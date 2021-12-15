ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Computation of Generalized Eigenvectors for Manifold Graph Embedding

By Fei Chen, Gene Cheung, Xue Zhang
 4 days ago

Our goal is to efficiently compute low-dimensional latent coordinates for nodes in an input graph -- known as graph embedding -- for subsequent data processing such as clustering. Focusing on finite graphs that are interpreted as uniformly samples on continuous manifolds...

cnx-software.com

Cincoze DI-1100 is a fanless embedded computer with an optional external fan

Cincoze DI-1100 is a rugged, modular embedded computer powered by an Intel Whiskey Lake processor that comes in a fanless metal enclosure with heat dissipation fins, but the company also offers an external fan that clips on top of the metal case for additional cooling when using high-power peripherals such as PoE cameras.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Analysis and Prediction of NLP Models Via Task Embeddings

Task embeddings are low-dimensional representations that are trained to capture task properties. In this paper, we propose MetaEval, a collection of $101$ NLP tasks. We fit a single transformer to all MetaEval tasks jointly while conditioning it on learned embeddings. The resulting task embeddings enable a novel analysis of the space of tasks. We then show that task aspects can be mapped to task embeddings for new tasks without using any annotated examples.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Thick embeddings of graphs into symmetric spaces via coarse geometry

We prove estimates for the optimal volume of thick embeddings of finite graphs into symmetric spaces, generalising results of Kolmagorov-Barzdin and Gromov-Guth for embeddings into Euclidean spaces. We distinguish two very different behaviours depending on the rank of the non-compact factor. For rank at least 2, we construct thick wirings of $N$-vertex graphs with volume $CN\ln(N)$ and prove that this is optimal. For rank at most $1$ we prove lower bounds of the form $cN^a$ for some (explicit) $a>1$ which depends on the dimension of the Euclidean factor and the conformal dimension of the boundary of the non-compact factor. The key ingredient is a coarse geometric analogue of a thick embedding called a coarse wiring, with the key property that the minimal volume of a thick embedding is comparable to the minimal volume of a coarse wiring for symmetric spaces of dimension at least $3$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Topological graph states and quantum error correction codes

Deciding if a given family of quantum states is topologically ordered is an important but nontrivial problem in condensed matter physics and quantum information theory. We derive necessary and sufficient conditions for a family of graph states to be in TQO-1, which is a class of quantum error correction code states whose code distance scales macroscopically with the number of physical qubits. Using these criteria, we consider a number of specific graph families, including the star and complete graphs, and the line graphs of complete and completely bipartite graphs, and discuss which are topologically ordered and how to construct the codewords. The formalism is then employed to construct several codes with macroscopic distance, including a three-dimensional topological code generated by local stabilizers that also has a macroscopic number of encoded logical qubits. The results indicate that graph states provide a fruitful approach to the construction and characterization of topological stabilizer quantum error correction codes.
PHYSICS
theregister.com

Graph databases are everywhere, and will become even more ubiquitous

Paid Feature Graph theory, a branch of mathematics that dates back to the 18th century, is widely applied today in business applications and services. For example, the recommendations you get when visiting social networking and ecommerce sites are the result of harnessing graph databases and analytics to understand entities such as people, places, things, events and locations, and the relationships among them.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learning Query Expansion over the Nearest Neighbor Graph

Query Expansion (QE) is a well established method for improving retrieval metrics in image search applications. When using QE, the search is conducted on a new query vector, constructed using an aggregation function over the query and images from the database. Recent works gave rise to QE techniques in which the aggregation function is learned, whereas previous techniques were based on hand-crafted aggregation functions, e.g., taking the mean of the query's nearest neighbors. However, most QE methods have focused on aggregation functions that work directly over the query and its immediate nearest neighbors. In this work, a hierarchical model, Graph Query Expansion (GQE), is presented, which is learned in a supervised manner and performs aggregation over an extended neighborhood of the query, thus increasing the information used from the database when computing the query expansion, and using the structure of the nearest neighbors graph. The technique achieves state-of-the-art results over known benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ADLINK Launches Edge Computing and AI-Focused Embedded Graphics Module

