Towards General and Efficient Active Learning

By Yichen Xie, Masayoshi Tomizuka, Wei Zhan
 4 days ago

Active learning aims to select the most informative samples to exploit limited annotation budgets. Most existing work follows a cumbersome pipeline by repeating the time-consuming model training and batch data selection multiple times on each dataset separately. We challenge this status...

CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
DATA PRIVACY
ActiveZero: Mixed Domain Learning for Active Stereovision with Zero Annotation

Traditional depth sensors generate accurate real world depth estimates that surpass even the most advanced learning approaches trained only on simulation domains. Since ground truth depth is readily available in the simulation domain but quite difficult to obtain in the real domain, we propose a method that leverages the best of both worlds. In this paper we present a new framework, ActiveZero, which is a mixed domain learning solution for active stereovision systems that requires no real world depth annotation. First, we demonstrate the transferability of our method to out-of-distribution real data by using a mixed domain learning strategy. In the simulation domain, we use a combination of supervised disparity loss and self-supervised losses on a shape primitives dataset. By contrast, in the real domain, we only use self-supervised losses on a dataset that is out-of-distribution from either training simulation data or test real data. Second, our method introduces a novel self-supervised loss called temporal IR reprojection to increase the robustness and accuracy of our reprojections in hard-to-perceive regions. Finally, we show how the method can be trained end-to-end and that each module is important for attaining the end result. Extensive qualitative and quantitative evaluations on real data demonstrate state of the art results that can even beat a commercial depth sensor.
ENGINEERING
Communication and Energy Efficient Slimmable Federated Learning via Superposition Coding and Successive Decoding

Mobile devices are indispensable sources of big data. Federated learning (FL) has a great potential in exploiting these private data by exchanging locally trained models instead of their raw data. However, mobile devices are often energy limited and wirelessly connected, and FL cannot cope flexibly with their heterogeneous and time-varying energy capacity and communication throughput, limiting the adoption. Motivated by these issues, we propose a novel energy and communication efficient FL framework, coined SlimFL. To resolve the heterogeneous energy capacity problem, each device in SlimFL runs a width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN). To address the heterogeneous communication throughput problem, each full-width (1.0x) SNN model and its half-width ($0.5$x) model are superposition-coded before transmission, and successively decoded after reception as the 0.5x or $1.0$x model depending on the channel quality. Simulation results show that SlimFL can simultaneously train both $0.5$x and $1.0$x models with reasonable accuracy and convergence speed, compared to its vanilla FL counterpart separately training the two models using $2$x more communication resources. Surprisingly, SlimFL achieves even higher accuracy with lower energy footprints than vanilla FL for poor channels and non-IID data distributions, under which vanilla FL converges slowly.
CELL PHONES
Stabilized Direct Learning for Efficient Estimation of Individualized Treatment Rules

In recent years, the field of precision medicine has seen many advancements. Significant focus has been placed on creating algorithms to estimate individualized treatment rules (ITR), which map from patient covariates to the space of available treatments with the goal of maximizing patient outcome. Direct Learning (D-Learning) is a recent one-step method which estimates the ITR by directly modeling the treatment-covariate interaction. However, when the variance of the outcome is heterogeneous with respect to treatment and covariates, D-Learning does not leverage this structure. Stabilized Direct Learning (SD-Learning), proposed in this paper, utilizes potential heteroscedasticity in the error term through a residual reweighting which models the residual variance via flexible machine learning algorithms such as XGBoost and random forests. We also develop an internal cross-validation scheme which determines the best residual model amongst competing models. SD-Learning improves the efficiency of D-Learning estimates in binary and multi-arm treatment scenarios. The method is simple to implement and an easy way to improve existing algorithms within the D-Learning family, including original D-Learning, Angle-based D-Learning (AD-Learning), and Robust D-Learning (RD-Learning). We provide theoretical properties and justification of the optimality of SD-Learning. Head-to-head performance comparisons with D-Learning methods are provided through simulations, which demonstrate improvement in terms of average prediction error (APE), misclassification rate, and empirical value, along with data analysis of an AIDS randomized clinical trial.
HEALTH
Machine Learning Inference for Point Processes: A General, Simple Introduction with Simulations

