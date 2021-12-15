ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graph Representation Learning via Contrasting Cluster Assignments

By Chunyang Zhang, Hongyu Yao, C. L. Philip Chen, Yuena Lin
 4 days ago

With the rise of contrastive learning, unsupervised graph representation learning has been booming recently, even surpassing the supervised counterparts in some machine learning tasks. Most of existing contrastive models for graph representation learning either focus on maximizing mutual information between local and global embeddings, or primarily depend on contrasting embeddings at...

CDGNet: A Cross-Time Dynamic Graph-based Deep Learning Model for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
ARCHITECTURE
DisCo: Effective Knowledge Distillation For Contrastive Learning of Sentence Embeddings

Contrastive learning has been proven suitable for learning sentence embeddings and can significantly improve the semantic textual similarity (STS) tasks. Recently, large contrastive learning models, e.g., Sentence-T5, tend to be proposed to learn more powerful sentence embeddings. Though effective, such large models are hard to serve online due to computational resources or time cost limits. To tackle that, knowledge distillation (KD) is commonly adopted, which can compress a large "teacher" model into a small "student" model but generally suffer from some performance loss. Here we propose an enhanced KD framework termed Distill-Contrast (DisCo). The proposed DisCo framework firstly utilizes KD to transfer the capability of a large sentence embedding model to a small student model on large unlabelled data, and then finetunes the student model with contrastive learning on labelled training data. For the KD process in DisCo, we further propose Contrastive Knowledge Distillation (CKD) to enhance the consistencies among teacher model training, KD, and student model finetuning, which can probably improve performance like prompt learning. Extensive experiments on 7 STS benchmarks show that student models trained with the proposed DisCo and CKD suffer from little or even no performance loss and consistently outperform the corresponding counterparts of the same parameter size. Amazingly, our 110M student model can even outperform the latest state-of-the-art (SOTA) model, i.e., Sentence-T5(11B), with only 1% parameters.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Revisiting Contrastive Learning through the Lens of Neighborhood Component Analysis: an Integrated Framework

As a seminal tool in self-supervised representation learning, contrastive learning has gained unprecedented attention in recent years. In essence, contrastive learning aims to leverage pairs of positive and negative samples for representation learning, which relates to exploiting neighborhood information in a feature space. By investigating the connection between contrastive learning and neighborhood component analysis (NCA), we provide a novel stochastic nearest neighbor viewpoint of contrastive learning and subsequently propose a series of contrastive losses that outperform the existing ones. Under our proposed framework, we show a new methodology to design integrated contrastive losses that could simultaneously achieve good accuracy and robustness on downstream tasks. With the integrated framework, we achieve up to 6\% improvement on the standard accuracy and 17\% improvement on the adversarial accuracy.
Exploring the Equivalence of Siamese Self-Supervised Learning via A Unified Gradient Framework

Self-supervised learning has shown its great potential to extract powerful visual representations without human annotations. Various works are proposed to deal with self-supervised learning from different perspectives: (1) contrastive learning methods (e.g., MoCo, SimCLR) utilize both positive and negative samples to guide the training direction; (2) asymmetric network methods (e.g., BYOL, SimSiam) get rid of negative samples via the introduction of a predictor network and the stop-gradient operation; (3) feature decorrelation methods (e.g., Barlow Twins, VICReg) instead aim to reduce the redundancy between feature dimensions. These methods appear to be quite different in the designed loss functions from various motivations. The final accuracy numbers also vary, where different networks and tricks are utilized in different works. In this work, we demonstrate that these methods can be unified into the same form. Instead of comparing their loss functions, we derive a unified formula through gradient analysis. Furthermore, we conduct fair and detailed experiments to compare their performances. It turns out that there is little gap between these methods, and the use of momentum encoder is the key factor to boost performance. From this unified framework, we propose UniGrad, a simple but effective gradient form for self-supervised learning. It does not require a memory bank or a predictor network, but can still achieve state-of-the-art performance and easily adopt other training strategies. Extensive experiments on linear evaluation and many downstream tasks also show its effectiveness. Code shall be released.
TECHNOLOGY
Unsupervised Learning of Compositional Scene Representations from Multiple Unspecified Viewpoints