Concept: Taiwanese technology company ADLINK has unveiled an embedded MXM graphics module based on Nvidia Ampere architecture for accelerated computing and AI workloads at the edge. The company claims that the new product offers real-time ray tracing, AI-accelerated graphics, and energy-efficient AI inference acceleration in the compact mobile PCI express (MXM) form factor. The modules can improve responsiveness, precision, and reliability for applications in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, gaming, and other sectors.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Embedded Software Development in Visual Studio

We are happy to announce that we have added new embedded development capabilities to Visual Studio 2022 Preview. Used in conjunction with the new vcpkg artifact capabilities you can quickly bootstrap an embedded development machine and get started. In this post we will walk you through Visual Studio installation of...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Make a Graph in Microsoft Excel

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
Embedded.com

Trends in embedded development: a Mouser perspective

A look at the trends in embedded systems design, including greater system integration , connected devices, and the ‘virtual’ revolution. The various trends in embedded systems design and development include greater system integration at both chip and board level, more connected devices, and a ‘virtual’ revolution. This article looks at some of those trends.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Q-means using variational quantum feature embedding

This paper proposes a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm that learns a suitable quantum feature map that separates unlabelled data that is originally non linearly separable in the classical space using a Variational quantum feature map and q-means as a subroutine for unsupervised learning. The objective of the Variational circuit is to maximally separate the clusters in the quantum feature Hilbert space. First part of the circuit embeds the classical data into quantum states. Second part performs unsupervised learning on the quantum states in the quantum feature Hilbert space using the q-means quantum circuit. The output of the quantum circuit are characteristic cluster quantum states that represent a superposition of all quantum states belonging to a particular cluster. The final part of the quantum circuit performs measurements on the characteristic cluster quantum states to output the inter-cluster overlap based on fidelity. The output of the complete quantum circuit is used to compute the value of the cost function that is based on the Hilbert-Schmidt distance between the density matrices of the characteristic cluster quantum states. The gradient of the expectation value is used to optimize the parameters of the variational circuit to learn a better quantum feature map.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Simple Algorithm for Graph Reconstruction

How efficiently can we find an unknown graph using distance queries between its vertices? We assume that the unknown graph is connected, unweighted, and has bounded degree. The goal is to find every edge in the graph. This problem admits a reconstruction algorithm based on multi-phase Voronoi-cell decomposition and using $\tilde O(n^{3/2})$ distance queries.
MATHEMATICS
IGN

Master Embedded Systems with This Discounted Training Bundle

The world of computing stretches all the way from video game development to embedded systems built for web applications and tracking systems. The latter example gets into some pretty heady computing, and it requires knowledge of certain programs like Raspberry Pi, Node MCU, and Tinker Board 2022. If this is a field that draws your interest, then getting started with some online courses is an affordable way to dip your toes in the water.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Classification-Then-Grounding: Reformulating Video Scene Graphs as Temporal Bipartite Graphs

Today's VidSGG models are all proposal-based methods, i.e., they first generate numerous paired subject-object snippets as proposals, and then conduct predicate classification for each proposal. In this paper, we argue that this prevalent proposal-based framework has three inherent drawbacks: 1) The ground-truth predicate labels for proposals are partially correct. 2) They break the high-order relations among different predicate instances of a same subject-object pair. 3) VidSGG performance is upper-bounded by the quality of the proposals. To this end, we propose a new classification-then-grounding framework for VidSGG, which can avoid all the three overlooked drawbacks. Meanwhile, under this framework, we reformulate the video scene graphs as temporal bipartite graphs, where the entities and predicates are two types of nodes with time slots, and the edges denote different semantic roles between these nodes. This formulation takes full advantage of our new framework. Accordingly, we further propose a novel BIpartite Graph based SGG model: BIG. Specifically, BIG consists of two parts: a classification stage and a grounding stage, where the former aims to classify the categories of all the nodes and the edges, and the latter tries to localize the temporal location of each relation instance. Extensive ablations on two VidSGG datasets have attested to the effectiveness of our framework and BIG.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Transferability Properties of Graph Neural Networks

