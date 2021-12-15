ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TLogic: Temporal Logical Rules for Explainable Link Forecasting on Temporal Knowledge Graphs

By Yushan Liu, Yunpu Ma, Marcel Hildebrandt, Mitchell Joblin, Volker Tresp
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Conventional static knowledge graphs model entities in relational data as nodes, connected by edges of specific relation types. However, information and knowledge evolve continuously, and temporal dynamics emerge, which are expected to influence future situations. In temporal knowledge graphs, time information is...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

STformer: A Noise-Aware Efficient Spatio-Temporal Transformer Architecture for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting plays an indispensable role in the intelligent transportation system, which makes daily travel more convenient and safer. However, the dynamic evolution of spatio-temporal correlations makes accurate traffic forecasting very difficult. Existing work mainly employs graph neural netwroks (GNNs) and deep time series models (e.g., recurrent neural networks) to capture complex spatio-temporal patterns in the dynamic traffic system. For the spatial patterns, it is difficult for GNNs to extract the global spatial information, i.e., remote sensors information in road networks. Although we can use the self-attention to extract global spatial information as in the previous work, it is also accompanied by huge resource consumption. For the temporal patterns, traffic data have not only easy-to-recognize daily and weekly trends but also difficult-to-recognize short-term noise caused by accidents (e.g., car accidents and thunderstorms). Prior traffic models are difficult to distinguish intricate temporal patterns in time series and thus hard to get accurate temporal dependence. To address above issues, we propose a novel noise-aware efficient spatio-temporal Transformer architecture for accurate traffic forecasting, named STformer. STformer consists of two components, which are the noise-aware temporal self-attention (NATSA) and the graph-based sparse spatial self-attention (GBS3A). NATSA separates the high-frequency component and the low-frequency component from the time series to remove noise and capture stable temporal dependence by the learnable filter and the temporal self-attention, respectively. GBS3A replaces the full query in vanilla self-attention with the graph-based sparse query to decrease the time and memory usage. Experiments on four real-world traffic datasets show that STformer outperforms state-of-the-art baselines with lower computational cost.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
arxiv.org

GKS: Graph-based Knowledge Selector for Task-oriented Dialog System

In previous research, knowledge selection tasks mostly rely on language model-based methods or knowledge ranking. However, approaches simply rely on the language model take all knowledge as sequential input that knowledge does not contain sequential information in most circumstances. On the other hand, the knowledge ranking method leverage dialog history and each given knowledge but not between pieces of knowledge. In the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenges (DSTC 10), we participated the second track of Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations. To deal with the problems mentioned above, we modified training methods based on SOTA models for the first and third sub-tasks and proposed Graph-Knowledge Selector (GKS), utilizing a graph-attention base model incorporated with language model for knowledge selection sub-task two. GKS makes knowledge selection decisions in the dialog by simultaneously considering each knowledge embedding generated from the language model, without sequential features. GKS also leverages considerable knowledge in the decision-making, takes relations across knowledge as a part of the selection process. GKS outperforms several SOTA models proposed in the data-set on knowledge selection from the 9th Dialog System Technology Challenges (DSTC9).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deconfounding Temporal Autoencoder: Estimating Treatment Effects over Time Using Noisy Proxies

Estimating individualized treatment effects (ITEs) from observational data is crucial for decision-making. In order to obtain unbiased ITE estimates, a common assumption is that all confounders are observed. However, in practice, it is unlikely that we observe these confounders directly. Instead, we often observe noisy measurements of true confounders, which can serve as valid proxies. In this paper, we address the problem of estimating ITE in the longitudinal setting where we observe noisy proxies instead of true confounders. To this end, we develop the Deconfounding Temporal Autoencoder, a novel method that leverages observed noisy proxies to learn a hidden embedding that reflects the true hidden confounders. In particular, the DTA combines a long short-term memory autoencoder with a causal regularization penalty that renders the potential outcomes and treatment assignment conditionally independent given the learned hidden embedding. Once the hidden embedding is learned via DTA, state-of-the-art outcome models can be used to control for it and obtain unbiased estimates of ITE. Using synthetic and real-world medical data, we demonstrate the effectiveness of our DTA by improving over state-of-the-art benchmarks by a substantial margin.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Prediction of Adverse Biological Effects of Chemicals Using Knowledge Graph Embeddings