In part 1 here, we introduced an original class of point processes, generalizing the Poisson process which is a limiting case, in a simple and intuitive way. We started with one-dimensional processes, and then discussed the two dimensional case, when the two coordinates X and Y are paired - the equivalent of paired time series. In part 2 (this article), we continue to investigate the two-dimensional case, with unpaired coordinates: this creates a very rich class of processes, with many potential applications. We also introduce cluster processes, and statistical inference to estimate some quantities associated with these processes (granularity, radiality, variance). We also develop a general framework to identify the best model to fit with a particular data set, using non-parametric statistics, even though in many instances, we face non-identifiability issues. We use a machine learning approach, as opposed to classic statistical methodology. It also includes the design of simple, intuitive, model-free confidence intervals. Sections 1 and 2 are found in part 1, here. Numerous simulations are provided in our interactive spreadsheet here, for replication purpose and to allow you to play with the parameters to create your own point processes, or create cluster processes to test clustering algorithms, or analyze (for instance) nearest neighbor empirical distributions. The spreadsheet will also teach you how to create scatterplots in Excel with multiple groups of data, each with a different color. This article is written for people with limited exposure to probability theory, yet goes deep into the methodology without lengthy discussions, allowing the busy practitioner or executive to grasp the concepts in a minimum amount of time. This part 2 of my article can be read independently of part 1.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
A Generalized Zero-Shot Quantization of Deep Convolutional Neural Networks via Learned Weights Statistics

Quantizing the floating-point weights and activations of deep convolutional neural networks to fixed-point representation yields reduced memory footprints and inference time. Recently, efforts have been afoot towards zero-shot quantization that does not require original unlabelled training samples of a given task. These best-published works heavily rely on the learned batch normalization (BN) parameters to infer the range of the activations for quantization. In particular, these methods are built upon either empirical estimation framework or the data distillation approach, for computing the range of the activations. However, the performance of such schemes severely degrades when presented with a network that does not accommodate BN layers. In this line of thought, we propose a generalized zero-shot quantization (GZSQ) framework that neither requires original data nor relies on BN layer statistics. We have utilized the data distillation approach and leveraged only the pre-trained weights of the model to estimate enriched data for range calibration of the activations. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that utilizes the distribution of the pretrained weights to assist the process of zero-shot quantization. The proposed scheme has significantly outperformed the existing zero-shot works, e.g., an improvement of ~ 33% in classification accuracy for MobileNetV2 and several other models that are w & w/o BN layers, for a variety of tasks. We have also demonstrated the efficacy of the proposed work across multiple open-source quantization frameworks. Importantly, our work is the first attempt towards the post-training zero-shot quantization of futuristic unnormalized deep neural networks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Robust Active Learning: Sample-Efficient Training of Robust Deep Learning Models

Active learning is an established technique to reduce the labeling cost to build high-quality machine learning models. A core component of active learning is the acquisition function that determines which data should be selected to annotate. State-of-the-art acquisition functions -- and more largely, active learning techniques -- have been designed to maximize the clean performance (e.g. accuracy) and have disregarded robustness, an important quality property that has received increasing attention. Active learning, therefore, produces models that are accurate but not robust.
COMPUTERS
Active Sensing for Communications by Learning

