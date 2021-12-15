ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zero-shot Audio Source Separation through Query-based Learning from Weakly-labeled Data

By Ke Chen, Xingjian Du, Bilei Zhu, Zejun Ma, Taylor Berg-kirkpatrick, Shlomo Dubnov
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Deep learning techniques for separating audio into different sound sources face several challenges. Standard architectures require training separate models for different types of audio sources. Although some universal separators employ a single model to target multiple sources, they have difficulty generalizing to unseen sources. In this paper, we propose a three-component...



HackerNoon

Understanding The Importance Of Data For Machine Learning

Data is crucial for machine learning, and without data, machine learning is not possible. Machine learning without data is nothing but a bare machine with no soul and no mind. This data makes machines do such amazing tasks, which we have not thought of a few years back in history. Despite having such importance, machines do not understand what data represents, but find the relations between the different data. Data is in the form of numbers and only numbers, and all machine learning models work with data. When dealing with categorical data, it is important to keep this point in mind.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multinational Address Parsing: A Zero-Shot Evaluation

Address parsing consists of identifying the segments that make up an address, such as a street name or a postal code. Because of its importance for tasks like record linkage, address parsing has been approached with many techniques, the latest relying on neural networks. While these models yield notable results, previous work on neural networks has only focused on parsing addresses from a single source country. This paper explores the possibility of transferring the address parsing knowledge acquired by training deep learning models on some countries' addresses to others with no further training in a zero-shot transfer learning setting. We also experiment using an attention mechanism and a domain adversarial training algorithm in the same zero-shot transfer setting to improve performance. Both methods yield state-of-the-art performance for most of the tested countries while giving good results to the remaining countries. We also explore the effect of incomplete addresses on our best model, and we evaluate the impact of using incomplete addresses during training. In addition, we propose an open-source Python implementation of some of our trained models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning music audio representations via weak language supervision

Audio representations for music information retrieval are typically learned via supervised learning in a task-specific fashion. Although effective at producing state-of-the-art results, this scheme lacks flexibility with respect to the range of applications a model can have and requires extensively annotated datasets. In this work, we pose the question of whether it may be possible to exploit weakly aligned text as the only supervisory signal to learn general-purpose music audio representations. To address this question, we design a multimodal architecture for music and language pre-training (MuLaP) optimised via a set of proxy tasks. Weak supervision is provided in the form of noisy natural language descriptions conveying the overall musical content of the track. After pre-training, we transfer the audio backbone of the model to a set of music audio classification and regression tasks. We demonstrate the usefulness of our approach by comparing the performance of audio representations produced by the same audio backbone with different training strategies and show that our pre-training method consistently achieves comparable or higher scores on all tasks and datasets considered. Our experiments also confirm that MuLaP effectively leverages audio-caption pairs to learn representations that are competitive with audio-only and cross-modal self-supervised methods in the literature.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Learning Query Expansion over the Nearest Neighbor Graph

Query Expansion (QE) is a well established method for improving retrieval metrics in image search applications. When using QE, the search is conducted on a new query vector, constructed using an aggregation function over the query and images from the database. Recent works gave rise to QE techniques in which the aggregation function is learned, whereas previous techniques were based on hand-crafted aggregation functions, e.g., taking the mean of the query's nearest neighbors. However, most QE methods have focused on aggregation functions that work directly over the query and its immediate nearest neighbors. In this work, a hierarchical model, Graph Query Expansion (GQE), is presented, which is learned in a supervised manner and performs aggregation over an extended neighborhood of the query, thus increasing the information used from the database when computing the query expansion, and using the structure of the nearest neighbors graph. The technique achieves state-of-the-art results over known benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Telecom-band Hyperentangled Photon Pairs from a Fiber-based Source

Changjia Chen, Calvin Xu, Arash Riazi, Eric Y. Zhu, Alexander Greenwood, Alexey V.Gladyshev, Peter G. Kazansky, Brian T. Kirby, Li Qian. Hyperentanglement, the simultaneous and independent entanglement of quantum particles in multiple degrees of freedom, is a powerful resource that can be harnessed for efficient quantum information processing. In photonic systems, the two degrees of freedom (DoF) often used to carry quantum and classical information are polarization and frequency, thanks to their robustness in transmission, both in free space and in optical fibers. Telecom-band hyperentangled photons generated in optical fibers are of particular interest because they are compatible with existing fiber-optic infrastructure, and can be distributed over fiber networks with minimal loss. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the generation of telecom-band biphotons hyperentangled in both the polarization and frequency DoFs using a periodically-poled silica fiber and observe entanglement concurrences above 0.95 for both polarization and frequency DOFs. Furthermore, by concatenating a Hong-Ou-Mandel interference test for frequency entanglement and full state tomography for polarization entanglement in a single experiment, we can demonstrate simultaneous entanglement in both the polarization and frequency DOFs. The states produced by our hyperentanglement source can enable protocols such as dense coding and high-dimensional quantum key distribution.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

One-shot Talking Face Generation from Single-speaker Audio-Visual Correlation Learning

Audio-driven one-shot talking face generation methods are usually trained on video resources of various persons. However, their created videos often suffer unnatural mouth shapes and asynchronous lips because those methods struggle to learn a consistent speech style from different speakers. We observe that it would be much easier to learn a consistent speech style from a specific speaker, which leads to authentic mouth movements. Hence, we propose a novel one-shot talking face generation framework by exploring consistent correlations between audio and visual motions from a specific speaker and then transferring audio-driven motion fields to a reference image. Specifically, we develop an Audio-Visual Correlation Transformer (AVCT) that aims to infer talking motions represented by keypoint based dense motion fields from an input audio. In particular, considering audio may come from different identities in deployment, we incorporate phonemes to represent audio signals. In this manner, our AVCT can inherently generalize to audio spoken by other identities. Moreover, as face keypoints are used to represent speakers, AVCT is agnostic against appearances of the training speaker, and thus allows us to manipulate face images of different identities readily. Considering different face shapes lead to different motions, a motion field transfer module is exploited to reduce the audio-driven dense motion field gap between the training identity and the one-shot reference. Once we obtained the dense motion field of the reference image, we employ an image renderer to generate its talking face videos from an audio clip. Thanks to our learned consistent speaking style, our method generates authentic mouth shapes and vivid movements. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our synthesized videos outperform the state-of-the-art in terms of visual quality and lip-sync.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

unrolling palm for sparse semi-blind source separation

Mohammad Fahes (1), Christophe Kervazo (1), Jérôme Bobin (2), Florence Tupin (1) ((1) LTCI, Télécom Paris, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, Palaiseau, France, (2) CEA Saclay, Gif-sur-Yvette, France) Sparse Blind Source Separation (BSS) has become a well established tool for a wide range of applications - for...
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

Data labeling will fuel the AI revolution

This article was contributed by Frederik Bussler, consultant, and analyst. AI fuels modern life — from the way we commute to how we order online, and how we find a date or a job. Billions of people use AI-powered applications every day, looking at just Facebook and Google users alone. This represents the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI’s potential.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Label Hallucination for Few-Shot Classification

Few-shot classification requires adapting knowledge learned from a large annotated base dataset to recognize novel unseen classes, each represented by few labeled examples. In such a scenario, pretraining a network with high capacity on the large dataset and then finetuning it on the few examples causes severe overfitting. At the same time, training a simple linear classifier on top of "frozen" features learned from the large labeled dataset fails to adapt the model to the properties of the novel classes, effectively inducing underfitting. In this paper we propose an alternative approach to both of these two popular strategies. First, our method pseudo-labels the entire large dataset using the linear classifier trained on the novel classes. This effectively "hallucinates" the novel classes in the large dataset, despite the novel categories not being present in the base database (novel and base classes are disjoint). Then, it finetunes the entire model with a distillation loss on the pseudo-labeled base examples, in addition to the standard cross-entropy loss on the novel dataset. This step effectively trains the network to recognize contextual and appearance cues that are useful for the novel-category recognition but using the entire large-scale base dataset and thus overcoming the inherent data-scarcity problem of few-shot learning. Despite the simplicity of the approach, we show that that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art on four well-established few-shot classification benchmarks.
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

Ahana goes deep on AWS to help Presto users set up and query secure data lakes

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Ahana, a company that’s commercializing the open source Presto SQL query engine, has announced a new cloud integration with AWS Lake Formation, a fully-managed service that enables Amazon’s cloud customers to quickly set up data lakes.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Zero-Shot Recommendation as Language Modeling

Recommendation is the task of ranking items (e.g. movies or products) according to individual user needs. Current systems rely on collaborative filtering and content-based techniques, which both require structured training data. We propose a framework for recommendation with off-the-shelf pretrained language models (LM) that only used unstructured text corpora as training data. If a user $u$ liked \textit{Matrix} and \textit{Inception}, we construct a textual prompt, e.g. \textit{"Movies like Matrix, Inception, ${<}m{>}$"} to estimate the affinity between $u$ and $m$ with LM likelihood. We motivate our idea with a corpus analysis, evaluate several prompt structures, and we compare LM-based recommendation with standard matrix factorization trained on different data regimes. The code for our experiments is publicly available (this https URL).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Prompt-based Zero-shot Relation Classification with Semantic Knowledge Augmentation

Recognizing unseen relations with no training instances is a challenging task in the real world. In this paper, we propose a prompt-based model with semantic knowledge augmentation (ZS-SKA) to recognize unseen relations under the zero-shot setting. We generate augmented instances with unseen relations from instances with seen relations following a new word-level sentence translation rule. We design prompts based on an external knowledge graph to integrate semantic knowledge information learned from seen relations. Instead of using the actual label sets in the prompt template, we construct weighted virtual label words. By generating the representations of both seen and unseen relations with augmented instances and prompts through prototypical networks, distance is calculated to predict unseen relations. Extensive experiments conducted on three public datasets show that ZS-SKA outperforms state-of-the-art methods under the zero-shot scenarios. Our experimental results also demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of ZS-SKA.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

From Scattered Sources to Comprehensive Technology Landscape: A Recommendation-based Retrieval Approach

Mapping the technology landscape is crucial for market actors to take informed investment decisions. However, given the large amount of data on the Web and its subsequent information overload, manually retrieving information is a seemingly ineffective and incomplete approach. In this work, we propose an end-to-end recommendation based retrieval approach to support automatic retrieval of technologies and their associated companies from raw Web data. This is a two-task setup involving (i) technology classification of entities extracted from company corpus, and (ii) technology and company retrieval based on classified technologies. Our proposed framework approaches the first task by leveraging DistilBERT which is a state-of-the-art language model. For the retrieval task, we introduce a recommendation-based retrieval technique to simultaneously support retrieving related companies, technologies related to a specific company and companies relevant to a technology. To evaluate these tasks, we also construct a data set that includes company documents and entities extracted from these documents together with company categories and technology labels. Experiments show that our approach is able to return 4 times more relevant companies while outperforming traditional retrieval baseline in retrieving technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Error-Aware Imitation Learning from Teleoperation Data for Mobile Manipulation

Josiah Wong, Albert Tung, Andrey Kurenkov, Ajay Mandlekar, Li Fei-Fei, Silvio Savarese, Roberto Martín-Martín. In mobile manipulation (MM), robots can both navigate within and interact with their environment and are thus able to complete many more tasks than robots only capable of navigation or manipulation. In this work, we explore how to apply imitation learning (IL) to learn continuous visuo-motor policies for MM tasks. Much prior work has shown that IL can train visuo-motor policies for either manipulation or navigation domains, but few works have applied IL to the MM domain. Doing this is challenging for two reasons: on the data side, current interfaces make collecting high-quality human demonstrations difficult, and on the learning side, policies trained on limited data can suffer from covariate shift when deployed. To address these problems, we first propose Mobile Manipulation RoboTurk (MoMaRT), a novel teleoperation framework allowing simultaneous navigation and manipulation of mobile manipulators, and collect a first-of-its-kind large scale dataset in a realistic simulated kitchen setting. We then propose a learned error detection system to address the covariate shift by detecting when an agent is in a potential failure state. We train performant IL policies and error detectors from this data, and achieve over 45% task success rate and 85% error detection success rate across multiple multi-stage tasks when trained on expert data. Codebase, datasets, visualization, and more available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Defending Label Inference and Backdoor Attacks in Vertical Federated Learning

In collaborative learning settings like federated learning, curious parities might be honest but are attempting to infer other parties' private data through inference attacks while malicious parties might manipulate the learning process for their own purposes through backdoor attacks. However, most existing works only consider the federated learning scenario where data are partitioned by samples (HFL). The feature-partitioned federated learning (VFL) can be another important scenario in many real-world applications. Attacks and defenses in such scenarios are especially challenging when the attackers and the defenders are not able to access the features or model parameters of other participants. Previous works have only shown that private labels can be reconstructed from per-sample gradients. In this paper, we first show that private labels can be reconstructed when only batch-averaged gradients are revealed, which is against the common presumption. In addition, we show that a passive party in VFL can even replace its corresponding labels in the active party with a target label through a gradient-replacement attack. To defend against the first attack, we introduce a novel technique termed confusional autoencoder (CoAE), based on autoencoder and entropy regularization. We demonstrate that label inference attacks can be successfully blocked by this technique while hurting less main task accuracy compared to existing methods. Our CoAE technique is also effective in defending the gradient-replacement backdoor attack, making it an universal and practical defense strategy with no change to the original VFL protocol. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our approaches under both two-party and multi-party VFL settings. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first systematic study to deal with label inference and backdoor attacks in the feature-partitioned federated learning framework.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Contraction Policies from Offline Data

This paper proposes a data-driven method for learning convergent control policies from offline data using Contraction theory. Contraction theory enables constructing a policy that makes the closed-loop system trajectories inherently convergent towards a unique trajectory. At the technical level, identifying the contraction metric, which is the distance metric with respect to which a robot's trajectories exhibit contraction is often non-trivial. We propose to jointly learn the control policy and its corresponding contraction metric while enforcing contraction. To achieve this, we learn an implicit dynamics model of the robotic system from an offline data set consisting of the robot's state and input trajectories. Using this learned dynamics model, we propose a data augmentation algorithm for learning contraction policies. We randomly generate samples in the state-space and propagate them forward in time through the learned dynamics model to generate auxiliary sample trajectories. We then learn both the control policy and the contraction metric such that the distance between the trajectories from the offline data set and our generated auxiliary sample trajectories decreases over time. We evaluate the performance of our proposed framework on simulated robotic goal-reaching tasks and demonstrate that enforcing contraction results in faster convergence and greater robustness of the learned policy.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Weakly Supervised Mapping of Natural Language to SQL through Question Decomposition

Natural Language Interfaces to Databases (NLIDBs), where users pose queries in Natural Language (NL), are crucial for enabling non-experts to gain insights from data. Developing such interfaces, by contrast, is dependent on experts who often code heuristics for mapping NL to SQL. Alternatively, NLIDBs based on machine learning models rely on supervised examples of NL to SQL mappings (NL-SQL pairs) used as training data. Such examples are again procured using experts, which typically involves more than a one-off interaction. Namely, each data domain in which the NLIDB is deployed may have different characteristics and therefore require either dedicated heuristics or domain-specific training examples. To this end, we propose an alternative approach for training machine learning-based NLIDBs, using weak supervision. We use the recently proposed question decomposition representation called QDMR, an intermediate between NL and formal query languages. Recent work has shown that non-experts are generally successful in translating NL to QDMR. We consequently use NL-QDMR pairs, along with the question answers, as supervision for automatically synthesizing SQL queries. The NL questions and synthesized SQL are then used to train NL-to-SQL models, which we test on five benchmark datasets. Extensive experiments show that our solution, requiring zero expert annotations, performs competitively with models trained on expert annotated data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TechCrunch

UK’s Atom Learning picks up $25M from SoftBank for an AI-based online learning platform aimed at elementary school-aged students

Specifically, Atom’s unique selling point is that it builds education materials that use machine learning and other AI tools to adapt to a users’ specific levels of knowledge; it also applies data science to build analytics and other tools for educators and parents to also work in more targeted ways to encourage more learning. All of these will also be getting more investment.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Improving Human-Object Interaction Detection via Phrase Learning and Label Composition

Human-Object Interaction (HOI) detection is a fundamental task in high-level human-centric scene understanding. We propose PhraseHOI, containing a HOI branch and a novel phrase branch, to leverage language prior and improve relation expression. Specifically, the phrase branch is supervised by semantic embeddings, whose ground truths are automatically converted from the original HOI annotations without extra human efforts. Meanwhile, a novel label composition method is proposed to deal with the long-tailed problem in HOI, which composites novel phrase labels by semantic neighbors. Further, to optimize the phrase branch, a loss composed of a distilling loss and a balanced triplet loss is proposed. Extensive experiments are conducted to prove the effectiveness of the proposed PhraseHOI, which achieves significant improvement over the baseline and surpasses previous state-of-the-art methods on Full and NonRare on the challenging HICO-DET benchmark.
SCIENCE
The Future of Things

5 Data Sourcing Best Practices

Companies are constantly faced with more and more sources of data. You’d think that this is great and makes it much easier to make informed decisions. Well, that’s not exactly the case. Since there are so many different types of data sources, choosing the right ones can be tricky business. Here are 5 data sourcing best practices to ensure you don’t get lost anymore.
SMALL BUSINESS