We have created a knowledge graph based on major data sources used in ecotoxicological risk assessment. We have applied this knowledge graph to an important task in risk assessment, namely chemical effect prediction. We have evaluated nine knowledge graph embedding models from a selection of geometric, decomposition, and convolutional models on this prediction task. We show that using knowledge graph embeddings can increase the accuracy of effect prediction with neural networks. Furthermore, we have implemented a fine-tuning architecture which adapts the knowledge graph embeddings to the effect prediction task and leads to a better performance. Finally, we evaluate certain characteristics of the knowledge graph embedding models to shed light on the individual model performance.
CHEMISTRY
datasciencecentral.com

Integrating IoT Data with Digital Twin Knowledge Graph

The creation of a DigitalTwin knowledge graph data model confronts the need for access to measurement data in order that the DigitalTwin can create timely performance metrics, identify promptly performance issues, and so on. However, the quantity of raw data in an Industrial IoT is staggering. A typical process manufacturing...
SOFTWARE
bitcoin.com

Tau-Chain Founder Ohad Asor and Prof. Franconi Explain Logical AI and How to Trade Knowledge

Tau, in development, is the world’s first fully user-controlled blockchain, capable of understanding and implementing users’ consensus in real-time. It allows you to understand and be understood by billions of people, on a platform so advanced that it changes and updates itself based on how you as its users collaboratively decide what its next version should be like.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The missing ingredient in deep multi-temporal satellite image super-resolution

Permutation invariance harnesses the power of ensembles in a single model. The spatial resolution of imagery acquired by satellites is never enough, and there is a constant demand for images that can show finer and finer details for applications like precision agriculture, disaster monitoring and sustainable development all over the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

STSM: Spatio-Temporal Shift Module for Efficient Action Recognition

The modeling, computational cost, and accuracy of traditional Spatio-temporal networks are the three most concentrated research topics in video action recognition. The traditional 2D convolution has a low computational cost, but it cannot capture the time relationship; the convolutional neural networks (CNNs) model based on 3D convolution can obtain good performance, but its computational cost is high, and the amount of parameters is large. In this paper, we propose a plug-and-play Spatio-temporal Shift Module (STSM), which is a generic module that is both effective and high-performance. Specifically, after STSM is inserted into other networks, the performance of the network can be improved without increasing the number of calculations and parameters. In particular, when the network is 2D CNNs, our STSM module allows the network to learn efficient Spatio-temporal features. We conducted extensive evaluations of the proposed module, conducted numerous experiments to study its effectiveness in video action recognition, and achieved state-of-the-art results on the kinetics-400 and Something-Something V2 datasets.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Causal Knowledge Guided Societal Event Forecasting

Data-driven societal event forecasting methods exploit relevant historical information to predict future events. These methods rely on historical labeled data and cannot accurately predict events when data are limited or of poor quality. Studying causal effects between events goes beyond correlation analysis and can contribute to a more robust prediction of events. However, incorporating causality analysis in data-driven event forecasting is challenging due to several factors: (i) Events occur in a complex and dynamic social environment. Many unobserved variables, i.e., hidden confounders, affect both potential causes and outcomes. (ii) Given spatiotemporal non-independent and identically distributed (non-IID) data, modeling hidden confounders for accurate causal effect estimation is not trivial. In this work, we introduce a deep learning framework that integrates causal effect estimation into event forecasting. We first study the problem of Individual Treatment Effect (ITE) estimation from observational event data with spatiotemporal attributes and present a novel causal inference model to estimate ITEs. We then incorporate the learned event-related causal information into event prediction as prior knowledge. Two robust learning modules, including a feature reweighting module and an approximate constraint loss, are introduced to enable prior knowledge injection. We evaluate the proposed causal inference model on real-world event datasets and validate the effectiveness of proposed robust learning modules in event prediction by feeding learned causal information into different deep learning methods. Experimental results demonstrate the strengths of the proposed causal inference model for ITE estimation in societal events and showcase the beneficial properties of robust learning modules in societal event forecasting.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

JointLK: Joint Reasoning with Language Models and Knowledge Graphs for Commonsense Question Answering