This paper proposes a deep learning approach to a class of active sensing problems in wireless communications in which an agent sequentially interacts with an environment over a predetermined number of time frames to gather information in order to perform a sensing or actuation task for maximizing some utility function. In such an active learning setting, the agent needs to design an adaptive sensing strategy sequentially based on the observations made so far. To tackle such a challenging problem in which the dimension of historical observations increases over time, we propose to use a long short-term memory (LSTM) network to exploit the temporal correlations in the sequence of observations and to map each observation to a fixed-size state information vector. We then use a deep neural network (DNN) to map the LSTM state at each time frame to the design of the next measurement step. Finally, we employ another DNN to map the final LSTM state to the desired solution. We investigate the performance of the proposed framework for adaptive channel sensing problems in wireless communications. In particular, we consider the adaptive beamforming problem for mmWave beam alignment and the adaptive reconfigurable intelligent surface sensing problem for reflection alignment. Numerical results demonstrate that the proposed deep active sensing strategy outperforms the existing adaptive or nonadaptive sensing schemes.
COMPUTERS
COMPOSER: Compositional Learning of Group Activity in Videos

Honglu Zhou, Asim Kadav, Aviv Shamsian, Shijie Geng, Farley Lai, Long Zhao, Ting Liu, Mubbasir Kapadia, Hans Peter Graf. Group Activity Recognition (GAR) detects the activity performed by a group of actors in a short video clip. The task requires the compositional understanding of scene entities and relational reasoning between them. We approach GAR by modeling the video as a series of tokens that represent the multi-scale semantic concepts in the video. We propose COMPOSER, a Multiscale Transformer based architecture that performs attention-based reasoning over tokens at each scale and learns group activity compositionally. In addition, we only use the keypoint modality which reduces scene biases and improves the generalization ability of the model. We improve the multi-scale representations in COMPOSER by clustering the intermediate scale representations, while maintaining consistent cluster assignments between scales. Finally, we use techniques such as auxiliary prediction and novel data augmentations (e.g., Actor Dropout) to aid model training. We demonstrate the model's strength and interpretability on the challenging Volleyball dataset. COMPOSER achieves a new state-of-the-art 94.5% accuracy with the keypoint-only modality. COMPOSER outperforms the latest GAR methods that rely on RGB signals, and performs favorably compared against methods that exploit multiple modalities. Our code will be available.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SASG: Sparsification with Adaptive Stochastic Gradients for Communication-efficient Distributed Learning

Stochastic optimization algorithms implemented on distributed computing architectures are increasingly used to tackle large-scale machine learning applications. A key bottleneck in such distributed systems is the communication overhead for exchanging information such as stochastic gradients between different workers. Sparse communication with memory and the adaptive aggregation methodology are two successful frameworks among the various techniques proposed to address this issue. In this paper, we creatively exploit the advantages of Sparse communication and Adaptive aggregated Stochastic Gradients to design a communication-efficient distributed algorithm named SASG. Specifically, we first determine the workers that need to communicate based on the adaptive aggregation rule and then sparse this transmitted information. Therefore, our algorithm reduces both the overhead of communication rounds and the number of communication bits in the distributed system. We define an auxiliary sequence and give convergence results of the algorithm with the help of Lyapunov function analysis. Experiments on training deep neural networks show that our algorithm can significantly reduce the number of communication rounds and bits compared to the previous methods, with little or no impact on training and testing accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Unsupervised Representation Learning via Neural Activation Coding

We present neural activation coding (NAC) as a novel approach for learning deep representations from unlabeled data for downstream applications. We argue that the deep encoder should maximize its nonlinear expressivity on the data for downstream predictors to take full advantage of its representation power. To this end, NAC maximizes the mutual information between activation patterns of the encoder and the data over a noisy communication channel. We show that learning for a noise-robust activation code increases the number of distinct linear regions of ReLU encoders, hence the maximum nonlinear expressivity. More interestingly, NAC learns both continuous and discrete representations of data, which we respectively evaluate on two downstream tasks: (i) linear classification on CIFAR-10 and ImageNet-1K and (ii) nearest neighbor retrieval on CIFAR-10 and FLICKR-25K. Empirical results show that NAC attains better or comparable performance on both tasks over recent baselines including SimCLR and DistillHash. In addition, NAC pretraining provides significant benefits to the training of deep generative models. Our code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Toward a Taxonomy of Trust for Probabilistic Machine Learning

