In clinical medicine, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is one of the most important tools for diagnosis, triage, prognosis, and treatment planning. However, MRI suffers from an inherent slow data acquisition process because data is collected sequentially in k-space. In recent years, most MRI reconstruction methods proposed in the literature focus on holistic image reconstruction rather than enhancing the edge information. This work steps aside this general trend by elaborating on the enhancement of edge information. Specifically, we introduce a novel parallel imaging coupled dual discriminator generative adversarial network (PIDD-GAN) for fast multi-channel MRI reconstruction by incorporating multi-view information. The dual discriminator design aims to improve the edge information in MRI reconstruction. One discriminator is used for holistic image reconstruction, whereas the other one is responsible for enhancing edge information. An improved U-Net with local and global residual learning is proposed for the generator. Frequency channel attention blocks (FCA Blocks) are embedded in the generator for incorporating attention mechanisms. Content loss is introduced to train the generator for better reconstruction quality. We performed comprehensive experiments on Calgary-Campinas public brain MR dataset and compared our method with state-of-the-art MRI reconstruction methods. Ablation studies of residual learning were conducted on the MICCAI13 dataset to validate the proposed modules. Results show that our PIDD-GAN provides high-quality reconstructed MR images, with well-preserved edge information. The time of single-image reconstruction is below 5ms, which meets the demand of faster processing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Full-to-Empty Room Generation with Structure-Aware Feature Encoding and Soft Semantic Region-Adaptive Normalization

Vasileios Gkitsas, Nikolaos Zioulis, Vladimiros Sterzentsenko, Alexandros Doumanoglou, Dimitrios Zarpalas. The task of transforming a furnished room image into a background-only is extremely challenging since it requires making large changes regarding the scene context while still preserving the overall layout and style. In order to acquire photo-realistic and structural consistent background, existing deep learning methods either employ image inpainting approaches or incorporate the learning of the scene layout as an individual task and leverage it later in a not fully differentiable semantic region-adaptive normalization module. To tackle these drawbacks, we treat scene layout generation as a feature linear transformation problem and propose a simple yet effective adjusted fully differentiable soft semantic region-adaptive normalization module (softSEAN) block. We showcase the applicability in diminished reality and depth estimation tasks, where our approach besides the advantages of mitigating training complexity and non-differentiability issues, surpasses the compared methods both quantitatively and qualitatively. Our softSEAN block can be used as a drop-in module for existing discriminative and generative models. Implementation is available on this http URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

PARL: Enhancing Diversity of Ensemble Networks to Resist Adversarial Attacks via Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss Function

The security of Deep Learning classifiers is a critical field of study because of the existence of adversarial attacks. Such attacks usually rely on the principle of transferability, where an adversarial example crafted on a surrogate classifier tends to mislead the target classifier trained on the same dataset even if both classifiers have quite different architecture. Ensemble methods against adversarial attacks demonstrate that an adversarial example is less likely to mislead multiple classifiers in an ensemble having diverse decision boundaries. However, recent ensemble methods have either been shown to be vulnerable to stronger adversaries or shown to lack an end-to-end evaluation. This paper attempts to develop a new ensemble methodology that constructs multiple diverse classifiers using a Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss (PARL) function during the training procedure. PARL utilizes gradients of each layer with respect to input in every classifier within the ensemble simultaneously. The proposed training procedure enables PARL to achieve higher robustness against black-box transfer attacks compared to previous ensemble methods without adversely affecting the accuracy of clean examples. We also evaluate the robustness in the presence of white-box attacks, where adversarial examples are crafted using parameters of the target classifier. We present extensive experiments using standard image classification datasets like CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100 trained using standard ResNet20 classifier against state-of-the-art adversarial attacks to demonstrate the robustness of the proposed ensemble methodology.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Enhanced current rectification in graphene nanoribbons: Effects of geometries and orientations of nanopores

We discuss the possibility of getting rectification operation in graphene nanoribbon (GNR). For a system to be a rectifier, it must be physically asymmetric and we induce the asymmetry in GNR by introducing nanopores. The rectification properties are discussed for differently structured nanopores. We find that shape and orientation of the nanopores are critical and sensitive to the degree of current rectification. As the choice of Fermi energy is crucial for obtaining significant current rectification, explicit dependence of Fermi energy on the degree of current rectification is also studied for a particular shape of the nanopore. Finally, the role of nanopore size and different spatial distributions of the electrostatic potential profile across the GNR are discussed. Given the simplicity of the proposed method and promising results, the present proposition may lead to a new route of getting current rectification in different kinds of materials where nanopores can be formed selectively.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

PRA-Net: Point Relation-Aware Network for 3D Point Cloud Analysis

Learning intra-region contexts and inter-region relations are two effective strategies to strengthen feature representations for point cloud analysis. However, unifying the two strategies for point cloud representation is not fully emphasized in existing methods. To this end, we propose a novel framework named Point Relation-Aware Network (PRA-Net), which is composed of an Intra-region Structure Learning (ISL) module and an Inter-region Relation Learning (IRL) module. The ISL module can dynamically integrate the local structural information into the point features, while the IRL module captures inter-region relations adaptively and efficiently via a differentiable region partition scheme and a representative point-based strategy. Extensive experiments on several 3D benchmarks covering shape classification, keypoint estimation, and part segmentation have verified the effectiveness and the generalization ability of PRA-Net. Code will be available at this https URL .
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adversarial Parametric Pose Prior

The Skinned Multi-Person Linear (SMPL) model can represent a human body by mapping pose and shape parameters to body meshes. This has been shown to facilitate inferring 3D human pose and shape from images via different learning models. However, not all pose and shape parameter values yield physically-plausible or even realistic body meshes. In other words, SMPL is under-constrained and may thus lead to invalid results when used to reconstruct humans from images, either by directly optimizing its parameters, or by learning a mapping from the image to these parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Edge-aware Guidance Fusion Network for RGB Thermal Scene Parsing

RGB thermal scene parsing has recently attracted increasing research interest in the field of computer vision. However, most existing methods fail to perform good boundary extraction for prediction maps and cannot fully use high level features. In addition, these methods simply fuse the features from RGB and thermal modalities but are unable to obtain comprehensive fused features. To address these problems, we propose an edge-aware guidance fusion network (EGFNet) for RGB thermal scene parsing. First, we introduce a prior edge map generated using the RGB and thermal images to capture detailed information in the prediction map and then embed the prior edge information in the feature maps. To effectively fuse the RGB and thermal information, we propose a multimodal fusion module that guarantees adequate cross-modal fusion. Considering the importance of high level semantic information, we propose a global information module and a semantic information module to extract rich semantic information from the high-level features. For decoding, we use simple elementwise addition for cascaded feature fusion. Finally, to improve the parsing accuracy, we apply multitask deep supervision to the semantic and boundary maps. Extensive experiments were performed on benchmark datasets to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed EGFNet and its superior performance compared with state of the art methods. The code and results can be found at this https URL.