Graph neural networks (GNNs) are deep convolutional architectures consisting of layers composed by graph convolutions and pointwise nonlinearities. Due to their invariance and stability properties, GNNs are provably successful at learning representations from network data. However, training them requires matrix computations which can be expensive for large graphs. To address this limitation, we investigate the ability of GNNs to be transferred across graphs. We consider graphons, which are both graph limits and generative models for weighted and stochastic graphs, to define limit objects of graph convolutions and GNNs -- graphon convolutions and graphon neural networks (WNNs) -- which we use as generative models for graph convolutions and GNNs. We show that these graphon filters and WNNs can be approximated by graph filters and GNNs sampled from them on weighted and stochastic graphs. Using these results, we then derive error bounds for transferring graph filters and GNNs across such graphs. These bounds show that transferability increases with the graph size, and reveal a tradeoff between transferability and spectral discriminability which in GNNs is alleviated by the pointwise nonlinearities. These findings are further verified empirically in numerical experiments in movie recommendation and decentralized robot control.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

Factorization and pseudofactorization of weighted graphs

For unweighted graphs, finding isometric embeddings is closely related to decompositions of $G$ into Cartesian products of smaller graphs. When $G$ is isomorphic to a Cartesian graph product, we call the factors of this product a factorization of $G$. When $G$ is isomorphic to an isometric subgraph of a Cartesian graph product, we call those factors a pseudofactorization of $G$. Prior work has shown that an unweighted graph's pseudofactorization can be used to generate a canonical isometric embedding into a product of the smallest possible pseudofactors. However, for arbitrary weighted graphs, which represent a richer variety of metric spaces, methods for finding isometric embeddings or determining their existence remain elusive, and indeed pseudofactorization and factorization have not previously been extended to this context. In this work, we address the problem of finding the factorization and pseudofactorization of a weighted graph $G$, where $G$ satisfies the property that every edge constitutes a shortest path between its endpoints. We term such graphs minimal graphs, noting that every graph can be made minimal by removing edges not affecting its path metric. We generalize pseudofactorization and factorization to minimal graphs and develop new proof techniques that extend the previously proposed algorithms due to Graham and Winkler [Graham and Winkler, '85] and Feder [Feder, '92] for pseudofactorization and factorization of unweighted graphs. We show that any $m$-edge, $n$-vertex graph with positive integer edge weights can be factored in $O(m^2)$ time, plus the time to find all pairs shortest paths (APSP) distances in a weighted graph, resulting in an overall running time of $O(m^2+n^2\log\log n)$ time. We also show that a pseudofactorization for such a graph can be computed in $O(mn)$ time, plus the time to solve APSP, resulting in an $O(mn+n^2\log\log n)$ running time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulating the Mott transition on a noisy digital quantum computer via Cartan-based fast-forwarding circuits

Dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the local Green's function of the Hubbard model to that of the Anderson impurity model and thus gives an approximate solution of the Hubbard model by solving the simpler quantum impurity model. Quantum and hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to efficiently solve impurity models by preparing and evolving the ground state under the impurity Hamiltonian on a quantum computer instead of using intractable classical algorithms. We propose a highly optimized fast-forwarding quantum circuit to significantly improve quantum algorithms for the minimal DMFT problem preserving the Mott phase transition. Our Cartan decomposition based algorithm uses a fixed depth quantum circuit to eliminate time-discretization errors and evolve the initial state over arbitrary times. Exploiting the structure of the fast-forwarding circuits, we sufficiently reduce the gate cost to simulate the dynamics of, and extract frequencies from, the Anderson impurity model on noisy quantum hardware and demonstrate the Mott transition by mapping the phase-diagram of the corresponding impurity problem. Especially near the Mott phase transition when the quasiparticle resonance frequency converges to zero and evolving the system over long-time scales is necessary, our method maintains accuracy where Trotter error would otherwise dominate. This work presents the first computation of the Mott phase transition using noisy digital quantum hardware, made viable by a highly optimized computation in terms of gate depth, simulation error, and run-time on quantum hardware. The combination of algebraic circuit decompositions and model specific error mitigation techniques used may have applications extending beyond our use case to solving correlated electronic phenomena on noisy quantum computers.
COMPUTERS