Probabilistic machine learning increasingly informs critical decisions in medicine, economics, politics, and beyond. We need evidence to support that the resulting decisions are well-founded. To aid development of trust in these decisions, we develop a taxonomy delineating where trust in an analysis can break down: (1) in the translation of real-world goals to goals on a particular set of available training data, (2) in the translation of abstract goals on the training data to a concrete mathematical problem, (3) in the use of an algorithm to solve the stated mathematical problem, and (4) in the use of a particular code implementation of the chosen algorithm. We detail how trust can fail at each step and illustrate our taxonomy with two case studies: an analysis of the efficacy of microcredit and The Economist's predictions of the 2020 US presidential election. Finally, we describe a wide variety of methods that can be used to increase trust at each step of our taxonomy. The use of our taxonomy highlights steps where existing research work on trust tends to concentrate and also steps where establishing trust is particularly challenging.
TECHNOLOGY
Parameter Efficient Deep Probabilistic Forecasting

Probabilistic time series forecasting is crucial in many application domains such as retail, ecommerce, finance, or biology. With the increasing availability of large volumes of data, a number of neural architectures have been proposed for this problem. In particular, Transformer-based methods achieve state-of-the-art performance on real-world benchmarks. However, these methods require a large number of parameters to be learned, which imposes high memory requirements on the computational resources for training such models.
RETAIL
CPRAL: Collaborative Panoptic-Regional Active Learning for Semantic Segmentation

Acquiring the most representative examples via active learning (AL) can benefit many data-dependent computer vision tasks by minimizing efforts of image-level or pixel-wise annotations. In this paper, we propose a novel Collaborative Panoptic-Regional Active Learning framework (CPRAL) to address the semantic segmentation task. For a small batch of images initially sampled with pixel-wise annotations, we employ panoptic information to initially select unlabeled samples. Considering the class imbalance in the segmentation dataset, we import a Regional Gaussian Attention module (RGA) to achieve semantics-biased selection. The subset is highlighted by vote entropy and then attended by Gaussian kernels to maximize the biased regions. We also propose a Contextual Labels Extension (CLE) to boost regional annotations with contextual attention guidance. With the collaboration of semantics-agnostic panoptic matching and regionbiased selection and extension, our CPRAL can strike a balance between labeling efforts and performance and compromise the semantics distribution. We perform extensive experiments on Cityscapes and BDD10K datasets and show that CPRAL outperforms the cutting-edge methods with impressive results and less labeling proportion.
COMPUTERS
The Importance of Being Interpretable: Toward An Understandable Machine Learning Encoder for Galaxy Cluster Cosmology

We present a deep machine learning (ML) approach to constraining cosmological parameters with multi-wavelength observations of galaxy clusters. The ML approach has two components: an encoder that builds a compressed representation of each galaxy cluster and a flexible CNN to estimate the cosmological model from a cluster sample. It is trained and tested on simulated cluster catalogs built from the Magneticum simulations. From the simulated catalogs, the ML method estimates the amplitude of matter fluctuations, sigma_8, at approximately the expected theoretical limit. More importantly, the deep ML approach can be interpreted. We lay out three schemes for interpreting the ML technique: a leave-one-out method for assessing cluster importance, an average saliency for evaluating feature importance, and correlations in the terse layer for understanding whether an ML technique can be safely applied to observational data. These interpretation schemes led to the discovery of a previously unknown self-calibration mode for flux- and volume-limited cluster surveys. We describe this new mode, which uses the amplitude and peak of the cluster mass PDF as anchors for mass calibration. We introduce the term "overspecialized" to describe a common pitfall in astronomical applications of machine learning in which the ML method learns simulation-specific details, and we show how a carefully constructed architecture can be used to check for this source of systematic error.
SCIENCE
Learning a Sequential Policy of Efficient Actions for Tangled-Prone Parts in Robotic Bin Picking