Existing KG-augmented models for question answering primarily focus on designing elaborate Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) to model knowledge graphs (KGs). However, they ignore (i) the effectively fusing and reasoning over question context representations and the KG representations, and (ii) automatically selecting relevant nodes from the noisy KGs during reasoning. In this paper, we propose a novel model, JointLK, which solves the above limitations through the joint reasoning of LMs and GNNs and the dynamic KGs pruning mechanism. Specifically, JointLK performs joint reasoning between the LMs and the GNNs through a novel dense bidirectional attention module, in which each question token attends on KG nodes and each KG node attends on question tokens, and the two modal representations fuse and update mutually by multi-step interactions. Then, the dynamic pruning module uses the attention weights generated by joint reasoning to recursively prune irrelevant KG nodes. Our results on the CommonsenseQA and OpenBookQA datasets demonstrate that our modal fusion and knowledge pruning methods can make better use of relevant knowledge for reasoning.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Modeling Spatio-Temporal Dynamics in Brain Networks: A Comparison of Graph Neural Network Architectures

Comprehending the interplay between spatial and temporal characteristics of neural dynamics can contribute to our understanding of information processing in the human brain. Graph neural networks (GNNs) provide a new possibility to interpret graph structured signals like those observed in complex brain networks. In our study we compare different spatio-temporal GNN architectures and study their ability to replicate neural activity distributions obtained in functional MRI (fMRI) studies. We evaluate the performance of the GNN models on a variety of scenarios in MRI studies and also compare it to a VAR model, which is currently predominantly used for directed functional connectivity analysis. We show that by learning localized functional interactions on the anatomical substrate, GNN based approaches are able to robustly scale to large network studies, even when available data are scarce. By including anatomical connectivity as the physical substrate for information propagation, such GNNs also provide a multimodal perspective on directed connectivity analysis, offering a novel possibility to investigate the spatio-temporal dynamics in brain networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Online Social Welfare Maximization with Spatio-Temporal Resource Mesh for Serverless

Serverless computing is leading the way to a simplified and general purpose programming model for the cloud. A key enabler behind serverless is efficient load balancing, which routes continuous workloads to appropriate backend resources. However, current load balancing algorithms implemented in Kubernetes native serverless platforms are simple heuristics without performance guarantee. Although policies such as Pod or JFIQ yield asymptotically optimal mean response time, the information they depend on are usually unavailable. In addition, dispatching jobs with strict deadlines, fractional workloads, and maximum parallelism bound to limited resources online is difficult because the resource allocation decisions for jobs are intertwined. To design an online load balancing algorithm without assumptions on distributions while maximizing the social welfare, we construct several pseudo-social welfare functions and cost functions, where the latter is to estimate the marginal cost for provisioning services to every newly arrived job based on present resource surplus. The proposed algorithm, named OnSocMax, works by following the solutions of several convex pseudo-social welfare maximization problems. It is proved to be $\alpha$-competitive for some $\alpha$ at least 2. We also validate OnSocMax with simulations and the results show that it distinctly outperforms several handcrafted benchmarks.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

A Hierarchical Spatio-Temporal Graph Convolutional Neural Network for Anomaly Detection in Videos

Deep learning models have been widely used for anomaly detection in surveillance videos. Typical models are equipped with the capability to reconstruct normal videos and evaluate the reconstruction errors on anomalous videos to indicate the extent of abnormalities. However, existing approaches suffer from two disadvantages. Firstly, they can only encode the movements of each identity independently, without considering the interactions among identities which may also indicate anomalies. Secondly, they leverage inflexible models whose structures are fixed under different scenes, this configuration disables the understanding of scenes. In this paper, we propose a Hierarchical Spatio-Temporal Graph Convolutional Neural Network (HSTGCNN) to address these problems, the HSTGCNN is composed of multiple branches that correspond to different levels of graph representations. High-level graph representations encode the trajectories of people and the interactions among multiple identities while low-level graph representations encode the local body postures of each person. Furthermore, we propose to weightedly combine multiple branches that are better at different scenes. An improvement over single-level graph representations is achieved in this way. An understanding of scenes is achieved and serves anomaly detection. High-level graph representations are assigned higher weights to encode moving speed and directions of people in low-resolution videos while low-level graph representations are assigned higher weights to encode human skeletons in high-resolution videos. Experimental results show that the proposed HSTGCNN significantly outperforms current state-of-the-art models on four benchmark datasets (UCSD Pedestrian, ShanghaiTech, CUHK Avenue and IITB-Corridor) by using much less learnable parameters.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

How do scientific papers with different levels of journals spread online? Exploring the temporal dynamics in the diffusion processes

Social media has become an important channel for publicizing academic research, which provides an opportunity for each scientific paper to become a hit. Employing a dataset of about 10 million tweets of 584,264 scientific papers from 2012 to 2018, this study investigates the differential diffusion of elite and non-elite journal papers (divided by Average journal impact factor percentile). We find that non-elite journal papers are diffused deeper and farther than elite journal papers, showing a diffusion trend with multiple rounds, sparse, short-duration and small-scale bursts. In contrast, the bursts of elite journals are characterized by a small number of persistent, dense and large-scale bursts. We also discover that elite journal papers are more inclined to broadcast diffusion while non-elite journal papers prefer viral diffusion. Elite journal papers are generally disseminated to many loosely connected communities, while non-elite journal papers are diffused to several densely connected communities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Implications of Topological Imbalance for Representation Learning on Biomedical Knowledge Graphs

Improving on the standard of care for diseases is predicated on better treatments, which in turn relies on finding and developing new drugs. However, drug discovery is a complex and costly process. Adoption of methods from machine learning has given rise to creation of drug discovery knowledge graphs which utilize the inherent interconnected nature of the domain. Graph-based data modelling, combined with knowledge graph embeddings provide a more intuitive representation of the domain and are suitable for inference tasks such as predicting missing links. One such example would be producing ranked lists of likely associated genes for a given disease, often referred to as target discovery. It is thus critical that these predictions are not only pertinent but also biologically meaningful. However, knowledge graphs can be biased either directly due to the underlying data sources that are integrated or due to modeling choices in the construction of the graph, one consequence of which is that certain entities can get topologically overrepresented. We show how knowledge graph embedding models can be affected by this structural imbalance, resulting in densely connected entities being highly ranked no matter the context. We provide support for this observation across different datasets, models and predictive tasks. Further, we show how the graph topology can be perturbed to artificially alter the rank of a gene via random, biologically meaningless information. This suggests that such models can be more influenced by the frequency of entities rather than biological information encoded in the relations, creating issues when entity frequency is not a true reflection of underlying data. Our results highlight the importance of data modeling choices and emphasizes the need for practitioners to be mindful of these issues when interpreting model outputs and during knowledge graph composition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TCGL: Temporal Contrastive Graph for Self-supervised Video Representation Learning

Video self-supervised learning is a challenging task, which requires significant expressive power from the model to leverage rich spatial-temporal knowledge and generate effective supervisory signals from large amounts of unlabeled videos. However, existing methods fail to increase the temporal diversity of unlabeled videos and ignore elaborately modeling multi-scale temporal dependencies in an explicit way. To overcome these limitations, we take advantage of the multi-scale temporal dependencies within videos and proposes a novel video self-supervised learning framework named Temporal Contrastive Graph Learning (TCGL), which jointly models the inter-snippet and intra-snippet temporal dependencies for temporal representation learning with a hybrid graph contrastive learning strategy. Specifically, a Spatial-Temporal Knowledge Discovering (STKD) module is first introduced to extract motion-enhanced spatial-temporal representations from videos based on the frequency domain analysis of discrete cosine transform. To explicitly model multi-scale temporal dependencies of unlabeled videos, our TCGL integrates the prior knowledge about the frame and snippet orders into graph structures, i.e., the intra-/inter- snippet Temporal Contrastive Graphs (TCG). Then, specific contrastive learning modules are designed to maximize the agreement between nodes in different graph views. To generate supervisory signals for unlabeled videos, we introduce an Adaptive Snippet Order Prediction (ASOP) module which leverages the relational knowledge among video snippets to learn the global context representation and recalibrate the channel-wise features adaptively. Experimental results demonstrate the superiority of our TCGL over the state-of-the-art methods on large-scale action recognition and video retrieval benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Theory Can (Sometimes) Explain Generalisation in Graph Neural Networks

In recent years, several results in the supervised learning setting suggested that classical statistical learning-theoretic measures, such as VC dimension, do not adequately explain the performance of deep learning models which prompted a slew of work in the infinite-width and iteration regimes. However, there is little theoretical explanation for the success of neural networks beyond the supervised setting. In this paper we argue that, under some distributional assumptions, classical learning-theoretic measures can sufficiently explain generalization for graph neural networks in the transductive setting. In particular, we provide a rigorous analysis of the performance of neural networks in the context of transductive inference, specifically by analysing the generalisation properties of graph convolutional networks for the problem of node classification. While VC Dimension does result in trivial generalisation error bounds in this setting as well, we show that transductive Rademacher complexity can explain the generalisation properties of graph convolutional networks for stochastic block models. We further use the generalisation error bounds based on transductive Rademacher complexity to demonstrate the role of graph convolutions and network architectures in achieving smaller generalisation error and provide insights into when the graph structure can help in learning. The findings of this paper could re-new the interest in studying generalisation in neural networks in terms of learning-theoretic measures, albeit in specific problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DCAN: Improving Temporal Action Detection via Dual Context Aggregation

Temporal action detection aims to locate the boundaries of action in the video. The current method based on boundary matching enumerates and calculates all possible boundary matchings to generate proposals. However, these methods neglect the long-range context aggregation in boundary prediction. At the same time, due to the similar semantics of adjacent matchings, local semantic aggregation of densely-generated matchings cannot improve semantic richness and discrimination. In this paper, we propose the end-to-end proposal generation method named Dual Context Aggregation Network (DCAN) to aggregate context on two levels, namely, boundary level and proposal level, for generating high-quality action proposals, thereby improving the performance of temporal action detection. Specifically, we design the Multi-Path Temporal Context Aggregation (MTCA) to achieve smooth context aggregation on boundary level and precise evaluation of boundaries. For matching evaluation, Coarse-to-fine Matching (CFM) is designed to aggregate context on the proposal level and refine the matching map from coarse to fine. We conduct extensive experiments on ActivityNet v1.3 and THUMOS-14. DCAN obtains an average mAP of 35.39% on ActivityNet v1.3 and reaches mAP 54.14% at IoU@0.5 on THUMOS-14, which demonstrates DCAN can generate high-quality proposals and achieve state-of-the-art performance. We release the code at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Classification-Then-Grounding: Reformulating Video Scene Graphs as Temporal Bipartite Graphs

Today's VidSGG models are all proposal-based methods, i.e., they first generate numerous paired subject-object snippets as proposals, and then conduct predicate classification for each proposal. In this paper, we argue that this prevalent proposal-based framework has three inherent drawbacks: 1) The ground-truth predicate labels for proposals are partially correct. 2) They break the high-order relations among different predicate instances of a same subject-object pair. 3) VidSGG performance is upper-bounded by the quality of the proposals. To this end, we propose a new classification-then-grounding framework for VidSGG, which can avoid all the three overlooked drawbacks. Meanwhile, under this framework, we reformulate the video scene graphs as temporal bipartite graphs, where the entities and predicates are two types of nodes with time slots, and the edges denote different semantic roles between these nodes. This formulation takes full advantage of our new framework. Accordingly, we further propose a novel BIpartite Graph based SGG model: BIG. Specifically, BIG consists of two parts: a classification stage and a grounding stage, where the former aims to classify the categories of all the nodes and the edges, and the latter tries to localize the temporal location of each relation instance. Extensive ablations on two VidSGG datasets have attested to the effectiveness of our framework and BIG.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Hypergraph Ego-networks and Their Temporal Evolution

Interactions involving multiple objects simultaneously are ubiquitous across many domains. The systems these interactions inhabit can be modelled using hypergraphs, a generalization of traditional graphs in which each edge can connect any number of nodes. Analyzing the global and static properties of these hypergraphs has led to a plethora of novel findings regarding how these modelled systems are structured. However, less is known about the localized structure of these systems and how they evolve over time. In this paper, we propose the study of hypergraph ego-networks, a structure that can be used to model higher-order interactions involving a single node. We also propose the temporal reconstruction of hypergraph ego-networks as a benchmark problem for models that aim to predict the local temporal structure of hypergraphs. By combining a deep learning binary classifier with a hill-climbing algorithm, we will present a model for reconstructing hypergraph ego-networks by incorporating structural patterns found across multiple domains.
SCIENCE