Visual scenes are extremely rich in diversity, not only because there are infinite combinations of objects and background, but also because the observations of the same scene may vary greatly with the change of viewpoints. When observing a visual scene that contains multiple objects from multiple viewpoints, humans are able to perceive the scene in a compositional way from each viewpoint, while achieving the so-called "object constancy" across different viewpoints, even though the exact viewpoints are untold. This ability is essential for humans to identify the same object while moving and to learn from vision efficiently. It is intriguing to design models that have the similar ability. In this paper, we consider a novel problem of learning compositional scene representations from multiple unspecified viewpoints without using any supervision, and propose a deep generative model which separates latent representations into a viewpoint-independent part and a viewpoint-dependent part to solve this problem. To infer latent representations, the information contained in different viewpoints is iteratively integrated by neural networks. Experiments on several specifically designed synthetic datasets have shown that the proposed method is able to effectively learn from multiple unspecified viewpoints.
SCIENCE
Learning Generalizable Multi-Lane Mixed-Autonomy Behaviors in Single Lane Representations of Traffic-compressed

Reinforcement learning techniques can provide substantial insights into the desired behaviors of future autonomous driving systems. By optimizing for societal metrics of traffic such as increased throughput and reduced energy consumption, such methods can derive maneuvers that, if adopted by even a small portion of vehicles, may significantly improve the state of traffic for all vehicles involved. These methods, however, are hindered in practice by the difficulty of designing efficient and accurate models of traffic, as well as the challenges associated with optimizing for the behaviors of dozens of interacting agents. In response to these challenges, this paper tackles the problem of learning generalizable traffic control strategies in simple representations of vehicle driving dynamics. In particular, we look to mixed-autonomy ring roads as depictions of instabilities that result in the formation of congestion. Within this problem, we design a curriculum learning paradigm that exploits the natural extendability of the network to effectively learn behaviors that reduce congestion over long horizons. Next, we study the implications of modeling lane changing on the transferability of policies. Our findings suggest that introducing lane change behaviors that even approximately match trends in more complex systems can significantly improve the generalizability of subsequent learned models to more accurate multi-lane models of traffic.
TRAFFIC
Separated Contrastive Learning for Organ-at-Risk and Gross-Tumor-Volume Segmentation with Limited Annotation

Automatic delineation of organ-at-risk (OAR) and gross-tumor-volume (GTV) is of great significance for radiotherapy planning. However, it is a challenging task to learn powerful representations for accurate delineation under limited pixel (voxel)-wise annotations. Contrastive learning at pixel-level can alleviate the dependency on annotations by learning dense representations from unlabeled data. Recent studies in this direction design various contrastive losses on the feature maps, to yield discriminative features for each pixel in the map. However, pixels in the same map inevitably share semantics to be closer than they actually are, which may affect the discrimination of pixels in the same map and lead to the unfair comparison to pixels in other maps. To address these issues, we propose a separated region-level contrastive learning scheme, namely SepaReg, the core of which is to separate each image into regions and encode each region separately. Specifically, SepaReg comprises two components: a structure-aware image separation (SIS) module and an intra- and inter-organ distillation (IID) module. The SIS is proposed to operate on the image set to rebuild a region set under the guidance of structural information. The inter-organ representation will be learned from this set via typical contrastive losses cross regions. On the other hand, the IID is proposed to tackle the quantity imbalance in the region set as tiny organs may produce fewer regions, by exploiting intra-organ representations. We conducted extensive experiments to evaluate the proposed model on a public dataset and two private datasets. The experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed model, consistently achieving better performance than state-of-the-art approaches. Code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Learning Query Expansion over the Nearest Neighbor Graph

Query Expansion (QE) is a well established method for improving retrieval metrics in image search applications. When using QE, the search is conducted on a new query vector, constructed using an aggregation function over the query and images from the database. Recent works gave rise to QE techniques in which the aggregation function is learned, whereas previous techniques were based on hand-crafted aggregation functions, e.g., taking the mean of the query's nearest neighbors. However, most QE methods have focused on aggregation functions that work directly over the query and its immediate nearest neighbors. In this work, a hierarchical model, Graph Query Expansion (GQE), is presented, which is learned in a supervised manner and performs aggregation over an extended neighborhood of the query, thus increasing the information used from the database when computing the query expansion, and using the structure of the nearest neighbors graph. The technique achieves state-of-the-art results over known benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Contrastive Instruction-Trajectory Learning for Vision-Language Navigation

The vision-language navigation (VLN) task requires an agent to reach a target with the guidance of natural language instruction. Previous works learn to navigate step-by-step following an instruction. However, these works may fail to discriminate the similarities and discrepancies across instruction-trajectory pairs and ignore the temporal continuity of sub-instructions. These problems hinder agents from learning distinctive vision-and-language representations, harming the robustness and generalizability of the navigation policy. In this paper, we propose a Contrastive Instruction-Trajectory Learning (CITL) framework that explores invariance across similar data samples and variance across different ones to learn distinctive representations for robust navigation. Specifically, we propose: (1) a coarse-grained contrastive learning objective to enhance vision-and-language representations by contrasting semantics of full trajectory observations and instructions, respectively; (2) a fine-grained contrastive learning objective to perceive instructions by leveraging the temporal information of the sub-instructions; (3) a pairwise sample-reweighting mechanism for contrastive learning to mine hard samples and hence mitigate the influence of data sampling bias in contrastive learning. Our CITL can be easily integrated with VLN backbones to form a new learning paradigm and achieve better generalizability in unseen environments. Extensive experiments show that the model with CITL surpasses the previous state-of-the-art methods on R2R, R4R, and RxR.
Quantum readout error mitigation via deep learning

Quantum computing devices are inevitably subject to errors. To leverage quantum technologies for computational benefits in practical applications, quantum algorithms and protocols must be implemented reliably under noise and imperfections. Since noise and imperfections limit the size of quantum circuits that can be realized on a quantum device, developing quantum error mitigation techniques that do not require extra qubits and gates is of critical importance. In this work, we present a deep learning-based protocol for reducing readout errors on quantum hardware. Our technique is based on training an artificial neural network with the measurement results obtained from experiments with simple quantum circuits consisting of singe-qubit gates only. With the neural network and deep learning, non-linear noise can be corrected, which is not possible with the existing linear inversion methods. The advantage of our method against the existing methods is demonstrated through quantum readout error mitigation experiments performed on IBM five-qubit quantum devices.
COMPUTERS
Scalable Geometric Deep Learning on Molecular Graphs

Deep learning in molecular and materials sciences is limited by the lack of integration between applied science, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. Bottlenecks with respect to the amount of training data, the size and complexity of model architectures, and the scale of the compute infrastructure are all key factors limiting the scaling of deep learning for molecules and materials. Here, we present $\textit{LitMatter}$, a lightweight framework for scaling molecular deep learning methods. We train four graph neural network architectures on over 400 GPUs and investigate the scaling behavior of these methods. Depending on the model architecture, training time speedups up to $60\times$ are seen. Empirical neural scaling relations quantify the model-dependent scaling and enable optimal compute resource allocation and the identification of scalable molecular geometric deep learning model implementations.
CHEMISTRY
Communication and Energy Efficient Slimmable Federated Learning via Superposition Coding and Successive Decoding

Mobile devices are indispensable sources of big data. Federated learning (FL) has a great potential in exploiting these private data by exchanging locally trained models instead of their raw data. However, mobile devices are often energy limited and wirelessly connected, and FL cannot cope flexibly with their heterogeneous and time-varying energy capacity and communication throughput, limiting the adoption. Motivated by these issues, we propose a novel energy and communication efficient FL framework, coined SlimFL. To resolve the heterogeneous energy capacity problem, each device in SlimFL runs a width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN). To address the heterogeneous communication throughput problem, each full-width (1.0x) SNN model and its half-width ($0.5$x) model are superposition-coded before transmission, and successively decoded after reception as the 0.5x or $1.0$x model depending on the channel quality. Simulation results show that SlimFL can simultaneously train both $0.5$x and $1.0$x models with reasonable accuracy and convergence speed, compared to its vanilla FL counterpart separately training the two models using $2$x more communication resources. Surprisingly, SlimFL achieves even higher accuracy with lower energy footprints than vanilla FL for poor channels and non-IID data distributions, under which vanilla FL converges slowly.
CELL PHONES
A graph representation based on fluid diffusion model for multimodal data analysis: theoretical aspects and enhanced community detection

Representing data by means of graph structures identifies one of the most valid approach to extract information in several data analysis applications. This is especially true when multimodal datasets are investigated, as records collected by means of diverse sensing strategies are taken into account and explored. Nevertheless, classic graph signal processing is based on a model for information propagation that is configured according to heat diffusion mechanism. This system provides several constraints and assumptions on the data properties that might be not valid for multimodal data analysis, especially when large scale datasets collected from heterogeneous sources are considered, so that the accuracy and robustness of the outcomes might be severely jeopardized. In this paper, we introduce a novel model for graph definition based on fluid diffusion. The proposed approach improves the ability of graph-based data analysis to take into account several issues of modern data analysis in operational scenarios, so to provide a platform for precise, versatile, and efficient understanding of the phenomena underlying the records under exam, and to fully exploit the potential provided by the diversity of the records in obtaining a thorough characterization of the data and their significance. In this work, we focus our attention to using this fluid diffusion model to drive a community detection scheme, i.e., to divide multimodal datasets into many groups according to similarity among nodes in an unsupervised fashion. Experimental results achieved by testing real multimodal datasets in diverse application scenarios show that our method is able to strongly outperform state-of-the-art schemes for community detection in multimodal data analysis.
COMPUTERS
Unsupervised Representation Learning via Neural Activation Coding

We present neural activation coding (NAC) as a novel approach for learning deep representations from unlabeled data for downstream applications. We argue that the deep encoder should maximize its nonlinear expressivity on the data for downstream predictors to take full advantage of its representation power. To this end, NAC maximizes the mutual information between activation patterns of the encoder and the data over a noisy communication channel. We show that learning for a noise-robust activation code increases the number of distinct linear regions of ReLU encoders, hence the maximum nonlinear expressivity. More interestingly, NAC learns both continuous and discrete representations of data, which we respectively evaluate on two downstream tasks: (i) linear classification on CIFAR-10 and ImageNet-1K and (ii) nearest neighbor retrieval on CIFAR-10 and FLICKR-25K. Empirical results show that NAC attains better or comparable performance on both tasks over recent baselines including SimCLR and DistillHash. In addition, NAC pretraining provides significant benefits to the training of deep generative models. Our code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Frustration-critical signed graphs

A signed graph $(G,\Sigma)$ is a graph $G$ together with a set $\Sigma \subseteq E(G)$ of negative edges. A circuit is positive if the product of the signs of its edges is positive. A signed graph $(G,\Sigma)$ is balanced if all its circuits are positive. The frustration index $l(G,\Sigma)$ is the minimum cardinality of a set $E \subseteq E(G)$ such that $(G-E,\Sigma-E)$ is balanced, and $(G,\Sigma)$ is $k$-critical if $l(G,\Sigma) = k$ and $l(G-e, \Sigma - e)<k$, for every $e \in E(G)$.
SCIENCE
Handwritten Mathematical Expression Recognition via Attention Aggregation based Bi-directional Mutual Learning

Handwritten mathematical expression recognition aims to automatically generate LaTeX sequences from given images. Currently, attention-based encoder-decoder models are widely used in this task. They typically generate target sequences in a left-to-right (L2R) manner, leaving the right-to-left (R2L) contexts unexploited. In this paper, we propose an Attention aggregation based Bi-directional Mutual learning Network (ABM) which consists of one shared encoder and two parallel inverse decoders (L2R and R2L). The two decoders are enhanced via mutual distillation, which involves one-to-one knowledge transfer at each training step, making full use of the complementary information from two inverse directions. Moreover, in order to deal with mathematical symbols in diverse scales, an Attention Aggregation Module (AAM) is proposed to effectively integrate multi-scale coverage attentions. Notably, in the inference phase, given that the model already learns knowledge from two inverse directions, we only use the L2R branch for inference, keeping the original parameter size and inference speed. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our proposed approach achieves the recognition accuracy of 56.85 % on CROHME 2014, 52.92 % on CROHME 2016, and 53.96 % on CROHME 2019 without data augmentation and model ensembling, substantially outperforming the state-of-the-art methods. The source code is available in the supplementary materials.
MATHEMATICS
Hybrid Data-driven Framework for Shale Gas Production Performance Analysis via Game Theory, Machine Learning and Optimization Approaches

A comprehensive and precise analysis of shale gas production performance is crucial for evaluating resource potential, designing field development plan, and making investment decisions. However, quantitative analysis can be challenging because production performance is dominated by a complex interaction among a series of geological and engineering factors. In this study, we propose a hybrid data-driven procedure for analyzing shale gas production performance, which consists of a complete workflow for dominant factor analysis, production forecast, and development optimization. More specifically, game theory and machine learning models are coupled to determine the dominating geological and engineering factors. The Shapley value with definite physical meanings is employed to quantitatively measure the effects of individual factors. A multi-model-fused stacked model is trained for production forecast, on the basis of which derivative-free optimization algorithms are introduced to optimize the development plan. The complete workflow is validated with actual production data collected from the Fuling shale gas field, Sichuan Basin, China. The validation results show that the proposed procedure can draw rigorous conclusions with quantified evidence and thereby provide specific and reliable suggestions for development plan optimization. Comparing with traditional and experience-based approaches, the hybrid data-driven procedure is advanced in terms of both efficiency and accuracy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SalFBNet: Learning Pseudo-Saliency Distribution via Feedback Convolutional Networks

Feed-forward only convolutional neural networks (CNNs) may ignore intrinsic relationships and potential benefits of feedback connections in vision tasks such as saliency detection, despite their significant representation capabilities. In this work, we propose a feedback-recursive convolutional framework (SalFBNet) for saliency detection. The proposed feedback model can learn abundant contextual representations by bridging a recursive pathway from higher-level feature blocks to low-level layer. Moreover, we create a large-scale Pseudo-Saliency dataset to alleviate the problem of data deficiency in saliency detection. We first use the proposed feedback model to learn saliency distribution from pseudo-ground-truth. Afterwards, we fine-tune the feedback model on existing eye-fixation datasets. Furthermore, we present a novel Selective Fixation and Non-Fixation Error (sFNE) loss to make proposed feedback model better learn distinguishable eye-fixation-based features. Extensive experimental results show that our SalFBNet with fewer parameters achieves competitive results on the public saliency detection benchmarks, which demonstrate the effectiveness of proposed feedback model and Pseudo-Saliency data. Source codes and Pseudo-Saliency dataset can be found at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
Secure learning-based MPC via garbled circuit

Encrypted control seeks confidential controller evaluation in cloud-based or networked systems. Many existing approaches build on homomorphic encryption (HE) that allow simple mathematical operations to be carried out on encrypted data. Unfortunately, HE is computationally demanding and many control laws (in particular non-polynomial ones) cannot be efficiently implemented with this technology.
SOFTWARE
ViewCLR: Learning Self-supervised Video Representation for Unseen Viewpoints

Learning self-supervised video representation predominantly focuses on discriminating instances generated from simple data augmentation schemes. However, the learned representation often fails to generalize over unseen camera viewpoints. To this end, we propose ViewCLR, that learns self-supervised video representation invariant to camera viewpoint changes. We introduce a view-generator that can be considered as a learnable augmentation for any self-supervised pre-text tasks, to generate latent viewpoint representation of a video. ViewCLR maximizes the similarities between the latent viewpoint representation with its representation from the original viewpoint, enabling the learned video encoder to generalize over unseen camera viewpoints. Experiments on cross-view benchmark datasets including NTU RGB+D dataset show that ViewCLR stands as a state-of-the-art viewpoint invariant self-supervised method.
SOFTWARE