This paper introduces an autonomous bin picking system for cable harnesses - an extremely challenging object in bin picking task. Currently cable harnesses are unsuitable to be imported to automated production due to their length and elusive structures. Considering the task of robotic bin picking where the harnesses are heavily entangled, it is challenging for a robot to pick harnesses up one by one using conventional bin picking methods. In this paper, we present an efficient approach to overcoming the difficulties when dealing with entangled-prone parts. We develop several motion schemes for the robot to pick up a single harness avoiding any entanglement. Moreover, we proposed a learning-based bin picking policy to select both grasps and designed motion schemes in a reasonable sequence. Our method is unique due to the novelty for sufficiently solving the entanglement problem in picking cluttered cable harnesses. We demonstrate our approach on a set of real-world experiments, during which the proposed method is capable to perform the sequential bin picking task with both effectiveness and accuracy under a variety of cluttered scenarios.
ENGINEERING
The Office Is an Efficiency Trap

So why do you feel overstimulated, burned out, and somehow always playing catch-up? Innovations that were supposed to make the office more humane got co-opted, were put through cost efficiency calculators, and ended up making the workplace feel even more like an overdesigned cage. Even the sprawling, no expenses spared campuses of Silicon Valley share a fundamental flaw with the mundane fluorescent-lit cubicle. With a few utopian exceptions, all of these designs have been oriented toward efficiency and productivity. Not in the service of less work, but in the hopes of fostering a life enveloped by it.
JOBS
Algorithm to increase the efficiency of quantum computers

Quantum computers have the potential to solve important problems that are beyond reach even for the most powerful supercomputers, but they require an entirely new way of programming and creating algorithms. Universities and major tech companies are spearheading research on how to develop these new algorithms. In a recent collaboration...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
JueWu-MC: Playing Minecraft with Sample-efficient Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning

Learning rational behaviors in open-world games like Minecraft remains to be challenging for Reinforcement Learning (RL) research due to the compound challenge of partial observability, high-dimensional visual perception and delayed reward. To address this, we propose JueWu-MC, a sample-efficient hierarchical RL approach equipped with representation learning and imitation learning to deal with perception and exploration. Specifically, our approach includes two levels of hierarchy, where the high-level controller learns a policy to control over options and the low-level workers learn to solve each sub-task. To boost the learning of sub-tasks, we propose a combination of techniques including 1) action-aware representation learning which captures underlying relations between action and representation, 2) discriminator-based self-imitation learning for efficient exploration, and 3) ensemble behavior cloning with consistency filtering for policy robustness. Extensive experiments show that JueWu-MC significantly improves sample efficiency and outperforms a set of baselines by a large margin. Notably, we won the championship of the NeurIPS MineRL 2021 research competition and achieved the highest performance score ever.
VIDEO GAMES
Boosting Active Learning via Improving Test Performance

Central to active learning (AL) is what data should be selected for annotation. Existing works attempt to select highly uncertain or informative data for annotation. Nevertheless, it remains unclear how selected data impacts the test performance of the task model used in AL. In this work, we explore such an impact by theoretically proving that selecting unlabeled data of higher gradient norm leads to a lower upper bound of test loss, resulting in a better test performance. However, due to the lack of label information, directly computing gradient norm for unlabeled data is infeasible. To address this challenge, we propose two schemes, namely expected-gradnorm and entropy-gradnorm. The former computes the gradient norm by constructing an expected empirical loss while the latter constructs an unsupervised loss with entropy. Furthermore, we integrate the two schemes in a universal AL framework. We evaluate our method on classical image classification and semantic segmentation tasks. To demonstrate its competency in domain applications and its robustness to noise, we also validate our method on a cellular imaging analysis task, namely cryo-Electron Tomography subtomogram classification. Results demonstrate that our method achieves superior performance against the state-of-the-art. Our source code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS

